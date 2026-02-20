Trump tariffs live updates: Supreme Court strikes down president’s plan in major blow to MAGA agenda
In a 6-3 decision, the justices held that Trump’s tariffs were not permitted under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act
The Supreme Court has struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, marking the end of one of his signature economic initiatives.
In a 6–3 decision released on Friday morning, the justices ruled that Trump’s levies were not authorized under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which permits the president to regulate trade in “unusual and extraordinary” circumstances when a national emergency is declared.
Chief Justice John Roberts authored the ruling, and was joined by conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett in addition to the high court’s three liberal justices.
“The president asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration, and scope,” Roberts wrote. “In light of the breadth, history, and constitutional context of that asserted authority, he must identify clear congressional authorization to exercise it.”
Previously, two lower courts, including the U.S. Court of International Trade, sided with the businesses that sued the administration, saying the president had overstepped his authority when declaring a national emergency.
The president described the decision as a “disgrace.” He previously warned that the U.S. would be “SCREWED” if the justices ruled against him.
President Donald Trump has responded to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to strike down his tariffs.
During a White House breakfast on Friday morning, he called the decision a “disgrace,” according to CNN, which reported that he “has a backup plan.”
Gorsuch struck a conversational tone with those who may be against the ruling
Justice Neil Gorsuch struck a conversational tone with those who may be against the ruling in his concurring opinion, telling them that ultimately, this is a good thing.
"For those who think it important for the Nation to impose more tariffs, I understand that today’s decision will be disappointing. All I can offer them is that most major decisions affecting the rights and responsibilities of the American people (including the duty to pay taxes and tariffs) are funneled through the legislative process for a reason," Gorsuch wrote.
"But if history is any guide, the tables will turn and the day will come when those disappointed by today’s result will appreciate the legislative process for the bulwark of liberty it is,” the Trump-appointed justice added.
Gorsuch ruled with the majority against Trump but he did take issue with some aspects of the majority's argument.
He called out his liberal colleagues for reading IEEPA narrowly but not doing the same for other cases that call into question the "major questions doctrine." That is a legal interpretation of the Constitution in which Congress must very clearly authorize the executive branch to make a major political or economic decision, otherwise we must defer to Congress for authority.
It cannot be overstated how significant a defeat for Donald Trump this ruling is.
Since last April, he has bet — and bet big — on using an expansive and untested theory of presidential power to unilaterally impose taxes on American consumers while justifying them to voters by brazenly lying about the fact that those taxes are taxes rather than fees paid by foreign countries for the privilege of accessing American markets.
During that time, he has used that now-rejected authority as a kind of Swiss Army knife to bully adversaries and allies alike into making all sorts of concessions on trade and other matters while eschewing the normal give-and-take of international relations.
But this Supreme Court ruling has taken that all-purpose tool out of his hands, calling into question whether he'll be able to keep up the same level of bluster and bullying that has characterized his foreign policy since returning to power.
Without the ability to impose tariffs by fiat, Trump's signature style of negotiating may fall flat as his targets realize he can no longer make good on his threats.
Stocks rose on Friday shortly after the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s sweeping tariffs in a 6-3 decision.
The S&P 500 inched up 0.6 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3 percent. Yields on benchmark U.S. treasures also ticked up.
Sen. Bernie Moreno, an Ohio Republican, decried the court’s ruling as “outrageous” and called it a victory for “globalists.”
“These tariffs protected jobs, revived manufacturing, and forced cheaters like China to pay up,” the Trump-allied lawmaker wrote in a post on X. “Now globalists win, factories investments may reverse, and American workers lose again.”
“This betrayal must be reversed,” he added.
A key part of the Supreme Court's argument is that the language in IEEPA does not explicitly giving the president the power to impose tariffs.
The court argues that the words "regulate" and "importation" do not authorize Trump to slap tariffs on imports "from any country, of any produce, at any rate, for any amount of time."
The court’s landmark ruling does not apply to all of the Republican president’s tariffs.
It leaves in place Trump’s sector-specific levies, including on steel, aluminum and copper.
The ruling instead upends the president’s “reciprocal” tariffs on dozens of nations as well as the a 25 percent rate he imposed on good from China, Mexico and Canada, NBC News reports.
In his dissent, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh raised concerns about the economic impacts of striking down tariffs.
While the high court did not provide a clear path forward for refunds, he said it could impact the U.S. Treasury.
“In the meantime, however, the interim effects of the Court’s decision could be substantial,” the Trump-appointed justice wrote.
“The United States may be required to refund billions of dollars to importers who paid the IEEPA tariffs, even though some importers may have already passed on costs to consumers or others,” he added.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer praised the justices’ decision in a social media post on Friday.
“A victory for the wallets of every American consumer,” the New York Democrat wrote. “Trump’s illegal tariff tax just collapsed...”
The Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff agenda Friday, dealing a seismic blow to the president’s key economic policy after months of chaos with America’s trading partners.
A ruling from the nation’s high court determined that the president’s global levies were unlawfully imposed under the 1977 law, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.
