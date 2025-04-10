Trump live updates: US stocks plunge day after historic soar in response to president’s 90-day tariffs pause
S&P 500 down five percent in midday trading, cutting into 9.5 percent surge that came on Wednesday after president paused many of his global tariffs
U.S. stocks plunged on Thursday, giving up more than half of their historic gains from the previous day as President Donald Trump’s trade war continues to cause confusion.
The S&P 500 was down five percent in midday trading, cutting into the 9.5 percent surge that came on Wednesday after the president paused many of his global tariffs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 4.2 percent as of 12.10 p.m. E.T., and the Nasdaq composite decreased 5.7 percent.
UBS strategist Bhanu Baweja wrote in a report that Trump had blinked, “but the damage isn’t all undone.”
This comes after the president urged the world to “be cool” on Wednesday as his sweeping import taxes took effect, crashing global markets and sending shockwaves through the U.S. economy.
Minutes after trading began on Wall Street, he declared: “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!”
But hours later, the president performed an extraordinary U-turn, pausing and reducing tariffs on most nations for 90 days while increasing levies on imports from China.
Markets surged. White House officials – who just one day earlier said Trump would never back down – claimed “this was his strategy all along” and “the art of the deal” at work.
Social media exploded with accusations that the president had orchestrated a reverse “pump and dump” scheme.
Gabbard points to election integrity effort during cabinet meeting
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said during the cabinet meeting that she has “a long list of things that we're investigating. We have the best of the best going after this.”
“Election integrity being one of them, we have evidence of how these electronic voting systems have been vulnerable to hackers for a very long time and vulnerable to exploitation to manipulate the results of the votes being cast, which further drives forward your mandate to bring about paper ballots across the country so that voters can have faith in the integrity of our elections,” she added.
Four Democrats join Republicans to pass SAVE Act bill that requires proof of citizenship to vote
Alex Woodward writes:
The House of Representatives passed a measure that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote, an effort to put into law one of Donald Trump’s executive orders targeting elections.
The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act, passed by a vote of 220-208, with four Democratic members joining all Republicans present on Thursday.
The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Chip Roy proposes amending the National Voter Registration Act to require states to obtain proof of citizenship in person from people who are registering to vote or updating their voter registration.
Trump says his administrations will work with farmers on immigration
Speaking about deportations, Trump said during the cabinet meeting on Thursday, “We are going to work with farmers. If they have strong recommendations for their farms for certain people, we’re going to let them stay in for a while… we have to take care of our farmers and our hotels and various places where they need the people.”
Musk details DOGE savings and Gold Card release in cabinet meeting
Elon Musk attended the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, claiming that DOGE anticipates “savings in FY26 from reduction of waste and fraud by $150 billion.”
“And I mean, and some of it is just absurd, like people getting unemployment insurance who haven't been born yet,” he added.
Musk also claimed that Trump’s so-called “Gold Card” would be operational “in the next week or so.”
“That's a pathway to citizenship into the United States,” Trump responded.
Trump insists ‘it’s all going to work out really well’ and admits to ‘transition costs’ to get new trade deals
Andrew Feinberg writes:
President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed continued optimism that his unprovoked trade war would bear fruit for American industries even as he acknowledged some negative consequences to financial markets in the near term.
Speaking at the outset of a cabinet meeting, Trump said he and his cabinet had been “talking about a lot of different things” and touted recent economic indicators showing inflation and interest rates on a downward trajectory.
He also described the turmoil in stock and bond markets that led to his abrupt decision to reverse massive increases in import taxes from nearly every country in the world as “a big day,” highlighting the record stock market gains in the hours after he announced the move.
Lutnick claims tariffs have given the U.S. 'the respect we deserve'
U.S. ambassador to Ukraine to resign early
The U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, is set to resign early, according to CBS News.
While she has not submitted the required paperwork, she has been making calls to say farewell to colleagues.
A top U.S. official told the network that the reason for the upcoming resignation was partly because of personal reasons and partly because of policy concerns, such as the USAID cuts.
Greenpeace activists arrested after blood-red dye poured into US embassy pond
Sam Hall writes:
Six people have been arrested after Greenpeace activists poured hundreds of litres of blood-red dye into the US embassy’s pond in protest against arms sales to Israel.
Greenpeace UK said 12 activists tipped 300 litres of “non-toxic, biodegradable dye from containers emblazoned with the words Stop Arming Israel” into the pond in front of the embassy building in Nine Elms, south-west London, on Thursday.
The Metropolitan Police said six people had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and conspiracy to cause criminal damage.
US-Russian ballerina Ksenia Karelina freed from Russian jail in prisoner swap
Steffie Banatvala writes:
A US ballerina jailed for 12 years in Russia after donating $51 to a charity supporting Ukraine has been freed.
Ksenia Karelina was arrested in Yekaterinburg in February last year after returning to Russia to visit her family.
On Thursday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed she had been released and was on a plane home to the U.S. in a post on X.
