Trump's aggressive tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China begin today after president admits it may cause ‘disruption’: Live
Further tariffs being considered for European Union and for energy, metals, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductor sectors
Donald Trump’s 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, and 10 percent tariffs on goods from China go into effect today, potentially setting up rapid price increases for American consumers.
Trump aims to use tariffs as leverage to encourage those countries to take more action against illegal immigration and the smuggling of chemicals used in fentanyl production. The president suggested he might mitigate the impact on oil imports with a reduced rate.
“Starting tomorrow, those tariffs will be in place,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Friday. “These are promises made and promises kept by the president.”
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office later Friday, Trump conceded that the tariffs could lead to short-term disruption, admitting that some costs are passed on to consumers. He also stated that he is not worried about how the market will react to this decision, and stated there is nothing the three countries can do to stop the tariffs from taking effect.
The president also mentioned that he intended to evaluate tariffs on the European Union, as well as sectoral levies on oil, gas, steel, aluminum, copper, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors.
Keep reading:
Pete Hegseth refuses to rule out military strikes on Mexico: 'All options will be on the table‘
Newly confirmed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has refused to rule out military action in Mexico, saying that “all options will be on the table” when dealing with foreign terrorist organizations.
Hegseth warned on Fox News that there would be a “shift” in military focus toward the securing of America’s borders and the protection of civilians.
Trump tariffs: Republicans Against Trump post poignant clip of Reagan extolling virtues of free trade
The clip features a portion of President Ronald Reagan’s radio address to the nation on November 26, 1988.
Yet today, protectionism is being used by some American politicians as a cheap form of nationalism, a fig leaf for those unwilling to maintain America's military strength and who lack the resolve to stand up to real enemies — countries that would use violence against us or our allies. Our peaceful trading partners are not our enemies; they are our allies. We should beware of the demagogs who are ready to declare a trade war against our friends — weakening our economy, our national security, and the entire free world -- all while cynically waving the American flag. The expansion of the international economy is not a foreign invasion; it is an American triumph, one we worked hard to achieve, and something central to our vision of a peaceful and prosperous world of freedom.
Continue reading...
