Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico after its president agrees to send 10,000 troops to border: Live
President reaches deal with Claudia Sheinbaum to temporarily avert costly trade war
Donald Trump has agreed to suspend his aggressive tariff hike against Mexico by one month after speaking to his counterpart Claudia Sheinbaum, who in return has agreed to dispatch 10,000 additional troops to the border between their two countries in order to police illegal drug trafficking.
Writing on Truth Social, the American said he had had a “very friendly” conversation with Sheinbaum and that the soldiers “will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country”.
Trump said he will also be having further talks on Monday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after Canada, like Mexico, announced retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. in response to the new administration’s trade aggression.
U.S. stock markets were down on Monday morning as traders reacted to the prospect of a developing trade war between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average all were down more than one percent upon opening and expected to fall throughout the day.
USAID to merge with State Department
After a contentious weekend of conflict between officials in Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency and the U.S. Agency for International Development, the USAID will merge with the State Department, according to reports.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he will serve as the acting director of USAID on Monday.
USAID oversees foreign aid, humanitarian development and security programs in approximately 120 countries.
The agency has been subject to scrutiny by Musk and others who believe the U.S. is spending too much money abroad.
Over the weekend, two USAID officials refused to give Musk’s DOGE team access to classified information, resulting in the officials being put on administrative leave. Now the agency will be overseen by Rubio.
"USAID has a history of sort of ignoring that and deciding that they're somehow a global charity,” Rubio told reporters.
Voices: If Britain is to avoid Trump’s tariffs, the NHS may pay the price
Here’s Sean O’Grady on what specifically could be at stake for the U.K. if a deal has to be done with Donald Trump to sidestep his tariff aggressions.
Speechwriter fired in first Trump term for attending white nationalists rally handed State Department job
The Trump administration is reportedly expected to tap a conservative media figure and former speechwriter, who was fired for attending a conference with ties to white nationalists in 2018, for one of the top jobs within the State Department.
Darren Beattie, the founder of the conservative online news source Revolver, will serve as the acting under secretary for public diplomacy and public affairs beginning on Monday, ABC News reported.
Beattie served as a speechwriter during the first Trump administration but was terminated in 2018 after it was discovered he spoke on a panel at the H.L. Mencken Club Conference in 2016 alongside notable white supremacists including Peter Brimelow, the founder of VDARE.
Elon Musk lays out plans for DOGE’s cost-cutting in late-night, freewheeling conversation on X
The billionaire hosted a rambling 50-minute conversation on X Spaces early Monday with Republican senators Joni Ernst, Mike Lee and former DOGE co-lead Vivek Ramaswamy.
“We just got to do [a] wholesale spring cleaning of regulation and get the government off the backs of everyday Americans so people can get things done, and the government isn’t… doesn’t have a sort of boot on the neck of the average Americans,” Musk said.
Lee said that America was due for a moment of political upheaval and described 2025 as “the DOGE revolution”.
Musk suggested that DOGE may turn to the Supreme Court if it needs backup to push through some of his cuts when they meet resistance.
The Tesla founder acknowledged that three justices were nominated by Donald Trump.
Rhian Lubin has more.
Trump administration has already released some immigrants back into the U.S. after touting aggressive crackdown
Some of the 8,000 migrants arrested under the Trump administration’s deportation crackdown have already been released back into the U.S., according to a report.
Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have conducted raids in cities such as New York, Chicago and Philadelphia, arresting immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally.
The surge in arrests has come as Donald Trump returns to the White House and works to fulfill a campaign promise to deport millions of illegal migrants.
ICE has shared daily numbers of those arrested, totaling about 8,000 since Trump took office.
Now, an NBC News report details how some have already been released back into the U.S., with federal court systems to blame.
Alex Lang reports.
Trump to sit down with Fox’s Bret Baier for Super Bowl pregame interview amid slew of controversies
The president’s next big interview, airing Sunday, will be with the Fox host who made himself notorious during the presidential campaign last fall by shamelessly talking over Kamala Harris, refusing to let the then-vice president get a word in edgeways.
Justin Baragona reports.
US stock markets fall in early morning selloff after Trump slams Canada, Mexico and China with new tariffs
Here’s Rhian Lubin on this morning’s trading floor drama in response to Trump’s antics.
Ontario premier says he’s ‘ripping up’ $100m contract with Musk’s Starlink in response to US tariffs
We heard a little earlier about Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who is planning to ban American liquor from shelves in his province.
He now says he is ripping up a contract with Elon Musk’s Starlink internet services in response to Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Canada.
Ford, who said he is also banning American companies from provincial contracts, signed a $68 million (US dollar) contract with Musk’s company in November to deliver high-speed internet to remote residents in rural and northern Ontario.
“We’ll be ripping up the province’s contract with Starlink. Ontario won’t do business with people hellbent on destroying our economy,” Ford said in a post on X.
Ford said U.S.-based businesses will lose out on “tens of billions of dollars” in new revenues as a result of Ontario’s response.
“They only have President Trump to blame,” he said.
Trump hails border troop deal with Mexico after agreeing to pause tariffs
This is what Trump has had to say about his conversation with Sheinbaum just now in a post to Truth Social:
“I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States. These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country. We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico. I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two Countries.”
Here’s Andrew Feinberg’s report.
Trump will delay tariffs on Mexico for a month after talking with Mexican president
Trump is still set to impose 25 percent import taxes on Canadian products, a 10 percent tax on Canadian petroleum and a 10 percent tax on Chinese imports
Breaking: Mexico says US agrees to pause tariff hike for one month
Here’s the latest from Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum:
“We had a good conversation with President Trump with great respect for our relationship and sovereignty; we reached a series of agreements:
“1. Mexico will immediately reinforce the northern border with 10,000 members of the National Guard to prevent drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, particularly fentanyl.
“2. The United States is committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico.
