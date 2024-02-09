Trump 2024 ballot case faces uncertainty after Supreme Court oral arguments: Latest updates
Highest court heard arguments on Republican’s eligibility to run for White House again amid Capitol riot ‘insurrection’ allegations
Supreme Court Justice Kagan questions Colorado ruling to disqualify Trump
The US Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Thursday morning as it considers whether Donald Trump should be allowed to remain on 2024 ballot papers.
Colorado and Maine have moved to have Mr Trump removed citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which argues that anyone found to have “engaged in insurrection” after swearing a loyalty oath should not be allowed to return to public office.
The highest court in the land, which has a conservative majority, will now rule if that applies to Mr Trump concerning the Capitol riot of 6 January 2021, when his supporters stormed Congress in an attempt to stop the formal certification of the 2020 election results, erroneously believing the vote had been “rigged” in Joe Biden’s favour, as the then-president claimed.
The justices appeared highly sceptical of the arguments put forward by Colorado.
Also on Thursday, Mr Trump is expected to win the Nevada Republican caucus, a formality in which principal rival Nikki Haley will not take part, which will hand him a further 26 delegates as he attempts to sew up his party’s nomination to challenge Mr Biden again in November.
Montana man is found guilty for role in Capitol riot
A Montana appliance store owner and supporter of former President Donald Trump was convicted Wednesday for his role in the January 6, 2021, breach of the US Capitol that interrupted certifying the 2020 Electoral College vote.
The US Attorney’s Office in Montana announced the verdict.
Henry Phillip Muntzer of Dillon was arrested based on social media posts and videos taken inside the Capitol, according to court records.
Muntzer, 55, was found guilty of obstructing an official proceeding and civil disorder, both felonies, following a bench trial before US District Court Judge Jia M. Cobb. Muntzer was also found guilty of four misdemeanour charges. Sentencing is set for June 20.
Rove blasts ‘lunacy’ of ‘conspiratorial right’ claiming Michelle Obama will replace Biden
Republican strategist Karl Rove blasted the “lunacy” of the “conspiratorial right” for bizarre theories that Michelle Obama would replace Joe Biden as the Democratic Party’s 2024 candidate.
Mr Rove, former deputy chief of staff to George W Bush, was being interviewed by Stuart Varney on Fox Business when the host brought up the idea of the former first lady replacing the incumbent president on the ticket ahead of November’s election.
The conspiracy is not new, having been floated as recently as last month by Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, and surfacing ahead of other recent elections.
Analysis: How Trump soured on Ronna McDaniel after seven years of unyielding loyalty
Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, has told former President Donald Trump that she’s planning on leaving her role after the South Carolina primary on 24 February.
Mr Trump is set to push for the chair of the North Carolina Republican Party, fellow election denier Michael Whatley, to replace her, according to The New York Times.
Ms McDaniel has been under pressure for several months to step down as Mr Trump’s allies have attempted to push her out amid concerns about the RNC’s finances ahead of the general election campaign.
After she met Mr Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that Ms McDaniel was “now Head of the RNC, and I’ll be making a decision the day after the South Carolina Primary as to my recommendations for RNC Growth”.
Ms McDaniel has reportedly been thinking about resigning before the end of her term for quite a while.
So how did we get here?
In other (non-Biden) classified documents news...
Trump team seeks to get Mar-a-Lago classified documents case thrown out
Ex-president’s lawyers appear set to continue insisting on his immunity, despite a federal appeals court rejecting his argument
Takeaways from the Biden classified docs report
A report on the investigation launched by the Justice Department into Joe Biden’s unauthorised retention of classified materials was made public on Thursday and was as troubling for the president and his public image as it was vindicating for those who argued he had committed no crimes.
The report was authored by Robert Hur, a former US attorney appointed by Donald Trump and later elevated to the rank of special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland. Delivered to Congress this week after many months of investigation and preparation, it recommended no criminal charges for the incumbent president, even were he not protected by immunity from prosecution due to his stature.
It did, however, contain much that will concern many Americans and was overall far from complimentary of the incumbent president. The investigators painted a picture of a senile president with severe memory issues whose innocence was less clear than his supporters would hope while not necessarily coming across to a potential jury as malicious or criminal.
Let’s take a look at the key points from Mr Hur’s report:
Special counsel says Biden is ‘elderly man with poor memory’ and can’t recall when his son died
Special Counsel Robert Hur revealed in his report on President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents that the president has a poor memory and at times could not recall when he was vice president or when his son, Beau Biden, died.
In his report, released on Thursday, Mr Hur declined to prosecute Mr Biden for his mishandling of classified documents – saying that the president would likely present himself to a jury as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory”.
But Mr Biden’s poor memory was evident to Mr Hur who mentioned multiple times in his report that the president failed to recall specific dates or times.
Ariana Baio reports on what the special counsel had to say:
Is Mike Johnson AI?
Seth Meyers thinks so...
Recap: Supreme Court appears set to strike down Colorado ruling to kick Trump off 2024 ballot
US Supreme Court justices appeared to doubt state authority to disqualify Donald Trump from holding public office, after the former president challenged a landmark court ruling from Colorado’s highest court which found him ineligible for the presidency due to his actions surrounding January 6.
A historic two-hour hearing at the nation’s highest court on Thursday heard oral arguments in a case that could determine whether the leading candidate for the Republican Party’s nomination for president can remain on ballots in primary elections.
Alex Woodward has been closely following the case:
Who is the conservative lawyer arguing for Trump at Supreme Court?
Jonathan Mitchell, a well-known conservative lawyer, led arguments on behalf of Donald Trump at the Supreme Court on 8 February – as the former president seeks to convince the nation’s highest court to strike down a ruling that has kicked him off Colorado’s presidential primary ballot.
Mr Mitchell, 47, is a law professor, legal theorist and the former solicitor general of Texas known for finding loopholes to aggressively litigate in favour of his clients – often with conservative agendas.
He has submitted more than 20 amicus briefs to the Supreme Court, notably advocating for overturning Roe v Wade and urging them to declare affirmative action as unlawful. He’s also argued five cases before the justices.
Rudy Giuliani says he has ‘nothing to hide’ after bankruptcy hearing
After Rudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy hearing in New York City on 7 February, the former New York City mayor and ex-lawyer for Donald Trump answered questions from reporters outside. “I have nothing to hide,” Giuliani told The Independent. Giuliani filed for bankruptcy back in 2023 after being ordered to pay nearly $150 million to two election workers in Georgia. The two workers, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, received the money for Giuliani’s efforts to spread baseless claims about their involvement in election fraud.
