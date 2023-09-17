✕ Close Trump says it’s ‘very unlikely’ he would pardon himself if convicted and then elected

Donald Trump made a series of gaffes during remarks at two events in Washington, DC on Friday night, saying President Joe Biden would lead the US into the Second World War, appearing to confuse whom he was running against in 2024 and in the past, and reiterating a bizarre claim that you need ID to buy bread.

Earlier, the former president attacked “deranged” Jack Smith just hours after the office of the special counsel requested that a narrow gag order be handed down in the January 6 election subversion case.

The prosecutors said in a filing on Friday evening that Mr Trump has “repeatedly and widely disseminated public statements attacking the citizens of the District of Columbia, the Court, prosecutors, and prospective witnesses”.

Meanwhile, X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, handed over 32 direct messages from Donald Trump’s account with the social media platform to special counsel Jack Smith as part of his election subversion probe, according to a new court filing.

The former president was a voracious user of his @realDonaldTrump account as he tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory until he was suspended by the platform in the wake of the attack on Congress.