Trump says it’s ‘very unlikely’ he would pardon himself if convicted and then elected
Donald Trump made a series of gaffes during remarks at two events in Washington, DC on Friday night, saying President Joe Biden would lead the US into the Second World War, appearing to confuse whom he was running against in 2024 and in the past, and reiterating a bizarre claim that you need ID to buy bread.
Earlier, the former president attacked “deranged” Jack Smith just hours after the office of the special counsel requested that a narrow gag order be handed down in the January 6 election subversion case.
The prosecutors said in a filing on Friday evening that Mr Trump has “repeatedly and widely disseminated public statements attacking the citizens of the District of Columbia, the Court, prosecutors, and prospective witnesses”.
Meanwhile, X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, handed over 32 direct messages from Donald Trump’s account with the social media platform to special counsel Jack Smith as part of his election subversion probe, according to a new court filing.
The former president was a voracious user of his @realDonaldTrump account as he tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory until he was suspended by the platform in the wake of the attack on Congress.
While Donald Trump was happily promoting this morning’s upcoming interview on Meet The Press with a 1.39am post on Truth Social, there are calls for a boycott of NBC News’s banner political Sunday morning show.
I will be the interviewed this morning on Meet the Press, NBC. Enjoy!— Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 17, 2023
(Donald Trump Truth Social Post 01:39 AM EST 9/17/23. pic.twitter.com/xrPzgoV7sY
The anger comes from an apparent lack of pushback on the former president’s lies from newly-appointed host Kristen Welker, with accusations that the interview is “normalizing a maniac”.
In these clips, Trump utters about 30 different lies, and there's zero pushback from Kristen Welker, who instead calls him "fired up" and "defiant" – and "the president." This is, actually, worse than the CNN town hall in terms of normalizing a maniac. https://t.co/WRAIDOtgS3— Dan Froomkin (PressWatchers.org) (@froomkin) September 15, 2023
In promoting the interview, Welker has also been accused of “whitewashing Trump’s depravity” with X users asking “Is it 2015?” and “What is wrong with you, NBC?”
"He's fired up about a lot of issues ... leaning into his deal-making status" -- Kristen Welker's commentary here is classic pundit "both sides" whitewashing of Trump's depravity pic.twitter.com/FG2W4dbGDZ— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2023
Trump serves up chaotic ‘word salad’ of a speech at DC event
In his latest gaffe-laden speech, Donald Trump appeared to suggest former President Barack Obama was running in 2024 as he warned that “cognitively impaired” President Joe Biden could lead the country into “World War Two” if he wins re-election.
During his remarks at the Washington DC Pray Vote Stand Summit on Friday, the former president said: “We have a man who is totally corrupt and the worst president in the history of our country, who is cognitively impaired, in no condition to lead, and is now in charge of dealing with Russia and possible nuclear war.”
“Just think of it. We would be in World War Two very quickly if we’re going to be relying on this man, and far more devastating than any war,” he continued as dramatic music swelled in the background.
“There will never be a war if that happens— there will never be a war like this. It will obliterate everything there is, everybody, it will obliterate every country.”
In the past, Mr Trump has frequently said that Mr Biden would lead the country into the Third World War and the gaffe may have gone unnoticed had he not continued to stumble over his words confusing his political opponents with each other.
’I can only imagine the headlines if 80-year-old Biden had said this’
Federal prosecutors are asking the judge overseeing a case targeting Donald Trump’s alleged efforts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election to help stop his wave of “inflammatory” attacks.
Following a grand jury’s indictment in the case, the former president has “repeatedly and widely disseminated public statements” attacking Washington DC residents as well as members of the court, prosecutors and prospective witnesses, according to a filing in US District Court on 15 September.
His statements threaten “to undermine the integrity of these proceedings and prejudice the jury pool,” prosecutors warned. Shortly after a request from US Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith for the partial gag order, the former president lashed out on his Truth Social platform and called him “deranged”.
Prosecutors request ‘immediate’ action from the court to curb the former president’s threats
Ken Paxton was acquitted at his impeachment trial. He still faces legal troubles
For years, the powers and protections that come with being Texas’ top lawyer have helped Ken Paxton fend off ethics complains, criminal charges and an FBI investigation.
With the Texas Senate’s Saturday vote to acquit Paxton of corruption charges at his impeachment trial the Republican has once again demonstrated his rare political resilience. And he retains the shield of the attorney general’s office in legal battles still to come.
After being cleared, Paxton, 60, thanked his lawyers for “exposing the absurdity” of the “false allegations” against him, and he promised to resume doing legal battle with the administration of President Joe Biden.
He has said it before and he has said it again.
Does the former, and potentially next, president of the United States really believe you need ID to buy a loaf of bread?
Donald Trump joked on Friday evening about having his mugshot taken in Fulton County, Georgia when he spoke about the need for voter identification in elections.
Speaking at the Concerned Women for America’s National Summit in Washington DC, Mr Trump repeated his lies that he won the 2020 presidential election and called for the passage of a voter ID law.
“You have ID to buy a loaf of bread,” he said. “You have ID to buy a loaf of bread. You have everything.”
‘Has he ever bought one? Has he ever stepped foot in a grocery store?’
A timeline of events that led to acquittal of three-term Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton during his impeachment trial in the state Senate. The trial started Sept. 5 and ended Sept. 16. The overwhelming impeachment vote in May by the GOP-controlled Texas House of Representatives suspended the 60-year-old Paxton from office.
The acquittal allows him to resume his duties as attorney general.
A timeline of events that led to acquittal of three-term Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton during his impeachment trial in the state Senate
Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert has issued an apology for not telling the truth about an incident that saw her thrown out of a production of Beetlejuice.
The apology comes as new footage from security cameras at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts shows that Rep Boebert was not just vaping, singing, and taking flash photos during the performance, but also appeared to engage in heavy petting with her male companion.
Her latest statement reads: “The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that.”
Boebert and male friend appear to fondle each other in public in new footage
GOP presidential hopefuls generally overlook New Hampshire in effort to blunt Trump in Iowa
Once upon a time, the moderates, the mavericks and the underdogs in presidential politics had a chance to break through in New Hampshire.
Former Senator John McCain, an independent-minded Republican, resurrected his anaemic campaign with a victory in the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary in 2008. Bill Clinton, a centrist Democrat from Arkansas, became the “comeback kid” by exceeding expectations here in 1992. And little-known Georgia peanut farmer, Jimmy Carter, would go on to claim the presidency after winning the state’s 1976 Democratic primary.
But this year, New Hampshire’s primary tradition may be little more than a fairy tale as the presidential field largely overlooks the Granite State.
As former President Donald Trump is basking in the attention from the media, supporters, his legal team and courtrooms across the country, there’s one person who seems to have not been giving him attention recently: his wife, Melania Trump.
The question of “Where’s Melania?” has become so pervasive that a banner asking exactly that flew across Iowa last week while Mr Trump was watching a football game. Mocked-up “missing” posters of the former first lady were also posted.
After “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker asked the 2024 hopeful if “we’ll see (Melania) on the trail soon,” Mr Trump gave a less than firm date.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Trump explains that Melania has been busy taking care of their son Barron
Former president Donald Trump has congratulated Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on surviving his impeachment.
Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social: “I want to thank the great Lt. Governor of Texas, Dan Patrick, who served as Judge in the Ken Paxton Trial, and the Republican State Senators, for showing great Professionalism and Fairness.”
“Attorney General Paxton was fully acquitted on all 16 Impeachment Articles brought by the Texas Republican House. It is time that Speaker Dade Phelan resign after pushing this Disgraceful Sham!” he added.
“Congratulations to Attorney General Ken Paxton on a great and historic Texas sized VICTORY. I also want to congratulate his wonderful wife and family for having had to go through this ordeal, and WINNING!”
The former president also reposted a meme from a follower...
Former president congratulates Texas attorney general on Truth Social with 9/11 meme
