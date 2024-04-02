Trump pays $175m New York fraud bond as Truth Social stock takes huge hit- live

✕ Close Democratic senator slams Trump’s Bible grift: ‘The Bible does not need his endorsement’

Donald Trump posted a $175m bond on Monday in his New York civil fraud case, temporarily stopping enforcement of the full $464m in penalties facing the former president after he lost a high-profile civil fraud trial earlier this year.

The bond payment, reported by The Associated Press, came as New York officials were preparing to potentially seize Mr Trump’s assets or properties to fulfil the judgment,

Meanwhile, the judge in Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York City agreed to tighten his gag order due to his “vitriolic” attacks on the judge’s family.

In an order on Monday evening, New York Supreme Court judge Juan Merchan said that Mr Trump’s statements represented a “very real” threat to the integrity of the trial.

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg had earlier asked the judge to extend his gag order to cover court officers’ families due to Mr Trump’s “extreme and deliberate provocations”.

Earlier, the parent company of Donald Trump‘s Truth Social platform lost 20 per cent of its value during trading on the Nasdaq on Monday after an SEC filing showed the company had made a $58m loss in 2023.

Having only gone public last week, it has been a volatile ride for Trump Media & Technology Group which peaked at $79/share on Thursday before falling to $48.66 and lowering the value Mr Trump’s stake by approximately $1bn.