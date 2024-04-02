Trump pays $175m New York fraud bond as Truth Social stock takes huge hit- live
Payment came as New York officials were preparing to potentially seize Mr Trump’s assets
Donald Trump posted a $175m bond on Monday in his New York civil fraud case, temporarily stopping enforcement of the full $464m in penalties facing the former president after he lost a high-profile civil fraud trial earlier this year.
The bond payment, reported by The Associated Press, came as New York officials were preparing to potentially seize Mr Trump’s assets or properties to fulfil the judgment,
Meanwhile, the judge in Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York City agreed to tighten his gag order due to his “vitriolic” attacks on the judge’s family.
In an order on Monday evening, New York Supreme Court judge Juan Merchan said that Mr Trump’s statements represented a “very real” threat to the integrity of the trial.
Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg had earlier asked the judge to extend his gag order to cover court officers’ families due to Mr Trump’s “extreme and deliberate provocations”.
Earlier, the parent company of Donald Trump‘s Truth Social platform lost 20 per cent of its value during trading on the Nasdaq on Monday after an SEC filing showed the company had made a $58m loss in 2023.
Having only gone public last week, it has been a volatile ride for Trump Media & Technology Group which peaked at $79/share on Thursday before falling to $48.66 and lowering the value Mr Trump’s stake by approximately $1bn.
Donald Trump hush money judge extends gag order due to ‘vitriolic’ attacks on his family
Manhattan officials accused the former president of trying to undermine the money trial with ‘dangerous and reprehensible rhetoric’.
Io Dodds has the story.
Truth Social stock tanks after new SEC filings reveals company losses
After a blockbuster debut on the Nasdaq last week, the share price of Donald Trump’s media and technology group plummeted in trading on Monday after post-merger financial statements revealed new details of the company’s business.
Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of social media platform Truth Social, was down as much as 27 per cent in value by lunchtime, having opened at $61.92.
A regulatory filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission early on Monday morning showed the company had only achieved revenue of $4.1m in 2023, with net losses reaching $58.2m.
Analysis: Between Ukraine and Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mike Johnson has a tightrope to walk
Eric Garcia writes:
Johnson’s decision to name Greene to the committee, especially after his talk with Zelensky, shows how the leader of the US House of Representatives has tried to balance keeping conservatives happy while also fulfilling his basic duties of governing: for every one act of governing, he has to pull one outrageous stunt that keeps the extremists in his conference from throwing him into the volcano the way they did his predecessors.
Trump hush money prosecutor asks judge for stronger gag order due to ‘extreme and deliberate provocations’
GOP official who claimed 2020 election was rigged is found to have voted illegally nine times...
A Republican official in Georgia has been found by a judge to have voted illegally nine times even as he pushed former President Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in connection to the 2020 election.
The first vice chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, Brian Pritchard, has been fined $5,000 for voting and registering to vote while serving a sentence for a felony.
Administrative Law Judge Lisa Boggs backed the State Election Board’s findings in a 25-page ruling on Wednesday, saying that Pritchard voted unlawfully nine times while under extended probation for felonies going back almost three decades.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Watch: Fox News host defends Trump’s Bible sales pitch
ICYMI: Trump’s mental acuity questioned on Fox News
Donald Trump’s mental acuity was questioned on Fox News by Democratic strategist, Jessica Tarlov, during a segment of The Five on Wednesday night.
Co-host Jeanine Pirro said, “You know, Jessica, Trump took a mental acuity test and aced it – why won’t Biden?”
Here’s how Tarlov responded:
Analysis: Donald Trump says he watches videos of Gaza’s destruction every night. Will it shape his foreign policy?
Richard Hall writes:
Donald Trump has been uncharacteristically quiet on what is likely to be one of the biggest foreign policy issues of his second term, should he win in November. But in the few interviews and statements he has given on Israel and the war in Gaza, the former president has shown signs that he may be cooling in his support for the longtime US ally.
In a recent interview, the former president spoke about how he had been disturbed by images and videos showing civilians bearing the brunt of the onslaught and called for an end to the war.
Hush money case: Trump lawyers will seek renewed motion to recuse judge
Donald Trump’s lawyers announce they will seek leave to file a renewed motion to recuse Judge Juan Merchan from the Manhattan hush money criminal case due to “changed circumstances and newly discovered evidence”.
