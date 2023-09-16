In his latest gaffe-laden speech, Donald Trump appeared to suggest former President Barack Obama was running in 2024 as he warned that “cognitively impaired” President Joe Biden could lead the country into “World War Two” if he wins re-election.

During his remarks at the Washington DC Pray Vote Stand Summit on Friday, the former president said: “We have a man who is totally corrupt and the worst president in the history of our country, who is cognitively impaired, in no condition to lead, and is now in charge of dealing with Russia and possible nuclear war.”

“Just think of it. We would be in World War Two very quickly if we’re going to be relying on this man, and far more devastating than any war,” he continued as dramatic music swelled in the background.

“There will never be a war if that happens— there will never be a war like this. It will obliterate everything there is, everybody, it will obliterate every country.”

In the past, Mr Trump has frequently said that Mr Biden would lead the country into the Third World War and the gaffe may have gone unnoticed had he not continued to stumble over his words confusing his political opponents with each other.

The former president said he was beating Mr Obama, the 44th president, in the 2024 election polls and then appeared to suggest he had beaten him in 2016 before correcting himself that his opponent then was Hillary Clinton.

Commentators on X, formerly known as Twitter, were left unimpressed and agog by Mr Trump’s “word salad” of a speech.

Former NBCUniversal executive Mike Sington posted: “Trump has lost it, he’s demonstrating how cognitively impaired he is. Watch him ramble, stumble on his words, blank out, then turn to reading the teleprompter to save himself, reading it intently. And he still misspeaks.”

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan tweeted:” 77-year-old Trump last night was so confused and incoherent that he suggested Obama was his opponent in 2024, also suggested he beat Obama in 2016, and seemed to think we were on the verge of Word War *2*.”

I've been outspoken over my concerns about Biden's age. But being consistent:

This is a word-salad mess. Trump seems confused about who he ran against in '16. He's just 3 years younger than Biden.



America deserves better

He added: “I can only imagine the headlines if 80-year-old Biden had said this.”

Former Trump White House staffer, now co-host of The View, Alyssa Farah Griffin, wrote: “I’ve been outspoken over my concerns about Biden’s age. But being consistent: This is a word-salad mess. Trump seems confused about who he ran against in ‘16. He’s just 3 years younger than Biden.”

“America deserves better,” she concluded.

At another event on Friday, the former president also repeated the bizarre claim that Americans need to show ID to buy a loaf of bread.