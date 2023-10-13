Trump to return to fraud trial for showdown with Michael Cohen: Live
Outside of his legal troubles, Mr Trump has also come under fire this week for his comments on the Israel-Hamas war after he called Hezbollah ‘very smart’
This is where Donald Trump’s legal cases stand now
Donald Trump is planning to make a return to his New York civil fraud trial for a showdown with his former fixer turned sworn enemy Michael Cohen.
A source told The Associated Press that the former president will be back in court on Tuesday when Cohen is expected to take the stand to testify.
Cohen, who was jailed for lying to Congress, welcomed the reunion. “It’s been 5 years since we have seen one another. I look forward to the reunion. I hope Donald does as well,” he said in a text message to AP.
This week, the New York court at Mr Trump’s $250m civil fraud trial heard how Mr Trump’s claims about his net worth became a crucial factor in securing loans from Deutsche Bank.
Outside of his legal troubles, Mr Trump has also come under fire for his comments on the violence in the Middle East.
In a speech on Wednesday, he claimed that the attack on “best friend” Israel by Hamas would not have happened under his watch and then praised Hezbollah as “very smart” – earning a stern rebuke from the White House and an Israeli minister.
Trump plans showdown with Cohen in New York court
Donald Trump is planning to make a return to his New York civil fraud trial for a showdown with his former fixer turned sworn enemy Michael Cohen.
A source told The Associated Press that the former president will be back in court on Tuesday when Cohen is expected to take the stand to testify.
Cohen, who was jailed for lying to Congress, welcomed the reunion.
“It’s been 5 years since we have seen one another. I look forward to the reunion. I hope Donald does as well,” he said in a text message to AP.
Watch: Are Trump’s remarks about Israel ‘constructive behaviour’?
Forbes accuses former Trump Organization CFO of lying under oath at fraud trial
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has been slammed by Forbes for his testimony in court from earlier this week, at Donald Trump’s New York fraud trial.
In an article published on Thursday (12 October), the ex-Trump employee is accused by the magazine of lying under oath when he took the stand this week.
The publication was referred to several times during Weisselberg’s testimony as part of the $250m civil fraud lawsuit brought against Donald Trump, his sons, his associates — including Weisselberg — and his company by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
The defendants are charged with inflating Mr Trump’s net worth in order to get favourable financing terms from banks. They have all pleaded not guilty.
Judge Arthur Engoron made a pre-trial ruling that this was the case and ordered the cancellation of their business certificates — effectively putting an end to their real estate empire in New York (though this is now being appealed).
To arrive at the inflated figures that they presented to financial institutions, the court heard from the prosecution how the Trump Organization would allegedly in some cases use incorrect data.
Forbes accuses Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg of lying under oath at fraud trial
Weisselberg previously served time in jail for a separate tax charge at which point he left the company
Ronna McDaniel criticised for saying Israel attack is ‘great opportunity’ for GOP candidates to slam Biden
The chair of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, is facing criticism after she appeared on Fox News to comment on the response of the Republican presidential candidates to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Ms McDaniel said that it’s a “great opportunity for our candidates to contrast where Republicans have stood with Israel time and time again and Joe Biden has been weak”.
She quickly faced criticism following her comments on Saturday.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
RNC chair criticised for calling Israel attack a ‘great opportunity’ for GOP
‘She carries the water for Trump who fuels Jew hatred every day,’ lawyer writes on X
Jim Jordan’s ‘ignorant’ request for info on Trump charges refused by Fulton County DA
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis came in swinging in her latest response to House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, this time concerning a request for more information regarding her criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.
“A charitable explanation of your correspondence is that you are ignorant of the United States and Georgia Constitutions and codes,” Ms Willis wrote on 11 October.
She continued, “A more troubling explanation is that you are abusing your authority as Chairman of the Committee on the Judiciary to attempt to obstruct and interfere with a Georgia criminal prosecution.”
She was replying to Mr Jordan’s 27 September demands for more information on the Trump case, calling the district attorney’s prosecution of the former president “politically motivated.”
GOP House speaker race: Conservative holdouts dig in their heels against Scalise
Republican opponents of making Steve Scalise speaker of the House dug their heels in on Thursday before the House was set to vote for a new leader.
The House Republican Conference met in the basement of the US Capitol on Thursday to continue their deliberations after they had spent most of Wednesday morning in the Longworth House Office Building nominating Mr Scalise.
But many Republicans who supported Rep Jim Jordan (R-OH), a hardline conservative and chairman of the House Judiciary Chairman, remain dissatisfied with Mr Scalise as the nominee for speaker.
Eric Garcia filed this report from Capitol Hill.
Conservative holdouts dig in their heels against Scalise for House speaker
Conservative critics of Steve Scalise show no sign of relenting
Trump criticises former ally Netanyahu over attack on Israel
Donald Trump has criticised his former ally Benjamin Netanyahu and called the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah “smart” as the Israel-Palestinian conflict reached its worst point in 50 years.
The former US president and the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination told Fox News that Israel prime minister Netanyahu failed to prepare against Hamas’ deadliest offensive and was caught unprepared.
“He has been hurt very badly because of what’s happened here,” Mr Trump said of Mr Netanyahu on Wednesday night. “He was not prepared. He was not prepared and Israel was not prepared.”
Shweta Sharma has the story.
Trump criticises former ally Netanyahu as unprepared for Hamas attack on Israel
‘He has been hurt very badly because of what’s happened here’
Trump’s financial statements were key to getting loans, ex-bank official tells fraud trial
Donald Trump obtained hundreds of millions of dollars in loans using financial statements that a court has since deemed fraudulent, a retired bank official testified Wednesday at the former president’s New York civil fraud trial.
Trump’s statements of financial condition were key to his approval for a $125 million loan in 2011 for his Doral, Florida, golf resort and a $107 million loan in 2012 for his Chicago hotel and condo skyscraper, former Deutsche Bank risk management officer Nicholas Haigh testified.
They also helped Trump secure bigger loans and lower interest rates, said Haigh, who headed the risk group for the bank’s private wealth management unit from 2008 to 2018.
A judge last month ruled that Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, committed years of fraud by exaggerating the value of Trump’s assets and net worth on the financial statements he gave to banks, insurers and others to make deals and secure loans.
Trump’s longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, acknowledged in testimony Tuesday that information in the financial statements wasn’t always accurate.
Read more...
Donald Trump’s financial statements were key to getting loans, ex-bank official tells fraud trial
Donald Trump obtained hundreds of millions of dollars in loans using financial statements that a court has since deemed fraudulent, a retired bank official has testified at the former president’s New York civil fraud trial
At Romney-Ryan donor summit disaffected Republicans seek alternatives to Trump
The last Republicans to top a presidential ticket before Donald Trump’s takeover of the GOP are still holding out hope that a more palatable alternative to the ex-president will present itself before nominating contests for next year’s election are complete.
On Tuesday, Utah Senator Mitt Romney and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan convened a high-level confab in Park City, Utah to discuss foreign policy, technology and business matters at this year’s edition of the annual E2 summit.
Among the attendees will be four of the candidates who’ve been vying — thus far unsuccessfully — to gain traction against Mr Trump in next year’s GOP primary: ex-UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former vice president Mike Pence, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.
Who is the mystery Trump family member accused of withholding information from Jan 6 case?
In a new motion filed by Special Counsel Jack Smith in the January 6 case against Donald Trump, the prosecutor accused a “a family member of the defendant” of withholding information.
The Tuesday filing states that during the course of the government’s investigation, “at least 25 witnesses withheld information, communications, and documents based on assertions of the attorney-client privilege under circumstances where the privilege holder appears to be the defendant or his 2020 presidential campaign.”
“These included co-conspirators, former campaign employees, the campaign itself, outside attorneys, a non-attorney intermediary, and even a family member of the defendant,” the filing said.
However, Mr Smith never named the Trump family member.
Mystery Trump family member accused of withholding information from Jan 6 case
Special Counsel Jack Smith wrote that ‘at least 25 witnesses withheld information, communications, and documents based on assertions of the attorney-client privilege under circumstances where the privilege holder appears to be the defendant or his 2020 presidential campaign’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies