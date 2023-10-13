Trump to return to fraud trial for showdown with Michael Cohen: Live

✕ Close This is where Donald Trump’s legal cases stand now

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump is planning to make a return to his New York civil fraud trial for a showdown with his former fixer turned sworn enemy Michael Cohen.

A source told The Associated Press that the former president will be back in court on Tuesday when Cohen is expected to take the stand to testify.

Cohen, who was jailed for lying to Congress, welcomed the reunion. “It’s been 5 years since we have seen one another. I look forward to the reunion. I hope Donald does as well,” he said in a text message to AP.

This week, the New York court at Mr Trump’s $250m civil fraud trial heard how Mr Trump’s claims about his net worth became a crucial factor in securing loans from Deutsche Bank.

Outside of his legal troubles, Mr Trump has also come under fire for his comments on the violence in the Middle East.

In a speech on Wednesday, he claimed that the attack on “best friend” Israel by Hamas would not have happened under his watch and then praised Hezbollah as “very smart” – earning a stern rebuke from the White House and an Israeli minister.