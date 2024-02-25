Donald Trump defeats Nikki Haley in South Carolina Republican primary

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump is projected to defeat Nikki Haley in the South Carolina GOP primary, the Associated Press reports.

Mr Trump secured an expected victory over Ms Haley in her home state of South Carolina, where she served as governor from 2011 to 2017. The former president’s series of primary victories continues to solidify his prospects as the 2024 Republican Presidential candidate.

Donald Trump speaks at his South Carolina primary election victory party on Saturday evening (Getty Images)

Ms Haley has previously vowed to continue fighting Mr Trump despite her many primary losses. The former UN ambassador stayed resolute going into Saturday’s race, even after losing to the “none of these candidates” box listed on Nevada ballot papers earlier this month.

Earlier this week, Ms Haley spoke at Clemson University about her plans to remain in the presidential race.

“South Carolina will vote on Saturday,” she told audience members. “But on Sunday, I’ll still be running for president. I’m not going anywhere. I’m campaigning every day until the last person votes.”

Ms Haley suffered yet another defeat on Saturday, though less consequential. Attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) took a straw poll on Saturday afternoon surveying their preference for Mr Trump’s vice president. The former South Carolina governor came in last with less than 5 per cent of the vote, while her former primary opponent Vivek Ramaswamy tied for first place alongside South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

Donald Trump’s supporters cheer on Saturday evening as he defeats Nikki Haley in the South Carolina GOP primary (AP)

Meanwhile, Mr Trump and his allies are celebrating.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said at Mr Trump’s victory party, “I would like you all to remember this moment that you were here”.

“This is a great moment in American history,” he continued. “We will probably never see another one like it. Every time a rocket launches. You know, it goes up slow and it is climbing and climbing and then boom, that next stage comes off and it goes well we just did that we just hit maximum velocity. Will we go on all the way.”

During his victory speech, Mr Trump thanked Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina — the gesture was met with a mix of cheers and boos from the crowd. The former president also thanked North Carolina Republican Party Chair Michael Whatley, whom Mr Trump backed as the next Republican National Committee chair.

Super Tuesday, the day when the greatest number of states hold presidential primaries, is now on the horizon. This year, 15 states and one territory will hold their primary on Tuesday, 5 March. Later, the Republican party will formally choose their candidate at the Republican National Convention, to be held in July.

This is a developing story...