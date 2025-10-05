White House doesn’t see the funny side as it responds to SNL season premiere which ripped Trump over wars, late-night and Epstein
The world-famous sketch show kicked off again on October 4, and wasted no time in skewering the president
The White House has responded to the first episode of Saturday Night Live season 51, which mocked Donald Trump and FCC chair Brendan Carr on their recent war with late night shows.
“Reacting to this would require me to waste my time watching it,” a spokeswoman told Entertainment Weekly. “And like the millions of Americans who have tuned out from ‘SNL,’ I have more entertaining things to do — like watch paint dry.”
It comes after the world-famous sketch show kicked off again on October 4, wasting no time in skewering the president.
The show’s cold open starred comedian James Austin Johnson, reprising his role as Trump, who proceeded to sound off about multiple things including how he had ended “all wars,” his connection to Jeffrey Epstein, and free speech on late-night shows.
It comes after other late night comedy shows have felt the impact of the president’s ire, with the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s CBS, and the temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel by ABC last month. Kimmel, who was kicked off air over comments he made about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's, returned shortly after, much to Trump’s chagrin.
After mocking Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, parodied by Colin Jost, Johnson emerged as Trump, declaring that the “real enemy” was “late night TV!”
“I’m just keeping an eye on SNL, making sure they don’t do anything too mean about me,” he said, adding “I know late-night TV like the back of my hand,” showing a make-up covered hand in reference to the president’s bruised hand that has caused speculation about his health.
“Trump” continued that SNL needed to be on their best behavior or fear being set upon by his “attack” dog – Carr – who, played by Mikey Day, danced on to the stage to an adapted version of Somebody’s Watching Me by Rockwell.
“Remember: Daddy’s watching!” Johnson added.
Carr, whom the president appointed, was heavily involved in the debacle with Kimmel, calling the comedian’s remarks about Kirk “truly sick” and also suggesting that ABC’s license could be at risk over it.
Elsewhere, the episode host, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, delivered a monologue in which he joked that “everyone” is happy that he was picked to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.
The news was announced earlier this week after it was announced earlier this week and incensed some conservatives.
“I’m doing the SuperBowl halftime show. I’m very happy and I think everyone is very happy about it, even Fox News,” the Puerto Rican superstar quipped. Then a montage of clips of Fox News hosts played, showing each speaking one word to collectively say: “Bad Bunny is my favorite musician. He should be the next president.”
