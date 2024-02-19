Trump launches $399 shoes days after being ordered to pay $350m in fraud trial: Live
Former president and co-defendants owe a total of $463.9m including interest after judge rules in favour of New York Attorney General Letitia James
Donald Trump ordered to pay more than $350m in massive fraud trial ruling
Donald Trump stopped by “Sneaker Con” to launch new golden Trump-branded high-tops as he closes in on the Republican nomination.
The former US President was met with loud boos as well as cheers at the Philadelphia Convention Center at “Sneaker Con,” a gathering that bills itself as the “The Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth” as he introduced what he called the first official Trump footwear.
The shoes, shiny gold high tops with an American flag detail on the back, are being sold as “Never Surrender High-Tops” for $399 on a new website that also sells other Trump-branded shoes and “Victory47” cologne and perfume for $99 a bottle.
It came after Justice Arthur Engorondelivered his verdict in Donald Trump’s New York civil fraud trial that sees the former president, his company, and his associates with $355m in fines — with interest $463.9m — and a three-year ban on doing business in the state.
The judge had already ruled that Mr Trump inflated his wealth on financial statements that were given to banks and insurers to make deals and secure favourable loans.
Truckers for Trump are refusing to drive to New York City after $350m fraud ruling
Truck drivers who support former president Donald Trump have voiced that they won’t be driving to New York City to underscore their disappointment with the civil fraud judgment that fined Mr Trump more than $350m.
‘Boycott NYC’ was trending on X, with more than 13,000 posts mentioning the term
Read the full story from Kelly Rissman here:
David Tennant's jokes about Trump in 2024 Baftas opening monologue
In pictures: Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan
Gag orders, courtroom outbursts and a $355m outcome — How Trump’s historic fraud trial unfolded
Alex Woodward has followed Donald Trump’s civil fraud case from day one. Here’s his timeline of key moments from the announcement of the lawsuit through the dramatic trial:
‘My father built the skyline of New York City’ Eric Trump defends Donald
Eric Trump has moved to defend his father in a passionate rant on Fox News.
Trump said his father is the “toughest guy he has ever met” and “hell-bent on winning” a civil fraud trial that sees the former president, his company, and his associates with $355m in fines and a three-year ban on doing business in the state.
Eric claimed on Fox News his father revitalised and rebuilt much of New York City’s skyline, as the city fell on hard times in the 1980s.
“My father built the skyline of New York City: And this is the thanks he gets for doing absolutely nothing wrong - in fact the exact opposite.”
Eric Trump called his case “rigged,” claiming the suit filed by New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James should have gone via the court’s commercial division.
“The best thing I ever did was get out of New York,” said Trump.
Trump claims photo of him looking out of shape while playing golf must have been AI-altered
In a new twist in his “fake news” crusade, former president Donald Trump claimed that an unflattering photo of him playing golf was AI-generated.
Just before a judge in the civil fraud case determined that Mr Trump owes $350m, the former president posted four photos of himself playing golf. Each photo captured Mr Trump wearing a white polo shirt and his signature red “Make America Great Again” cap.
“The Fake News used Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) to create the picture on the top left,” he claimed, referring to a photo in which his belly is hanging out mid-swing.
Haley: ‘Putin is not cool'
Nikkie Haley has hit out at Donald Trump’s failure to call out Vladimir Putin over the death of political activist Alexei Navalny, which occurred last week, blasting the Russian president as “not cool”.
Speaking on ABC, the former Governor of South Carolina said: “This goes back to the fact we need to remind the American people that Vladimir Putin is not our friend. Vladimir Putin is not cool.
“This is not someone we want to associate with. This is not someone that we want to be friends with. This is not someone that we can trust.
“And so when you hear Donald Trump say in South Carolina a week ago that he would encourage Putin to invade our allies if they weren’t pulling their weight, that’s bone chilling because all he did in that one moment was empower Putin.”
Nikki Haley hammers Trump on fondness for dictators as South Carolina primary nears
Nikki Haley is fully on the offensive as she stares down the quickly approaching South Carolina primary, now less than one week away.
Mr Trump’s former UN ambassador hammered him for his fondness for dictators ahead of the South Carolina primary, echoing previous remarks made to her supporters on Valentine’s Day...
John Bowden has the full story:
Trump-branded condos sell for less than properties that remove his name, says report
Units in Trump-branded properties across Manhattan have declined in value since he was elected president in 2016, the New York Times reported.
Kelly Rissman reports:
