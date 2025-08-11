Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

‘I’m going to Russia on Friday’: Trump appears to forget Alaska is in US as he frets over facing Putin amid DC crime

Trump is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday

Eric Garcia
Washington, DC
Monday 11 August 2025 11:54 EDT
Comments
Trump likens DC to ''worst places on Earth' as he deploys National Guard and puts cops under direct federal control

President Donald Trump appeared to mix up Russia with Alaska ahead of his meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin as he held a press conference talking about crime in Washington, DC and his plans to deploy the National Guard and put the city’s police under his control.

Trump delivered a press conference with Attorney General Pam Bondi and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth where he decried the level of crime in Washington, DC.

“This is a tragic emergency, and it's embarrassing for me to be up here,” Trump told reporters. “You know, I'm going to see Putin. I'm going to Russia on Friday. I don't like being up here, talking about how unsafe and how dirty and disgusting this once beautiful capital was.”

President Donald Trump appeared to mix up Russia and Alaska during a press conference on Monday.
President Donald Trump appeared to mix up Russia and Alaska during a press conference on Monday. (AFP via Getty Images)

But Trump is not going to Russia, but rather Alaska to meet with Putin. Trump is set to meet with Putin to discuss bringing an end to the war in Ukraine that Russia initiated when it struck Ukraine in February of 2022.

“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska,” Trump said last week on Truth Social.

Recommended

The meeting will be the first between an US president and Putin since 2021, when Joe Biden met Putin in Switzerland. This comes despite the fact that Putin faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court.

Last week, Alaska’s senior Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski expressed her concern but also cautious optimism about the meeting taking place in Alaska.

“President Trump announced he will meet with President Putin in Alaska next Friday to continue negotiations to end Russia’s catastrophic war in Ukraine,” Murkowski, a supporter of Ukraine, said in a stateme. “This is another opportunity for the Arctic to serve as a venue that brings together world leaders to forge meaningful agreements. While I remain deeply wary of Putin and his regime, I hope these discussions lead to genuine progress and help end the war on equitable terms.”

Critics of the announcement flagged the fact that Russia once claimed Alaska at the beginning of the 1770s and had Native Alaskans hunt fur for Russians before the United States purchased Alaska from Russia in 1867.

Russians for their part hailed the decision to have the summit in Alaska.

“Born as Russian America — Orthodox roots, forts, fur trade — Alaska echoes those ties and makes the U.S. an Arctic nation,” Russia’s special economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement on X.

Meanwhile, Konstantin Malofeyev – a billionaire sanctioned by the Obama administration for funding Russian separatists – said Alaskans “respectfully remember their Russian past and their Orthodox present.”

- Gustaf Kilander and Rhian Lubin contributed to this report.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in