Trump refuses to rule out recession and new Canadian PM Mark Carney vows to win trade war: Live updates
President’s remarks follow turbulent week as markets rattled by series of chaotic tariff announcements and immediate walkbacks
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump said over the weekend that he could not rule out the possibility of a recession being triggered by uncertainty over his tariff war against the United States’s top trading partners like Canada and Mexico.
“I hate to predict things like that,” the president told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures when pressed about the possibility. “There is a period of transition.”
Mark Carney, the former Bank of England governor, meanwhile won the race to succeed Justin Trudeau as Canada’s new prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party last night and wasted no time in vowing to take on Trump in a trade war, urging his country to unite in a defiant acceptance speech.
After seeing off a challenge from ex-finance minister Chrystia Freeland, Carney hit out at Trump’s tariff agressions by saying: “The Canadian government has rightly retaliated with tariffs. We will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect.
“We did not ask for this fight. But Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves. Make no mistake, Canada will win.”
He further accused the American of “attacking Canadian families” and wanting to “destroy the Canadian way of life.”
SNL mocks peacemaker Trump after Musk and Rubio dust-up
Saturday Night Live parodied that supposed cabinet fallout over the weekend, with James Austin Johnson once more holding court as the president and Mike Myers returning as Elon (throwing in a touch of Dr Evil for good measure).
Michelle Del Rey has the story.
SNL mocks peacemaker Trump after Elon Musk and Marco Rubio clash in cabinet meeting
Trump addresses rumored rift between Elon Musk and Marco Rubio
The president’s other TV appearance yesterday came when he took questions from reporters on Air Force One as he returned to Washington from a weekend in Florida.
Here are a few choice excerpts, from his promising American consumers untold wealth (eventually) as a result of his tariff war to dismissing plane crashes as just one of those things, denying that his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court was a “DEI hire” and getting shirty with a reporter who asked whether he was being “disrespected” by Vladimir Putin.
Perhaps the juiciest order of business though was his move to rubbish reports of a fall out between his billionaire DOGE supremo Elon Musk and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
You can see his answer to that below.
Donald Trump addresses rift between Elon Musk and cabinet
Watch: Trump warns Ukraine ‘may not survive’ war against Russia
The president is “comfortable” with a democratic ally ceasing to exist if defending it becomes too expensive, he implies.
Watch: Donald Trump warns Ukraine ‘may not survive’ war against Russia
Trump rips Zelensky and dodges question on Russia allegiance
In the same interview in which he conceded there could be a recession after all, the president reiterated his claim that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has not been sufficiently “grateful” for American aid and alleged that he “took money out of this country… like candy from a baby” (his description of the Biden administration’s policy of military and political support for Ukraine’s military).
Trump also rejected that idea he was supportive of Vladimir Putin, insisting: “Nobody has been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump.”
John Bowden has this one too.
Trump calls Zelensky ‘ungrateful’ and dodges question on Russia allegiance
Watch: Carney calls Trump ‘greatest crisis of our lifetime’
This was probably the new PM’s key line of the night.
Canada’s new PM calls Trump tariffs ‘the greatest crisis of our lifetime’
New Canadian PM Mark Carney vows to fight U.S. trade war ‘until Trump shows respect
The former Bank of England governor won the race to succeed Justin Trudeau as Canada’s new prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party on Sunday and wasted no time in vowing to take on Trump, urging his country to unite in a defiant acceptance speech.
Carney, who will be sworn in as Trudeau’s successor in the coming days, was elected last night in the middle of a tense moment for his country as tensions escalate with its closest neighbour over tariffs.
After seeing off a challenge from ex-finance minister Chrystia Freeland by securing 85.9 per cent of the votes cast by 150,000 Liberal Party members, Carney hit out at Trump for “attacking Canadian families” and wanting to “destroy the Canadian way of life”.
New Canadian PM Mark Carney vows to fight US trade war ‘until Trump shows respect’
Donald Trump refuses to rule out recession amid tariff trade war confusion
Good morning!
The president said on Sunday he could not rule out the possibility of a recession being triggered by uncertainty over his tariff war against the United States’s top trading partners like Canada and Mexico.
“I hate to predict things like that,” Trump told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures when pressed about the possibility.
“There is a period of transition.”
Urging Americans to take a long view of his work to reconfigure the U.S.’s policy towards free trade, Trump pointed to the supposed “100 year perspective” of Chinese economic and political strategists.
“The tariffs could go up as time goes by, and they may go up,” he added.
The remarks came after Trump dragged the U.S. and its neighbors through a dizzying week of tariff announcements and U-turns, which saw him imposing 25 percent tariffs against Canadian and Mexican imports before delaying them by one month a day later and moving to double the 10 percent duties it had already levied on China, inviting inevitable reprisals and panicking the markets.
Here’s more from John Bowden.
Trump won’t rule out US recession amid tariff trade war confusion in Fox interview
Rubio and Musk turn on Polish foreign minister in spat over Starlink use in Ukraine
The Trump administration’s top diplomat joined DOGE chief Elon Musk in picking a fight with Poland’s foreign minister on Sunday as the three squabbled over Musk’s Starlink system and its use in Ukraine.
Sunday’s three-way exchange was just the latest example of American foreign relations turning into a blame game as Marco Rubio, the secretary of State, reiterated the White House’s position that Europe was insufficient with its praise and gratitude after three years of US support for Ukraine’s defense.
John Bowden reports from Washington, D.C.
Rubio and Musk turn on Polish foreign minister in spat over Starlink
Trump, Cuomo are latest in politicians who have ‘rebounded’ from career-enders
Kelly Rissman writes:
“Our country is on the verge of a comeback, the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again.”
That is how President Donald Trump described the American dream and the current landscape of the country. But he could have been referring to himself.
Continue reading...
Trump, Cuomo are latest in politicians who have ‘rebounded’ from career-enders
Editorial: Vladimir Putin is the only winner in Donald Trump’s risky intelligence game
From The Independent’s editorial team:
As Russia regains ground in Kursk, it’s up to Keir Starmer and other European leaders to act — fast.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments