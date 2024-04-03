Trump repeats ‘border bloodbath’ rhetoric during Wisconsin rally: Live updates
The former president attacked Joe Biden on everything from his border control policies to his golfing ability at the event Green Bay on Tuesday
Donald Trump repeated his controversial “bloodbath” rhetoric as he returned to the campaign trail in Wisconsin, where he attacked President Biden on everything from his border control policies to his golfing ability.
The former president previously accused the media of willfully misinterpreting his words, after he used the term to describe the result of a defeat for him in November’s election.
Speaking a the rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, he said: “I‘m here tonight to declare that Joe Biden’s border bloodbath – remember they used the name bloodbath, I was talking about something entirely different – but this is a border bloodbath ends the day I take the oath of office.
Mr Trump used the phrase “bloodbath” at a rally in Ohio last month as he warned of dire economic consequences for an American auto industry under pressure from China without him back in the White House.
The former president is taking a break from his mountain of legal problems to return to the 2024 presidential campaign with stops in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Green Bay.
The former president is pushing his “migrant crime” message by referencing the recent murder of Ruby Garcia by a man who is in the US illegally and was romantically involved with her.
Trump tells supporters in Wisconsin that 2024 is ‘our final battle’
Donald Trump told supporters in Wisconsin that 2024 was “our final battle”.
“It was hard working patriots like you, Wisconsin, who built this country, and its hard working patriots like you who are going to save our country at a very, very perilous time,” he said.
“We will fight for America like no one has ever fought before. 2024 is our final battle and with you at my side we will demolish the deep state, we will expel the war mongers.
“With your support we will go on to victory the likes of which no one has ever seen before. We will evict crooked Joe Biden the worst president in the history of our country from the White House, and we will take back our country on November 5 2024 – the most important day in the history of our country.”
Trump says he has been indicted more than Al Capone
Donald Trump claimed he had been indicted more times than infamous US gangster Al Capone during his rally in Wisconsin.
“I got indicted more than Alphonse Capone – Scarface you know,” he said.
“Bad, he was you know... if you ever looked at Alphonse Capone, you wouldn’t be tough at all. You’d be dead by the morning most likely, I got indicted more than Alfonse.
“Alphonse was a tough man. they did a movie called Scarface check it out.”
Trump repeats ‘border bloodbath’ rhetoric during Wisconsin rally
Donald Trump repeated his previously controversial “bloodbath” rhetoric, as he returned to the campaign trail in Wisconsin.
The former president has accused the media of willfully misinterpreting his words, after he used the term previously to describe the result of a defeat for him in November’s election.
Speaking a the rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, he said: “I‘m here tonight to declare that Joe Biden’s border bloodbath – remember they used the name bloodbath, I was talking about something entirely different – but this is a border bloodbath ends the day I take the oath of office.
“With your vote, I will seal the border I will stop the invasion I will end the carnage, bloodshed and killing and we will crush the human traffickers.”
Mr Trump used the phrase “bloodbath” at a rally in Ohio last month as he warned of dire economic consequences for an American auto industry under pressure from China without him back in the White House.
“If I don’t get elected it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country,” he declared.
Trump takes a swing at Biden’s golfing ability
At his rally in Wisconsin, Donald Trump poked fun at President Joe Biden’s golfing ability, while claiming the Mr Biden excelled at “cheating at elections and disinformation”.
“You know if pilots come in, he says I used to fly planes. If truckers come in he says I used to truck. I used to drive a nice truck,” he said. “His biggest lie of all he said... did you ever see him swinging a golf club he’s like this.”
Mr Trump, a keen golfer, then performed a doddering impression of Mr Biden golfing.
“He said he was a six handicap... He’s not a 36 handicap,” he said.
Mr Biden previously challenged Mr Trump to a game of golf.
Trump suggests November 5 be called ‘Christian Visibility Day'
At a rally in Wisconsin Donald Trump attacked President Joe Biden’s decision to recognise Trans Visibility Day, which this year happened to fall on the same day as Easter Sunday.
The former president suggested that 5 November 2024, the date set for the US general election, be called “Christian Visibilty Day”.
“What the hell was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday to be Trans Visibility Day,” he said to boos from his supporters.
“Such total disrespect to Christians, and November 5 is going to be called something else – you know it’s going to be called? Christian Visibility Day: when Christians turn out in numbers that nobody has ever seen before.
“Let’s call it Christian Visibility Day.”
Lev Parnas asks if Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘naive, uninformed, corrupt, or just plain stupid'
Former Rudy Giuliani associate and Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas asked today on X whether Republican Georgia lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene is “naive, uninformed, corrupt, or just plain stupid” for spreading Russian propoganda.
