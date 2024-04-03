Trump repeats ‘border bloodbath’ rhetoric during Wisconsin rally: Live updates

✕ Close Democratic senator slams Trump’s Bible grift: ‘The Bible does not need his endorsement’

Donald Trump repeated his controversial “bloodbath” rhetoric as he returned to the campaign trail in Wisconsin, where he attacked President Biden on everything from his border control policies to his golfing ability.

The former president previously accused the media of willfully misinterpreting his words, after he used the term to describe the result of a defeat for him in November’s election.

Speaking a the rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, he said: “I‘m here tonight to declare that Joe Biden’s border bloodbath – remember they used the name bloodbath, I was talking about something entirely different – but this is a border bloodbath ends the day I take the oath of office.

Mr Trump used the phrase “bloodbath” at a rally in Ohio last month as he warned of dire economic consequences for an American auto industry under pressure from China without him back in the White House.

The former president is taking a break from his mountain of legal problems to return to the 2024 presidential campaign with stops in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Green Bay.

The former president is pushing his “migrant crime” message by referencing the recent murder of Ruby Garcia by a man who is in the US illegally and was romantically involved with her.