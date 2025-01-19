Trump to take victory lap ahead of inauguration with Washington DC rally: Live updates
Crowd gathers for victory rally at Capital One Arena for performances from Kid Rock and The Village People, and speeches from the president-elect, Elon Musk, and Vice President-elect JD Vance
President-elect Donald Trump will take a victory lap at a campaign-style rally in Washington, D.C., a day before he is sworn in for his second term, four years after losing re-election.
The “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” at the Capital One Arena is just one of the many events celebrating the incoming administration. It will also be Trump’s first major speech in Washington since he urged his supporters to march on January 6, 2021.
Freezing cold weather is gripping much of the northeastern U.S., so the inauguration ceremony on Monday has been moved inside to the Capitol’s rotunda. The last time this happened was at Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985.
The president-elect, Melania Trump, and their son, Barron Trump, arrived in the D.C. area on Saturday evening and traveled to Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, to watch a fireworks display.
Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters marched to the Lincoln Memorial echoing the demonstrations when Trump first assumed office.
The Independent has learned that Trump will begin his term with only one-quarter of the staff he needs — a notable failure of the Project 2025 plan to fill all roles from day one.
As he returns to the White House, Trump will begin ‘two year race’ to change America and the world
Donald Trump and his team will be in “a two-year race” to change the US - and the world - from the moment he is inaugurated inside the Capitol on Monday.
Sources close to the 47th president of the United States of America have privately noted that he has until the midterm elections in November 2026 to fulfill his policy agenda while the Republicans still have control of the Congress and Senate.
David Maddox, The Independent’s political editor, reports from Washington, D.C.
Trump to start ‘two year race’ to change America and the world as he returns to power
Mr Trump’s swearing-in as the 47th president is set to be followed by scores of executive orders and a massive shift in domestic and global policy as allies hail his Maga revolution while critics fear a resurgence of fascism
Nelly responds to backlash over performance at Trump inauguration ball
Rapper Nelly has responded after facing backlash for his decision to perform at one of Donald Trump’s inauguration balls on Monday (January 20).
Citing sources, CBS reported on Friday that the “Dilemma” star was set to perform at the Inaugural Liberty Ball in Washington D.C.
Tom Murray has the story.
Nelly hits back at rampant criticism over performance at Trump inauguration ball
Rapper is set to perform at the Inaugural Liberty Ball in Washington D.C. on Monday
TikTok back online and thanks ‘efforts of President Trump’
TikTok credited “President Trump’s efforts” with getting the social media app back online on Sunday following a brief shutdown.
President-elect Donald Trump intervened on Sunday by announcing he would issue an executive order on Monday to give TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, a reprieve after the ban on the Chinese-owned app came into effect.
Rhian Lubin has been following developments today.
TikTok back online and thanks ‘efforts of President Trump’ for intervening after ban
The president-elect has been supportive of the app since he hinted it contributed to his election victory in November 2024
GOP leaders briefed on Trump’s first executive orders
The Wall Street Journal reports that Stephen Miller, Donald Trump’s incoming White House deputy chief of staff for policy, briefed Republican leaders earlier this afternoon about the executive orders the new president is expected to issue after being sworn in tomorrow.
That includes declaring a national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border, rescinding Biden administration directives on diversity, equity and inclusion, and unwinding President Joe Biden’s limits on drilling offshore and on federal land.
