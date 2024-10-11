✕ Close Trump disparages Detroit in speech to city’s business leaders

Donald Trump is holding a rally focused on immigration in Aurora, Colorado, where local officials have rejected his claim that the Denver suburb is a “war zone” taken over by Venezuelan gangs.

As they announced the rally, the Trump campaign said: “Aurora, Colorado has become a ‘war zone’ due to the influx of violent Venezuelan prison gang members from Tren de Aragua.”

During the debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on September 10, Trump said: “They are taking over the towns. They’re taking over buildings. They’re going in violently.”

The rally comes after Trump disparaged the entire city of Detroit, Michigan, on Thursday warning that the whole country could end up “a mess” like the Motor City if his Democratic rival wins November’s election, a pitch unlikely to endear him to local voters that has already inspired a major backlash.

Former president Barack Obama meanwhile delivered an impassioned speech denouncing the Republican’s character and mocking his “constant attempts to sell you stuff”, from gold sneakers to branded Bibles, during a campaign stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, championing Harris’s bid for the presidency.