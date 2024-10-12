✕ Close Trump rants about death penalty when asked about raising his kids

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Kamala Harris has released a health summary from her White House physician, stating that she “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”

In the summary released on Saturday morning, the vice president’s physician Joshua Simmons writes that she is in “excellent health.”

Harris is releasing her medical information in a challenge to Donald Trump, whose health and age are coming under increased scrutiny.

Former Trump ally Chris Christie is the latest to sound the alarm over Trump’s competency to serve, saying that he has seen a “significant” mental decline in the former president.

On Friday, Trump espoused more anti-immigration rhetoric at his rallies in Reno, Nevada, and Aurora, Colorado, calling for the death penalty for migrants who kill American citizens and saying he would enact the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

Mike Coffman, Aurora’s Republican mayor, hit out at the comments and insisted neither the city nor state has “not been ‘taken over’ or ‘invaded’ or ‘occupied’ by migrant gangs.”