Donald Trump will host a rally in suburban New York on Wednesday evening making a pitch to reverse a tax policy he signed into law in 2017 that has a bigger impact on higher tax states.

The former president will speak at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island, at 7pm, just three days after a second assassination attempt against him. Earlier in the day there was a brief security scare regarding a false report of an explosive device near the site that was quickly dismissed by law enforcement as having no factual basis.

"There is no validity to the report," a Nassau County PD spokesman told The Independent.

Trump’s decision to host a rally in New York is curious given that the election will almost certainly come down to voters in a handful of swing states. New polling from Quinnipiac shows Kamala Harris leading Trump by six points in Pennsylvania and five in Michigan — outside the margin of error.

Meanwhile, the influential Teamsters Union has said it would not offer an endorsement in this year’s presidential race — the first time it has declined to do so since 1996 — even after internal polling showed 58 per cent of members backed Trump and only 31 per cent Harris.