Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will be waiting for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on Thursday, after Donald Trump insisted Ukraine agreed to talks with Russia.

The U.S. President demanded that Ukrainian officials “immediately” agree to meet with their Russian counterparts to negotiate a possible end to the “bloodbath” war waged on the country by Putin.

Trump was responding to the Russian leader’s proposal on Sunday for a meeting this coming week in Istanbul.

In a post on Truth Social, the president wrote: “President Putin of Russia doesn’t want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH.”

He continued: “Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY. At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the U.S., will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly!”

Trump added: “I’m starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who’s too busy celebrating the Victory of World War ll, which could not have been won (not even close!) without the United States of America. HAVE THE MEETING, NOW!!!”

It is unclear whether such a meeting, were it to take place, would include the Russian leader himself.

Shortly after the president’s post went live, Zelensky said he would go to Turkey.

open image in gallery Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky ( Reuters/AFP )

He wrote on X: “We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses.”

It is not known whether delegations from the U.S. or the European “coalition of the willing” will also participate in the talks.

Putin proposed direct talks with Ukraine from the Kremlin in the early hours of Sunday, saying they should be aimed at bringing a durable peace.

The Russian leader, who has offered few concessions towards ending the conflict so far, said the talks in Istanbul on May 15 will be aimed at eliminating the root causes of the war and restoring a “long-term, lasting peace” rather than simply a pause for rearmament.

“We are proposing that Kyiv resume direct negotiations without any preconditions,” Putin said. “We offer the Kyiv authorities to resume negotiations already on Thursday, in Istanbul.”

“Our proposal, as they say, is on the table. The decision is now up to the Ukrainian authorities and their curators, who are guided, it seems, by their personal political ambitions, and not by the interests of their peoples.”

Putin’s proposal came hours after major European powers demanded on Saturday in Kyiv that Putin agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire or face “massive” new sanctions.

The Russian leader dismissed what he said was the attempt by some European powers to lay down “ultimatums.”

open image in gallery (left to right) Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the Presidential Palace in Kyiv (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

On Saturday, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said European allies “together with the US” are “calling Putin out” and pledged to ramp up sanctions further if he “turns his back on peace.”

He had travelled to Kyiv alongside his French, German, and Polish counterparts for talks with Zelensky. The leaders in the Ukrainian capital also spoke by phone to Trump, who had also previously called for a 30-day truce.

Sir Keir noted that it was “important to demonstrate that the values that underpin what was being fought for 80 years ago were the same values now, that we will step up and play our part to preserve the peace and bring about that ceasefire.”

Following Putin’s Sunday morning remarks about direct talks, French President Emmanuel Macron said his comments were “a first step, but not enough” and that the Russian president was “looking for a way out, but he still wants to buy time.”

“An unconditional ceasefire is not preceded by negotiations,” he told France 24 during his return journey from Kyiv.