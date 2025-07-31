Trump warns Putin’s right-hand man: ‘You’re entering very dangerous territory’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump issued a stern warning to “failed” former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and urged him to “watch his words” after he ridiculed the U.S. president on social media.

“Russia and the USA do almost no business together,” Trump said in a midnight Truth Social tirade, after attacking India’s close ties with Russia and setting his sights on Medvedev.

“Let’s keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!,” he added

Medvedev, who was handpicked by Vladimir Putin to serve as president in 2008 due to term limits, ridiculed Trump’s recent ultimatum demanding Russia agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

open image in gallery Trump has escalated his attack against former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev during an early morning Truth Social tirade ( AFP via Getty Images )

During his trip to Turnberry, Scotland, on Monday, the president said that Putin must agree to make progress toward ending the war in Ukraine within “10 or 12 days from today,” shortening it from a 50-day negotiating window.

Hours later, Medvedev issued an equally scathing response on X to Trump, who repeatedly promised on the 2024 presidential campaign trail to end Russia’s offensive in Ukraine on his first day in office.

“Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things,” he tweeted. “1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country.”

Plucking a nickname from Trump’s dictionary, Medvedev warned the president not to “go down the Sleepy Joe road,” referring to former President Joe Biden, which he said could lead to direct conflict between Russia and the U.S.

open image in gallery Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also took a shot at Republican Senator Lindsay Graham ( Sputnik )

Hours later, Medvedev, who is currently the deputy chair of Russia’s security council, took a jab at South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham after the Republican demanded that the Russian politician “get to the peace table.”

“It's not for you or Trump to dictate when to 'get at the peace table'. Negotiations will end when all the objectives of our military operation have been achieved,” he said. “Work on America first, gramps!”

Earlier Wednesday, Trump announced plans to penalize India for buying Russian arms and oil as part of a revived “Liberation Day” tariff package that is due to kick in on Friday, along with doubling down on his threat to impose sweeping 25 percent levies on Indian imports.

While he previously called India a “friend,” Trump escalated his criticism against the country during his rebuke of Medvedev on Thursday.

“I don’t care what India does with Russia,” he wrote. “They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care.”

“We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World,” he added.