Trump ‘considering’ invite for Zelensky to attend Alaska peace summit with Putin

President Donald Trump is “considering” inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to join him and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska next week, according to a report.

Trump and Putin are set to meet for a summit in the Last Frontier state next Friday to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Extending an invitation to the Ukrainian leader is “being discussed,” according to NBC News, citing three people briefed on internal conversations about the meeting.

A senior U.S. official reportedly told the outlet that Zelensky’s attendance is “absolutely” possible, but nothing has been finalized. “Everyone is very hopeful that would happen,” the official reportedly added.

Quizzed whether an official invite had been extended to Zelensky, a senior White House official told NBC: “The President remains open to a trilateral summit with both leaders. Right now, the White House is focusing on planning the bilateral meeting requested by President Putin.”

open image in gallery Extending an invitation to the Ukrainian leader is “being discussed,” according to NBC News, citing three people briefed on internal conversations of the meeting. ( Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted the White House for further comment.

Zelensky’s reaction to the Trump–Putin summit was dismissive, warning that any negotiations to end Europe's biggest conflict since World War II must include Kyiv.

“Any decisions that are without Ukraine are at the same time decisions against peace. They will not bring anything. These are dead decisions. They will never work,” Zelensky said.

Putin is expected to use the summit to set out Russia's demands for a ceasefire deal. Speaking to reporters at the White House Friday, Trump admitted any peace deal may involve “some swapping of territories”.

“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska,” Trump declared Friday on Truth Social.

open image in gallery Zelensky’s reaction to the Trump–Putin summit was dismissive, warning that any negotiations to end Europe's biggest conflict since World War II must include Kyiv. ( AFP/Getty )

Despite facing an International Criminal Court arrest warrant, the meeting slated for August 15 would mark the first time in a decade that Putin has set foot on U.S. soil.

The last time the two leaders met was in Helsinki, Finland, in July 2018, during Trump’s first term as president. Following the meeting, Trump publicly contradicted U.S. intelligence agencies and appeared to take Putin’s word over their findings regarding Russian election interference.

The remarks caused bipartisan outrage in Washington, with many accusing Trump of having “sided with the enemy.”

Negotiations on peace talks have been slow-moving and, at times, fraught.

Zelensky was ambushed in the Oval Office earlier this year by Trump and Vice President JD Vance. The vice president criticized Zelensky for not expressing gratitude enough for U.S. financial and military support, accusing him of being “disrespectful.”

Trump has also publicly blamed Zelensky – rather than Putin – for starting the war.