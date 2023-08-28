Trump news – live: Fani Willis to hold first Georgia election case hearing as mugshot merchandise raises $7.1m
Evidentiary session before District Court judge will hear arguments over request by Mark Meadows, ex-president’s last White House chief of staff, that his trial be moved to federal court
Donald Trump mug shot
Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis will lay out her election subversion case against Donald Trump and 18 associates in court for the first time on Monday.
Fulton County’s district attorney will be in court in Atlanta to deal with the request by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that his case be moved to federal court, with a judge set to hear arguments for and against.
It will be the first time in any of Mr Trump’s four criminal cases that major arguments have been made in front of a judge. The hearing is set to get underway at 10am EST.
Mr Trump was booked and released from Fulton County Jail last week after surrendering to authorities on 13 charges related to his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
His booking photo represents the first and only time a current or former president has been forced to undergo a mugshot and his campaign has wasted no time in capitalising, already earning a reported $7.1m from merchandise sales.
Meanwhile, the former president has been boasting about winning Bedminster’s Senior Club Championship, claiming a better score than golf great Phil Mickelson managed on the same course.
Biden widely seen as too old for office, poll finds, but Trump has other problems
Americans actually agree on something in this time of raw discord: Joe Biden is too old to be an effective president in a second term, according to a majority surveyed for a new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Only a few years his junior, Donald Trump raises strikingly fewer concerns about his age.
But respondents had plenty of other problems with Trump, who, at least for now, far outdistances his rivals for the Republican nomination despite his multiple criminal indictments.
Never mind his advanced years — if anything, some say, the 77-year-old really ought to grow up.
Biden is widely seen as too old for office, an AP-NORC poll finds. Trump's got other problems
A new poll finds rare agreement across partisan lines and in this case President Joe Biden is the unifying figure, though not the way he would prefer to be
Judge to hear arguments on Mark Meadows’ request to move Georgia election case to federal court
A federal judge in Atlanta is set to hear arguments Monday on whether Mark Meadows should be allowed to fight the Georgia indictment accusing him of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn the 2020 election in federal court rather than in a state court.
Here’s everything you need to know about what we’re in for.
Trump’s mug shot: One image, one face, one American moment
A camera clicks. In a fraction of a second, the shutter opens and then closes, freezing forever the image in front of it.
When the camera shutter blinked inside a jail in downtown Atlanta on Thursday, it both created and documented a tiny inflection point in American life. Captured for posterity, there was a former president of the United States, for the first time in history, under arrest and captured in the sort of frame more commonly associated with drug dealers or drunken drivers. The trappings of power gone, for that split second.
Left behind: an enduring image that will appear in history books long after Donald Trump is gone.
Read on...
All of the mug shots from the Georgia arrests
Trump and his cronies have long been pictured at the White House and political rallies.
But now, the billionaire and some of his closest allies and fellow election deniers are the faces of humiliating mug shots.
On the morning of Friday 25 August, the last of the 19 defendants charged as part of a criminal enterprise working to overturn the 2020 election in the state of Georgia surrendered to authorities in Fulton County.
The last to surrender was Christian pastor Stephen Lee.
As the defendants turned themselves in, they had their fingerprints and mug shots taken before being released on bond.
Fox News contributor absurdly claims Trump was only seeking a recount with ‘find votes’ demand
A Fox News contributor suggested that Donald Trump’s call to Georgia election officials asking them to “find votes” was simply a request for a recount and not an attempt to subvert the state’s election results.
In the wake of Mr Trump’s fourth indictment — this time in Fulton County, Georgia, where he is accused of trying to reverse the state’s 2020 presidential election results — Fox News contributor and George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley offered an assessment of why the charges against the former president are bogus.
“I think this is criminalizing the challenging of elections,” he said during Thursday night’s edition of Hannity on Fox News. “Basically, you have a Democratic prosecutor saying, ‘How dare you challenge a Democratic victory?’”
Fox News host ridiculed over Trump mugshot reaction
Fox News host Jesse Watters has been ridiculed for telling his audience that Donald Trump “looks good and looks hard” in his Georgia mug shot.
The right-wing host echoed many conservatives in complimenting the four-times indicted, former president over his historic booking photo.
Watters bizarrely felt compelled to say that he was complimenting Mr Trump “with an unblemished record of heterosexuality”.
A grand jury in Georgia delivered 13 felony charges against Mr Trump for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.
These charges included conspiracy to commit forgery, filing false documents, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer.
Green Day sell ‘ultimate Nimrod’ T-shirt of Trump to raise money for Maui wildfire victims
The design of the limited-edition shirt mimics the band’s 1997 Nimrod album but with former president’s face on it.
Trump claims he won golf club championship in 67 shots - 8 better than Phil Mickelson’s score two weeks ago
Former president even posted course’s head golf professional’s phone number if people did not believe him.
DeSantis leaves campaign trail and returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting aftermath
DeSantis leaves campaign trail and returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting aftermath
Crises at home may interrupt the presidential campaign plans of Ron DeSantis
What to expect from Fani Willis’s first hearing on Monday in Trump’s Georgia case
Hearing concerns trial of ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
