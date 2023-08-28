✕ Close Donald Trump mug shot

Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis will lay out her election subversion case against Donald Trump and 18 associates in court for the first time on Monday.

Fulton County’s district attorney will be in court in Atlanta to deal with the request by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that his case be moved to federal court, with a judge set to hear arguments for and against.

It will be the first time in any of Mr Trump’s four criminal cases that major arguments have been made in front of a judge. The hearing is set to get underway at 10am EST.

Mr Trump was booked and released from Fulton County Jail last week after surrendering to authorities on 13 charges related to his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

His booking photo represents the first and only time a current or former president has been forced to undergo a mugshot and his campaign has wasted no time in capitalising, already earning a reported $7.1m from merchandise sales.

Meanwhile, the former president has been boasting about winning Bedminster’s Senior Club Championship, claiming a better score than golf great Phil Mickelson managed on the same course.