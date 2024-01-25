New Hampshire primary – updates: Trump issues warning to Haley donors as rivals eye South Carolina
Donald Trump and Joe Biden win Republican and Democratic primaries as GOP challenger appears to benefit from smaller field and vows to continue fighting
Donald Trump beats Nikki Haley in New Hampshire
Donald Trump and Joe Biden have won their respective primaries in New Hampshire.
The former president attacked his last remaining challenger Nikki Haley for staying in the race even as he’s pulling ahead in the delegate count.
Ms Haley, Mr Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, said in her speech on Tuesday night that the race is “far from over”.
“There are dozens of states left to go... and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina,” she told the crowd in the state capitol of Concord.
A frustrated Mr Trump appeared to threaten the former state governor, saying that she will soon be under investigation for “stuff she doesn’t want to talk about”.
With 95 per cent of the vote counted on Wednesday, Mr Trump was leading his opponent in the Granite State by 54.4 per cent to 43.3 per cent, roughly in line with the 11 percentage point gap estimated by the final opinion polls before the primary.
Mr Biden did not appear on Democratic ballot papers following a feud with organisers but a write-in campaign ensured his victory in a largely symbolic Democratic primary in the same state.
Trump issues ominous threats of ‘investigations’ against Haley
Donald Trump threatened that Nikki Haley would be “under investigation” if she beat him in the Republican primary after defeating her in New Hampshire.
The former president appeared to threaten his former UN ambassador after she vowed to continue her fight for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
“Just a little note to Nikki, she is not going to win, but if she did she would be under investigation by those people in 15 minutes. I could tell you five reasons why already, not big reasons, little stuff that she doesn’t want to talk about, but she will be under investigation in minutes,” said Mr Trump to a crowd of his supporters on Tuesday night.
“And so would Ron have been, but he decided to get out.”
Can Nikki Haley’s bid for the White House be saved by her home state?
New Hampshire has voted. Donald Trump has won, again.
Tuesday’s contest — the second of the 2024 Republican nominating contest, is over. Donald Trump was the clear winner, and remains firmly atop both polls of GOP voters nationally as well as the delegate count necessary for securing his party’s nomination.
And after throwing it all against the wall in the Granite State, Nikki Haley has lost her first head-to-head matchup versus Mr Trump. Despite endorsements from the state’s governor, largest newspaper and even the conservative opinion board at the Wall Street Journal, Ms Haley could not pull out ahead of the former president, who in many of his supporters’ minds should still be considered an incumbent.
So where do we go from here? Why isn’t Nikki Haley dropping out, as did Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy after their respective failures to “shock the media”, in Mr Ramaswamy’s words, in Iowa?
There are a few reasons:
Trump’s key weakness exposed in New Hampshire primary vote
Donald Trump may have resoundingly won the New Hampshire primary, but the race’s exit polls revealed demographic weak spots in his voter appeal.
Mr Trump defeated Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire Republican primary by an 11-point margin. Ever since he jumped into the race, Mr Trump has maintained a sizable lead among his GOP competitors. His recent victories in Iowa and New Hampshire have underscored his popularity among Republicans, but they have also uncovered some weaknesses.
Kelly Rissman takes a look at what was discovered in the first two states to vote in 2024.
Trump’s New Hampshire victory speech was full of false claims
Former president Donald Trump’s New Hampshire victory speech was riddled with false claims and inaccurate statements, prompting networks to fact-check him in real-time.
Both CNN and MSNBC were forced to fact-check Mr Trump after his win in the first-in-the-nation primary.
Specifically, Mr Trump spewed inaccuracies about previous elections.
Kelly Rissman was watching:
Haley campaign fires back at Trump’s ‘angry rant’
Nikki Haley hit back at Donald Trump’s criticism following the former president’s win in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday,
Trump attacked his last-standing Republican rival in his speech
Mr Trump carved out part of his victory speech to address Ms Haley, seemingly unhappy that she had not dropped out of the 2024 race, emphasising that she had a “very bad night.”
He blasted Ms Haley as an “imposter” who’s still “hanging around” despite coming third in the Iowa primary last week and failing to secure a win in New Hampshire.
Kelly Rissman has the story...
Watch: UAW president slams Trump
Voices: Trump’s victory in New Hampshire solidifies his conquest of the GOP
In the days after the attack on the US Capitol, former president Donald Trump seemed on the verge of becoming a politician in exile.
Many Republicans directly blamed him, including Kevin McCarthy, who said “the president bears responsibility” for the attack. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell excoriated Mr Trump by saying that “people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president”.
Mr Trump’s decision to spread the lie that Democrats stole the election from him to whip his supporters into such a frenzy that they breached the US Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election offered Republicans — particularly ones who never particularly liked Mr Trump — the opportunity to get off the wagon. It gave them the chance to remove the virus of Trumpism, tell their voters it would not be allowed in the party, and keep the focus on weakening Joe Biden.
But the ex-president’s dominant win in the New Hampshire primary on 23 January, a week after a decisive win in Iowa, makes crystal clear what has been obvious all along – Donald Trump is going to be the 2024 Republican nominee.
Haley says GOP race is ‘far from over’
Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley says that the party’s primary race is “far from over” despite another defeat to Donald Trump.
The former South Carolina governor remained upbeat at her primary night rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday, with predictions that she will pick up more delegates than expected from the Granite State.
“This race is far from over,” Ms Haley told the crowd in Concord, New Hampshire. “There are dozens of states left to go ... and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina.”
Graeme Massie reports:
McConnell is the main reason Trump is back
Shortly after Donald Trump won in New Hampshire, Senator John Cornyn announced his support for him. Why does that matter? Because Cornyn is far from a Trumpist. In fact, the square-jawed Republican from Texas negotiated a gun bill alongside Democratic Senator Chris Murphy and then-Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema that Trump vehemently opposed. Cornyn’s support today shows that all Republicans — from the furthest right to the most moderate — are now falling into line behind the former president.
In fact, Trump continues to have Republican leaders get behind him save for one major voice: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Trump cruises to victory in New Hampshire primary
Former president Donald Trump won the New Hampshire Republican primary on Tuesday night, taking another step towards securing his party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election.
The Associated Press called shortly after polls closed in the state. With less than 20 per cent of results in by 8pm, Mr Trump had an insurmountable lead against his opponent Nikki Haley, with 54 per cent of the vote.
The former president, who is currently the 2024 Republican frontrunner, was expected to perform well in the Granite State given his stronghold over the majority of the Republican Party. However, unlike his performance in Iowa last week, Mr Trump’s margin of victory on Tuesday was much smaller.
With a larger-than-expected independent voter turnout, Ms Haley performed well in more liberal-leaning counties like Dover, Concord and Keene – early data indicated.
Although Ms Haley lost the primary, her campaign said they would continue campaigning to the next primary in her home state of South Carolina.
