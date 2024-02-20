Trump ally Scott calls on ‘desperate’ Haley to drop out ahead of South Carolina: Live
Senator calls on former state governor to step aside for front-runner – as he did
Related: Nikki Haley says she would pardon Donald Trump if elected president
South Carolina Tim Scott, the former Republican presidential candidate turned energetic Donald Trump cheerleader, has called on the front-runner’s challenger Nikki Haley to suspend her campaign ahead of this weekend’s Palmetto State primary, saying he senses “desperation” around her and that she cannot win in the state she once served as governor.
In the same interview with Kayleigh McEnany on Fox News, Mr Scott made the preposterous claim that Democrats “wants an open, insecure border” whereas Republicans “know that means you have to control your back door”, despite the fact that it is GOP members that are holding up all possible spending bills on the subject in Congress.
Ms Haley, unlikely to be daunted by his comments, began a busy week of campaigning on Presidents’ Day after making headlines over the weekend by declining to say she would endorse Mr Trump but promising to pardon him if she entered the White House.
Mr Trump reacted furiously to those comments, appearing to object to Ms Haley effectively “legitimising” the criminal cases against him, contrary to his baseless insistence that they are all part of a conspiracy being orchestrated by President Joe Biden and his myriad enemies.
Trump ally Scott calls on ‘desperate’ Haley to drop out ahead of South Carolina
The ever-more shameless Tim Scott told Trump’s former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Fox last night that it is time for Nikki Haley to drop out of the Republican primary (as he did), even before Saturday’s primary in her native South Carolina.
He says he senses “desperation” around her campaign and he would know.
He was even more craven in his discussion of the border, which is rightly called out below.
Trump created ‘Putin wing’ of Republican party, warns Cheney
Former Republican conference chair Liz Cheney has argued that former president Donald Trump has created the “Putin wing” of the Republican Party, a section backing the Russian president.
Ms Cheney, 57, was on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday warning of the Putin wing possibly coming back to the White House in the form of former president Donald Trump.
She slammed the ex-president for his recent comments saying that he wouldn’t protect Nato countries who don’t pay their fair share, recounting how he told a fellow world leader that he would urge Russia to do “whatever the hell they want”.
Continue reading...
Cheney warns that Trump has created the ‘Putin wing’ of the Republican party
‘I believe the issue this election cycle is making sure the Putin wing of the Republican Party does not take over the West Wing of the White House,’ ex-Republican lawmaker warns
Haley hammers Trump on fondness for dictators
Nikki Haley is fully on the offensive as she stares down the quickly approaching South Carolina primary, now less than one week away.
The former UN ambassador was on the Sunday show circuit this weekend as her campaign continues events through her home state and maintains that she will stay in the race through March — no matter what happens this coming Saturday.
On ABC’s This Week, Ms Haley attacked her opponent once again for his comments about Nato. The former president made an off-colour remark at a rally in the state on 10 February wherein he seemed to invite Russia to attack any Nato member-state deemed to be making insufficient contributions to its own national defence.
John Bowden reports:
Nikki Haley hammers Trump on fondness for dictators as South Carolina primary nears
Trump’s 2024 rival attacked him over Nato comments and Navalny silence
George Santos sues Jimmy Kimmel
Disgraced ex-Congressman George Santos has sued Jimmy Kimmel, accusing the late-night host of “deceiving” him when he requested Cameo videos from him.
The former New York lawmaker sued Kimmel — as well as ABC and Disney — for copyright infringement, fraudulent inducement, breach of contract and unjust enrichment in federal court on Saturday.
Mr Santos previously bragged about making a fortune from his post-Congressman gig making personalised videos on Cameo. Now, he is seeking at least $750,000 in damages.
Read on...
George Santos sues Jimmy Kimmel for allegedly misusing Cameo videos
The TV show host “falsely represented himself” when requesting 14 personalised Cameo videos from the ex-Congressman, the suit states
Gaetz accused of paying woman for sex parties as new bombshell texts emerge
The House Ethics Committee’s probe into Matt Gaetz has obtained 2017 texts that the Florida Republican allegedly sent to a young woman who had been paid for sex by his associate.
These messages, ABC News first reported, show Mr Gaetz, just months after he was elected into Congress, asking the unnamed woman to go on a trip with him to the Florida Keys in May 2017. The exchange signifies the first private exchange between the pair, the outlet wrote.
Kelly Rissman has the details:
Matt Gaetz accused of paying woman for sex parties as new bombshell texts emerge
‘As is true with all time you spend w me, it’ll be fun and chill,’ the Florida lawmaker allegedly texted
GOP lawmaker doubles down on ‘great replacement theory'
A Michigan Republican lawmaker has doubled down on tweets he made echoing the white supremacist Great Replacement Theory, and has lost a committee seat in the state’s House in doing so.
State Representative Josh Schriver insists he has been falsely branded a racist despite sharing the bigoted conspiracy theory.
Graig Graziosi reports:
Michigan Republican lawmaker doubles down on pushing ‘great replacement theory’
Josh Schriver was removed from his committee seat for making the remarks
Report: Trump privately supporting 16-week abortion ban because he likes even numbers
Former President Donald Trump has quietly expressed support for a 16-week abortion ban but told his advisers he wants to keep his opinions close to his chest until the end of the Republican presidential primary, according to reports.
The New York Times was the first to report the news. According to the outlet, Mr Trump is advocating for a ban with three exceptions: in cases of rape or incest, or to save the life of the mother. The paper said the information came from “two people with direct knowledge of Mr Trump’s deliberations.”
Michelle Del Rey reports:
Trump wants 16-week abortion ban ‘because he likes even numbers’
Ex-president has not issued public statements on abortion while campaigning
Countdown on for CPAC and South Carolina
Eric Garcia writes:
On Saturday, former president Donald Trump will attend the Conservative Political Action Conference just outside of Washington, DC right before he hops over to the South Carolina primary, where he will almost certainly declare victory.
His address to the conservative faithful at CPAC — largely comprising snake oil salesmen, College Republican chapters looking for a fun weekend in DC, and the most dieheard conservative activists out there — will serve as a sort of homecoming.
Trump first addressed the conference in 2011. Doing so began his tease of running for the 2012 Republican nomination, during which he promoted the racist conspiracy theories that Barack Obama was not born in the United States and that he somehow did not deserve to have graduated from Columbia University or Harvard. Trump ultimately elected not to run that year, but his CPAC appearance marked a turning point. The reality television host from New York who spent much of his adult life as a Democrat would become the standard bearer of the Republican Party just five years later, in 2016.
Continue reading...
Expect the worst from Trump at CPAC and in South Carolina
Trump is blocking out the sun and the road for new talent
Happy Presidents’ Day
Donald Trump isn’t just the first current or former president in US history to ever face criminal charges.
Now, he is making history in another way.
According to a new poll, Mr Trump has now been labelled as the worst president that the United States has ever seen.
Amelia Neath has the story:
Trump ranks as worst president in US history in new academics poll
The results are in from the US academics, and it does not bode well for the GOP nominee
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies