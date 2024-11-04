Trump calls Nancy Pelosi as ‘crazy as a bed bug’ in unhinged rant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Donald Trump called former Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi “crazy as a bed bug” during an unhinged rant less than 24 hours ahead of Election Day.

Trump was in Raleigh, North Carolina, Monday morning when he made the remarks about the California representative and Democratic leader. The Raleigh event marked his first of four rallies on the eve of Election Day.

"She’s a bad, sick woman, Trump said. “She’s crazy as a bedbug.”

“She is a crazy, she’s a — remember she ripped up the paper behind me? She could’ve gone to jail for that,” he added, referring to when Pelosi ripped up a copy of his State of the Union address in 2020.

A spokesperson for Pelosi said Trump’s comments are “just the usual projection of his own insanity.”

“The former President is showing himself to be increasingly unhinged and unstable,” her spokesperson told The Independent.

Donald Trump speaks in Raleigh, North Carolina on Monday. There, he ripped Nancy Pelosi and said his team talked him down from attacking Michelle Obama ( AFP via Getty Images )

At the same rally, Trump said his staff talked him down from launching attacks at former first lady Michelle Obama.

“She hit me the other day,” Trump said. “I was gonna say to my people, ‘Am I allowed to hit her now?’ They said, ‘Take it easy, sir, sir.’”

“My genius is – I’m telling you, they said, ‘Just take it easy,’” he added. “What do you mean? She said bad about me. I can’t hit back? ‘Sir, you’re winning. Just relax.’ Is that good or bad advice?”

Last week, the former first lady slammed Trump as a “felon, slumlord” and a “predator” during a campaign event for Kamala Harris in Michigan.

“People write off his ‘childish indecency’ as Trump just being Trump,” she said. “Rather than question his horrible behavior, some folks think he’s just funny.”

“I hope you’ll forgive me if I’m a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump’s gross incompetence, while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn,” she added.

Last week, the former first lady slammed Trump as a “felon, slumlord” and a “predator” during a campaign event for Kamala Harris in Michigan ( Reuters )

A new poll from The New York Times/Siena College, released just 48 hours before Election Day, shows Kamala Harris has now overtaken Trump in four critical swing states, including North Carolina.

Trump also appeared at a rally in Kinston, North Carolina, on Sunday. There, he appeared to forget where he was.

Trump was speaking to supporters when he started praising David McCormick as “one of the best [Republicans] of all right here.” But, McCormick is running for Senate — in Pennsylvania.

“We have great Republicans running and you have one of the best of all right here, David McCormick, you know that?” Trump said. “Where’s David, is he around some place? You know he just left, he’s a great guy.”