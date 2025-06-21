Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump whines he won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize while weighing US strike on Iran

Trump said he plans to decide whether the U.S. will attack Iran within the next two weeks

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Friday 20 June 2025 21:07 EDT
Comments
Related: Iran's UN ambassador warns Trump not to ‘cross red line’

President Donald Trump has again complained he can’t win a Nobel Peace Prize, this time, as he weighs whether to attack Iran.

Trump took to Truth Social on Friday evening to highlight the peace deal he said his administration brokered between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda while lamenting he’ll be denied the Nobel Peace Prize “no matter what.”

“This is a Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World,” Trump wrote.

“I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this,” Trump added, before listing other negotiations he says his administration led, including “stopping the War between Serbia and Kosovo” and “keeping Peace between Egypt and Ethiopia.”

“No, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me,” the president wrote.

President Donald Trump has again complained he can’t win a Nobel Peace Prize ‘no matter what’ as he weighs whether or not to attack Iran
President Donald Trump has again complained he can’t win a Nobel Peace Prize ‘no matter what’ as he weighs whether or not to attack Iran (Reuters)
Recommended

The post comes a day after Trump said he’d decide whether to strike Iran within the next two weeks.

Earlier Friday, the Pakistani government said it plans to nominate Trump for the prize, citing his “decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.” Last month, India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, a deal in which Trump claims he played a significant role.

But Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi disagrees. Modi “clearly conveyed” to Trump that he did not play a role in the ceasefire during a recent phone call, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Tuesday. Instead, Modi says the ceasefire was achieved through direct talks with Pakistan.

This isn’t the first time Trump has pined over the Nobel Peace Prize, which is awarded to a “person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.”

Trump has appeared frustrated that his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, received the award in 2009, less than a year into his first term. Obama received the award for his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples,” and particularly his “vision of and work for a world without nuclear weapons.”

Last year, Trump claimed that if he “were named Obama,” he would’ve “had the Nobel Prize given to me in 10 seconds.”

John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser who has since become a vocal opponent of the Republican, once told The New York Times that the “center of his public life is the greater glory of Donald Trump, and the Nobel Peace Prize would be a nice thing to hang on the wall.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in