Trump signs order to ban ‘transgender ideology’ from military as president mulls third term: Live
President tells House Republicans his plans to get the ‘transgender ideology the hell out of our military,’ and says he’s raised ‘a lot’ of money for the next election cycle
Donald Trump has signed an executive orderbanning transgender people from serving in the military.
Aboard Air Force One as he flew back to Washington from Florida on Monday, the president signed the order which baselessly states that trans people are both medically and morally unfit to serve.
Military personnel whose gender identity differs from their biological sex “conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life,” the order reads, adding that they fail to meet the “rigorous standards necessary for military service”.
Speaking to House Republicans at his Doral, Florida, property earlier on Monday, Trump said he will get the “transgender ideology the hell out of our military” which he says will ensure the U.S. has the world’s most lethal fighting force.
At the retreat, Trump also mulled whether he could run for office again for a third term and how he might spend money he has raised for the next election cycle.
“I’ve raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can’t use for myself, but I’m not 100 percent sure,” he said. “I think I’m not allowed to run again.”
Donald Trump threatened placing up to 100 percent tariffs on computer chips, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals made in Taiwan in an attempt to return production to the U.S.
“They left us and went to Taiwan,” he told House Republicans during a retreat at his Doral, Florida, property on Monday. “We want them to come back.”
U.S. tech companies – including Apple and Nvidia – have been sourcing their processors from Taiwan’s multinational semiconductor manufacturer, TSMC.
Responding to Trump’s tariff threats on Tuesday, Taiwan’s economy ministry said that the semiconductor business between Taiwan and the United States is a “win-win” model, Reuters reports.
Trump wants U.S. to have Israeli-style ‘Iron Dome’ missile defense shield
President Donald Trump is reportedly slated to sign an executive order that would call for the construction of a missile defense shield that could protect the United States against long-range attacks – similar to Israel’s Iron Dome.
The “next generation” missile defense shield would protect the U.S. from ballistic, hypersonic, advanced cruise missiles and other advanced aerial attacks, according to a fact sheet seen by CNN.
Ariana Baio reports.
Trump wants an Israeli-style ‘Iron Dome’ missile defense shield for U.S.
Iron Dome system in the U.S. would reportedly detect and intercept long-range missiles
Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order banning transgender people from serving in the military.
In a shockingly savage order Trump claimed that “the Armed Forces have been afflicted with radical gender ideology,” and baselessly claimed that trans people are both medically and morally unfit to serve.
It is estimated that there are around 15,000 transgender persons in the military. A 2016 study found that there were nearly 10,000. There are close to two million people serving in the US military across all branches.
Josh Marcus and Paul Farrell have the story.
President Donald Trump has been called out for hitting the golf course just one week after being sworn in for his second term.
The president was pictured playing golf at the Trump National Doral in Miami on Monday morning following a week of issuing executive orders on a raft of MAGA pledges, including a crackdown on immigration.
According to CNN’s Betsy Klein, Trump was asked onboard Air Force One on Saturday whether he’d have time to play golf while visiting the resort. “No. I don’t think so. I’m busy,” he reportedly replied.
Rhian Lubin reports.
More than a dozen Justice Department officials who worked on the federal criminal investigations into President Donald Trump were fired by the acting attorney general on Monday.
Keeping good on his promise to seek retribution on those who investigated and prosecuted him, several officials who worked with former special counsel Jack Smith were terminated because they can no longer be “trusted.”
Ariana Baio reports.
Stewart Rhodes and members of the Oath Keepers who were convicted on seditious conspiracy charges will be allowed to return to Washington, D.C., after Donald Trump’s hand-picked U.S. attorney pushed a judge to drop restrictions on their travel following the president’s clemencies.
The federal judge who tried members of the far-right militia group issued an order last week that prevented Rhodes and seven other defendants from entering Washington, without the court’s permission, after Trump commuted their sentences to time served.
Alex Woodward reports.
Four months ago, then-presidential nominee Donald Trump repeatedly told his supporters a baseless lie that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating residents’ pets.
Now he’s President, and members of Springfield’s Haitian immigrant community are afraid he will make an “example” out of them as he promises to carry out mass deportations across the country, Politico reports.
Katie Hawkinson has the story.
Vice President JD Vance conceded that lowering consumer prices will likely “take a little bit of time” while boasting about President Donald Trump’s accomplishments in his first week in office during a tense interview with Face the Nation host Margaret Brennen over the weekend.
Trump and Vance have only been in office seven days and yet the president has signed approximately 33 executive orders re-shaping the federal workforce, ending diversity programs, restricting immigration, reversing Biden administration initiatives and more.
But among those executive orders, none directly tackle consumer prices – an issue among the top concerns for Americans and a promise Trump made on the campaign trail.
Ariana Baio reports.
