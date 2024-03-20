Trump backs off Nato threats if European members pay ‘fair share’: Latest updates
Former president told Nigel Farage in GB News interview that US would aid European Nato members if they increased defence spending
Donald Trump has said that he will keep the US in Nato provided European countries “play fair” and “pay their fair share”.
The former president made the remarks in an interview with Nigel Farage on GB News and appeared to have softened his rhetoric since he said in February that he could “encourage” Vladimir Putin’s Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” to Nato countries who did not meet their financial obligations to the mutual defence pact.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s former trade adviser Peter Navarro has surrendered to the authorities at a prison facility in Florida to begin a four-month jail sentence, nearly four years after he tried to help the former president unlawfully remain in office after losing the 2020 election.
In New York, the former president’s attorneys told an appeals court that he has failed to find a backer to cover his $464m bond following the civil fraud judgment against him, branding the task a “practical impossibility”, which raises the possibility that New York attorney general Letitia James can begin seizing his assets.
Michael Cohen, adult film star Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal have meanwhile been cleared to testify against him in a separate hush-money trial next month.
Donald Trump‘s hopes for a second presidential term may be damaged if he is convicted in a criminal trial, according to a new poll.
A Politico/Ipsos poll found that while a criminal conviction would not put an end to Mr Trump’s electoral ambitions, it could damage his chances in his rematch against Joe Biden in November.
More than a third of independents who responded to the poll said that a criminal conviction would make them less likely to support the former president later this year, according to Politico.
Those sentiments undermine a generally held belief among political analysts that Mr Trump’s legal woes will hurt him with potential voters.
Graig Graziosi has the details:
Most Americans disagree with ‘presidential immunity’ claims, and want to see the former president go to trial before the election
Donald Trump claims Harry and Meghan ‘broke Queen Elizabeth’s heart’
Donald Trump has claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “broke Queen Elizabeth’s heart”. The former US president reveals his thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan in a GB News interview with Nigel Farage. In a preview of the interview, which airs in full at 7pm on Tuesday (19 March), Mr Trump says: “I would say, although she wouldn’t show it because she was strong and smart, but I would imagine they broke her heart. “The things that they were saying were so bad and so horrible, and she was in her nineties hearing this stuff. I think they broke her heart.” Mr Trump also describes the late Queen as “incredible” saying he is a “big fan” the concept of a royal family.
Former president Donald Trump has accused the media of willfully misinterpreting his prediction during a rally appearance over the weekend that his defeat in November’s election would result in a “bloodbath”.
Speaking in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday evening as he stumped for Republican primary candidate Bernie Moreno, Mr Trump used the phrase as he warned of dire economic consequences for an American auto industry under pressure from China without him back in the White House.
“If I don’t get elected it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country,” he declared.
Joe Sommerlad has the story...
Republican presidential candidate says press only ‘pretending to be shocked’ by his choice of words
Prince Harry’s future in US questioned by Nigel Farage after Trump interview
Nigel Farage has suggested that Prince Harry’s future in the United States could be compromised after an interview with Donald Trump. The GB News presenter sat down with the presidential hopeful at Mar-a-Lago this week and teased discussion around the Duke of Sussex, Mr Trump’s “bloodbath” comments and his “definitive” answer on Nato. “I wouldn’t fancy Prince Harry’s future in America if he lied on his visa form,” Mr Farage said, sharing a clip on social media. Harry is currently embroiled in a legal battle over his US visa application after he admitted to past drug use in his highly controversial memoir Spare. The full interview airs on GB News at 7pm on Tuesday 19 March.
Donald Trump has come under fire for comments about Jewish Democrats after the former president said, “any Jewish person that votes for Democrats... [hates] everything about Israel”.
The comments reveal how Mr Trump intends to use the war between Israel and Hamas to attack President Joe Biden as the 2024 election nears.
Mr Trump made the comments on the America First radio show hosted by his former White House aide Sebastian Gorka. The former president criticised Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer, who recently suggested that Israel hold new elections as he criticised the leadership of Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Gustaf Kilander has the full story:
‘To make Israel a partisan issue only hurts Israel and the US-Israeli relationship. Trump is making highly partisan and hateful rants,’ Chuck Schumer says
Fraudster set to testify at GOP impeachment hearing sought pardon from Trump in 2020
A convicted felon and notorious fraudster interviewed by House investigators as part of the Republican-led impeachment probe into President Joe Biden sought a presidential pardon during the waning days of the Trump administration and refused to rule out asking for one if Mr Trump is returned to office.
The Republican witness, Jason Galanis, is scheduled to give evidence from a federal prison by remote video link on Wednesday when House Republicans convene a public hearing with several former business associates of Mr Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC:
Dan Gooding reports:
Former Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson has firmly stated he will not endorse Donald Trump as the nominee for his party, saying Mr Trump has put his ego “above the common good”.
Writing for USA Today, Mr Hutchinson said he could not and would not back Mr Trump, echoing the decision by former vice-president Mike Pence late last week.
The former Arkansas governor said that the Republican nominee had redefined the party “in his image” and that meant traditional GOP values had been lost.
Continue reading...
The former Arkansas governor said he also could not support President Joe Biden this November
Trump asked about Pence not endorsing him
Donald Trump was asked about Mike Pence’s statement last week that he would not be endorsing his former boss.
The former president had just voted in Florida’s primary election and told reporters: “I couldn’t care less. I couldn’t care less. We need patriots. We need strong people in our country. Our country is going downhill very fast... We need strong people in this country. We don’t need weak people.”
Donald Trump called Jimmy Kimmel “lousy” and “dumber than I thought” amid his Oscars row with the host, yet Kimmel said he hasn’t gotten too upset over the ordeal, as “past your jail time” merchandise has started to crop up.
The name-calling saga between the former president and the late-night host continues, and this time, Kimmel has reacted to Mr Trump’s comments about him during a Sunday interview with Fox News’ MediaBuzz.
Kimmel joked about how Mr Trump is “still stewing” about the joke he made at his expense during the Academy Awards ceremony over a week ago.
Amelia Neath reports...
’Not only were they laughing at you on Oscar Sunday, there are now dozens of Past Your Jail Time shirts for sale’
