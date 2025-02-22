Trump to speak at CPAC after late night purge of top military leaders: Live updates
President also directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to solicit nominations for five additional high-level positions, which will be announced soon
President Donald Trump is set to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference today after announcing he is replacing Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General C.Q. Brown and will soon swap out five other high-level positions in an unprecedented shake-up of the leadership of the U.S. military.
In a post on Truth Social, the president said he would nominate retired Lieutenant General Dan “Razin” Caine to succeed Brown.
The Pentagon is already bracing for immense upheaval, with the firings of some 5,400 civilian staff, a dramatic overhaul of its budget, and a likely shift in military deployments.
Trump continues to cause outrage on the international stage having called the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, a dictator, and then ducking a question as to whether he would also say the same of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In Washington, Howard Lutnick was sworn in as Trump’s commerce secretary. Trump confirmed he was considering merging the independent US Postal Service with the department, despite an earlier denial by the White House.
Kash Patel was also sworn in as FBI director, promising drastic changes, with some 1,500 FBI staff already ordered to relocate out of D.C.
Rep Crow: Purging JAG officers for military 'worries me most'
Rep Jason Crow of Colorado posted his concerns on X about why the purge of Judge Advocates General at the Department of Defense is also deeply troubling.
The congressman writes: “The purge of senior officers at DOD is deeply troubling, but purging JAG officers worries me the most.
“JAG officers interpret law for our commanders. They help determine what's lawful and constitutional.
“Replacing these military lawyers with trump loyalists is so dangerous.”
ICYMI: Associated Press sues White House over ban from Oval Office and Air Force One
The Associated Press has filed suit against three White House officials responsible for banning the organization’s reporters from the Oval Office and other spaces including the president’s aircraft in retaliation for the wire service’s refusal to fully acquiesce to President Donald Trump’s push to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.
On Friday, attorneys for the AP filed papers asking for an emergency hearing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and accusing the White House of having “ordered The Associated Press to use certain words in its coverage or else face an indefinite denial of access,” thereby violating the First Amendment.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, D.C.
Associated Press sues White House over ban from Oval Office
Rep Swalwell breaks down why federal funding cuts make Americans less safe
California Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell, a member of the House Homeland Security and Judiciary committees broke down to CNN how federal funding cuts make Americans less safe.
Swalwell gave a list of examples to CNN:
- When you get rid of the bird flu monitors who protect the chickens against bird flu, and then keep the cost of eggs down, that does not make us economically safe.
- When you get rid of people at the FAA as planes are crashing in America, that makes us less safe.
- When you get rid of FBI agents who are supposed to watch out for terrorism, that makes us less safe.
- When you get rid of people at the CDC who are supposed to protect us from a measles outbreak in Texas, that makes us less safe.
- So in California, when you get rid of firefighters at the forest service, as we have unseasonable winds and the fires that have ravaged across Southern California and Northern California, that makes us less safe
Watch the clip below:
‘You endorsed him!’
Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley faced stinging backlash this week for calling out President Donald Trump’s recent treatment of Ukraine, as social media commenters rushed to remind her she endorsed him.
Haley called Trump’s comments in the post “classic Russian talking points,” and “exactly what Putin wants.”
Democratic California Representative Eric Swalwell fired back on X to ask Haley: “Why did you help him win?”
Michelle Del Rey has the story.
‘You endorsed him!’ Nikki Haley scorched for criticizing Trump’s Ukraine stance
Watch: CSPAN caller says price of his insulin has skyrocketed since Trump took office
Will the 'DOGE dividend' really happen?
The idea to take some savings from billionaire Elon Musk’s drive to cut government spending and return it to taxpayers has received President Donald Trump’s enthusiastic endorsement.
“I love it,” he said late on Wednesday, when asked about the proposal that started on social media.
So, will it happen?
US taxpayers could receive a ‘DOGE dividend’ cash boost. But will it happen?
Judge pauses sweeping Trump orders rolling back diversity programs
The Trump administration’s sweeping executive orders seeking to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs across the federal government and private sector have temporarily been put on hold, after a federal judge in Maryland issued a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit from civic and educational groups challenging the policies.
Josh Marcus has the details.
Judge pauses Trump orders rolling back DEI, warning of constitutional concerns
Trump plans to use military sites across U.S. to detain migrants, report says
The New York Times reports that the Trump administration is pushing ahead with plans to detain undocumented immigrants at military sites throughout the United States, representing a major expansion of efforts to utilize wartime resources to accelerate promised mass deportations.
President Donald Trump’s team is establishing a deportation hub at Fort Bliss, near El Paso, Texas, which could eventually accommodate up to 10,000 undocumented immigrants as they go through the process of being deported, three officials familiar with the plan told the Times.
Fort Bliss would serve as a model as the administration aims to develop more detention facilities on military sites across the country — from Utah to the area near Niagara Falls.
The officials said these facilities could potentially hold thousands more people and fill a space shortfall at Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan is in its early stages and has not been finalized.
Trump said on the campaign trail he intended to rely even more on the military to detain people for deportation.
Trump fires chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Pentagon shake-up
Donald Trump fired US Air Force general Charles Q. Brown as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Friday evening.
The president put out a statement on his social media platform saying he was replacing the 40-year veteran with Air Force Lieutenant General Dan “Razin” Caine.
Brown had been in post for 16 months and his term was set to continue until the fall of 2027.
Phil Thomas filed this report.
Trump fires Charles Q. Brown as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
‘King of callousness’: CNN hammers Jesse Watters for flip-flopping on DOGE cuts
Pointing out the blatant hypocrisy of Fox News star Jesse Watters asking for sympathy for those who’ve been impacted by DOGE cuts, CNN anchor Abby Phillip aired a mashup of Watters cheering on the mass federal layoffs that Elon Musk’s government efficiency agency has pushed through.
“DOGE for thee, but not for me?” Phillip snarked at one point.
Justin Baragona has the story.
