Trump’s ‘Hitler speech collection’ revealed in resurfaced Ivana interview: Live

A Vanity Fair interview with Donald Trump’s late first wife Ivana Trump has resurfaced in which she alleges that her former spouse used to keep a book of Adolf Hitler’s speeches in his bedside cabinet.

The article from September 1990 has reappeared in the wake of the Republican presidential contender coming under fire for suggesting that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country” during a speech in New Hampshire on Saturday evening, with some accusing him of borrowing from Hitler’s infamous “blood and soil” rhetoric.

The feature describes Ms Trump telling her lawyer Michael Kennedy that her then-husband kept a book of Hitler’s collected speeches, My New Order, for bedtime reading.

When asked about it, Mr Trump responds: “If I had these speeches, and I am not saying that I do, I would never read them.”

The Republican is alleged to have previously praised the Nazi leader during a presidential visit to Europe in 2018, saying in private that he “did a lot of good things” like dragging Germany out of economic turmoil in the 1930s.

More recently, he was also criticised for describing his enemies as “vermin”, another word with fascist undertones.