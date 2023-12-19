Trump’s ‘Hitler speech collection’ revealed in resurfaced Ivana interview: Live
A Vanity Fair interview with Donald Trump’s late first wife Ivana Trump has resurfaced in which she alleges that her former spouse used to keep a book of Adolf Hitler’s speeches in his bedside cabinet.
The article from September 1990 has reappeared in the wake of the Republican presidential contender coming under fire for suggesting that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country” during a speech in New Hampshire on Saturday evening, with some accusing him of borrowing from Hitler’s infamous “blood and soil” rhetoric.
The feature describes Ms Trump telling her lawyer Michael Kennedy that her then-husband kept a book of Hitler’s collected speeches, My New Order, for bedtime reading.
When asked about it, Mr Trump responds: “If I had these speeches, and I am not saying that I do, I would never read them.”
The Republican is alleged to have previously praised the Nazi leader during a presidential visit to Europe in 2018, saying in private that he “did a lot of good things” like dragging Germany out of economic turmoil in the 1930s.
More recently, he was also criticised for describing his enemies as “vermin”, another word with fascist undertones.
Malliotakis desperately tries to defend Trump
New York Republican congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis attempted to defend the indefensible during an interview with CNN’s Abby Philip last night and did not entirely get away with it.
Lincoln Project slams Trump for ‘Nazi’ rhetoric
The Never Trump Republican outfit join the outcry over the former president’s latest appalling comments, this time wisely letting him damn himself out of his own mouth.
Trump lawyer wildly claims New York AG is ‘trying to kill’ ex-president
If you missed this piece of raving hysteria from Alina Habba’s appearance at this weekend’s Turning Point USA conference, Michelle Del Rey and Rachel Sharp have the full story.
Trump lawyer wildly claims New York AG is ‘trying to kill’ ex-president
Alina Habba offered no evidence to back up her claims
New York civil trial: Trump resumes vicious attack on judge after latest setback
On the same social network, Trump has also resumed his surely ill-advised and gag-order-breaching attacks on Judge Arthur Engoron, the man due to rule on his New York civil trial before the end of next month, calling him both “corrupt and radical” and “a political hack” after losing his latest attempt to have the case called off.
This actually just one of five such outpourings of bile on the subject from yesterday evening, none of which are likely to do his cause any good whatsoever.
Trump lays into DeSantis’s team of ‘misfits and grifters’
Over on Truth Social, the candidate is brutally laying into Florida governor Ron DeSantis following the high-profile departure from his side of strategist Jeff Roe, suggesting the latter had grown tired of his watching his man “fall violently from the sky like a wounded bird”.
Must have hit a wind turbine, right Don?
