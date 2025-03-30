Trump news today: President claims ‘there are methods’ for him to seek third term in White House

Trump shares CNN clip touting positive views

Despite being prohibited by the Constitution under the 22nd Amendment, President Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility of seeking a third term in the White House during an interview with NBC News.

Trump said that there were methods for doing so, even clarifying that he was “not joking” in his conversation with Kristen Welker.

The president also said that he “couldn’t care less” if automakers raise their prices in response to his new tariffs on imported cars, which he also says are “permanent” and would force Americans to buy cars made in the U.S. — of which there are few affordable options.

Trump also said he was “p***** off” with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the lack of a ceasefire in Ukraine and threatened to bomb Iran if there was no new nuclear deal.

And while Vice President JD Vance said during his visit to Greenland on Friday that he doesn’t believe military action would be needed to fulfill Trump’s wish for the U.S. to control the semi-autonomous Danish territory, the president told Welker he would “never take military force off the table” but believed there was “a good possibility” it could be done without that.