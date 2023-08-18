Trump dubbed ‘coward’ for skipping GOP debate for interview with Tucker Carlson: Live updates
Donald Trump will skip the first Republican debate of the 2024 primaries and attempt to upstage his rivals for the party’s nomination by instead sitting down for an interview with Tucker Carlson, according to a report.
In a Truth Social post, the former president gave the excuse that he was far ahead in the polls and that Ronald Reagan hadn’t participated in a debate. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie called him a “certified loser, verified coward” after news of the decision emerged.
On Thursday night, Mr Trump abruptly cancelled his proposed press conference at which he claimed he was going to unveil a report that would “exonerate” him in the criminal case over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia brought by Fulton County DA Fani Willis.
He claimed: “My lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings”.
The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted on Monday for running a criminal enterprise to try to thwart the will of the American people and keep Mr Trump in power at all costs. He is also the defendant in three other ongoing criminal proceedings.
FBI releases wanted poster for missing Jan 6 defendant
He backed the Iowa winner three times – here is his 2024 prediction
If a Republican presidential candidate wants to win the Iowa caucus, with its heavily white, heavily evangelical and churchgoing population, they need to win over Bob Vander Plaats.
Few people have had a front-row seat to Iowa’s evangelical politics than Bob Vander Plaats. In 2008, he served as Mike Huckabee’s state party chairman when he pulled off an improbable win in the Iowa caucus. Then in 2012, he endorsed Rick Santorum before he pulled off a squeaker against Mitt Romney in the first in the nation contest. In 2016, he backed Sen Ted Cruz (R-TX) before the senator pulled off a victory against Donald Trump.
So, what does he think about the 2024 race? Eric Garcia reports.
This man backed the Iowa winner three times – here is his 2024 prediction
Bob Vander Plaats, head of the Iowa Family Leader, talks with Eric Garcia about what evangelical voters want, Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump and the future of the anti-abortion movement
Christie calls Trump ‘certified loser, verified coward’ after decision to skip debate
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie didn’t hold back (as usual) in his criticism of Donald Trump, this time over his decision to not join his rivals on stage in the first Republican primary debate of the 2024 election.
“Surprise, surprise… the guy who is out on bail from four jurisdictions and can’t defend his reprehensible conduct, is running scared and hiding from the debate stage,” Mr Christie wrote on X.
“Trump - certified loser, verified coward,” he added.
The former president has already been accused of skipping the debate because he is “scared of Chris Christie” as we reported earlier this week.
Trump accused of skipping debate because he’s ‘scared of Chris Christie’
‘He knows he’s a prosecutor who’s ruthless and knows how to push his case,’ Scarborough says
Proud Boy on house arrest in Jan 6 case absconds before sentencing
Authorities are searching for a member of the Proud Boys extremist group who disappeared days before his sentencing in a U.S. Capitol riot case, where prosecutors are seeking more than a decade in prison, according to a warrant made public Friday.
Christopher Worrell of Naples, Florida, was supposed to be sentenced Friday after being found guilty of spraying pepper spray gel on police officers, as part of the mob storming the Capitol as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory on Jan. 6, 2021. Prosecutors had asked a judge to sentence him to 14 years.
Read on...
Proud Boy on house arrest in Jan 6 case disappears ahead of sentencing
Authorities were searching Friday for a member of the Proud Boys extremist group who disappeared days before his sentencing in a U.S. Capitol riot case, where prosecutors are seeking more than a decade in prison
‘Reagan didn’t’: Trump takes to Truth Social to give excuse for why he won’t join GOP debate
Donald Trump is still insisting he will not participate in the upcoming Republican primary debates, citing his lead over his opponents and the precedent set by former President Ronald Reagan.
Mr Trump made his proclamation in a typical rambling post on his Truth Social platform.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Trump gives excuse for why he won’t join GOP debate: ‘Reagan didn’t’
Mr Trump skipped the Iowa debate in 2016
‘Big mistake’ to count Ron DeSantis out, says Iowa’s evangelical kingmaker
One of Iowa’s top evangelical leaders has told The Independent that Republicans and the press are writing off Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign too soon.
Bob Vander Plaats, the chief executive of the Family Leader, is one of the leading voices in heavily evangelical Iowa. Earlier this year, the Family Leader hosted a forum with many of the Republican candidates for president with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson serving as the moderator.
He has had a track record of betting on the right horse before the Iowa caucus.
Eric Garcia reports.
Iowa’s evangelical kingmaker says it would be ‘a mistake’ to count Ron DeSantis out
Bob Vander Plaats tells The Independent that evangelicals in the state ‘break late’ on who they will support
Experts warn ex-president is going to Truth Social himself into trouble
Donald Trump should really keep his mouth shut.
That’s the advice that experienced litigators of all stripes are giving the former president as he faces a tide of criminal investigations into his conduct both as president and during the 2016 election.
John Bowden reports.
Experts warn Trump is going to Truth Social himself into trouble
Ex-president could violate protective order or trigger a new one, writes John Bowden
What have each of the Republican candidates said about the war in Ukraine?
As President Joe Biden likes to remind anyone who’ll listen, “This is not your grandfather’s Republican Party”.
One of the issues where that’s becoming more evident by the day is Ukraine.
Here’s what each of the primary candidates has said about the war.
What each of the Republican candidates have said about the war in Ukraine
Leading candidates in GOP field favour withdrawing US from international stage, while lower half pack have more traditional Republican foreign policy ideas
‘Especially the big orange one’: Trump attacks Fox News for using ‘worst’ photos of him
Donald Trump has taken to lashing out at Fox News, claiming that the network is working with other Republican candidates to figure out who can beat him in the GOP primary, while using unflattering “orange” photos of him and negative polls.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Trump attacks Fox for using ‘worst’ photos of him: ‘Especially the big orange one’
‘They purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big ‘orange’ one with my chin pulled way back’
What have the Republican candidates said about January 6?
The insurrection on January 6, 2021, has become yet another litmus test for Republican presidential candidates and how they respond to questions about the subject may provoke the ire of frontrunner Donald Trump, who’s now facing legal action over his role in the Capitol riot.
Here’s what they have said so far...
What the Republican candidates have said about January 6
Chris Christie says if Trump ‘had a risk of breaking a fingernail, he’s such a coward that he wouldn’t go up to Capitol Hill’
