Donald Trump will skip the first Republican debate of the 2024 primaries and attempt to upstage his rivals for the party’s nomination by instead sitting down for an interview with Tucker Carlson, according to a report.

In a Truth Social post, the former president gave the excuse that he was far ahead in the polls and that Ronald Reagan hadn’t participated in a debate. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie called him a “certified loser, verified coward” after news of the decision emerged.

On Thursday night, Mr Trump abruptly cancelled his proposed press conference at which he claimed he was going to unveil a report that would “exonerate” him in the criminal case over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia brought by Fulton County DA Fani Willis.

He claimed: “My lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings”.

The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted on Monday for running a criminal enterprise to try to thwart the will of the American people and keep Mr Trump in power at all costs. He is also the defendant in three other ongoing criminal proceedings.