New York attorney general Letitia James has already begun preparing the ground to seize Donald Trump’s assets in anticipation of his not being able to meet the $464m bond in his Big Apple fraud trial, the deadline for which falls on Monday.

It emerged on Thursday that Ms James registered the judgement from the months-long trial with the county clerk’s office in New York’s Westchester County on 7 March, suggesting she is taking steps towards repossessing the Republican presidential candidate’s Seven Springs estate and Trump National Golf Club in the area.

Attorneys for Mr Trump complained earlier this week that they had approached more than 30 surety companies for help with the bond but were finding it a “practical impossibility” to come up with the money.

Meanwhile, according to a newly-released transcript from the House select committee on the January 6 attack, a White House valet testified that then-President Trump threatened Mike Pence in advance of the Capitol riot.

The valet said they overheard Mr Trump urging the vice president to subvert the certification of the 2020 election results in Congress, telling him: “Mike, this is a political career killer if you do this… Do what’s right”.