Liveupdated1711101639

Trump fumes at Letitia James as she takes first step towards seizing Westchester golf club: Live

New York attorney general also eyeing up Republican candidate’s Seven Springs estate

Oliver O'Connell,Joe Sommerlad
Friday 22 March 2024 10:00
Related: Trump lawyer Alina Habba doesn't rule out seeking $464m bond money from wealthy Russian or Saudi donors

New York attorney general Letitia James has already begun preparing the ground to seize Donald Trump’s assets in anticipation of his not being able to meet the $464m bond in his Big Apple fraud trial, the deadline for which falls on Monday.

It emerged on Thursday that Ms James registered the judgement from the months-long trial with the county clerk’s office in New York’s Westchester County on 7 March, suggesting she is taking steps towards repossessing the Republican presidential candidate’s Seven Springs estate and Trump National Golf Club in the area.

Attorneys for Mr Trump complained earlier this week that they had approached more than 30 surety companies for help with the bond but were finding it a “practical impossibility” to come up with the money.

Meanwhile, according to a newly-released transcript from the House select committee on the January 6 attack, a White House valet testified that then-President Trump threatened Mike Pence in advance of the Capitol riot.

The valet said they overheard Mr Trump urging the vice president to subvert the certification of the 2020 election results in Congress, telling him: “Mike, this is a political career killer if you do this… Do what’s right”.

1711101639

Trump threatened Pence in pre-Capitol riot call, new testimony alleges

According to a newly-released transcript from the House select committee on the January 6 attack, a White House valet testified that then-President Trump threatened Mike Pence in advance of the Capitol riot.

The valet said they overheard Trump urging the vice president to subvert the certification of the 2020 election results in Congress on the day of the failed insurrection, telling him: “Mike, this is a political career killer if you do this… Do what’s right”.

Here’s Andrew Feinberg’s report.

Trump threatened Pence in phone call before Jan 6 riot, new transcript shows

White House valet told House Jan 6 committee that ex-president said certifying the 2020 election would be ‘career killer’ for his then-VP

Joe Sommerlad22 March 2024 10:00
1711099800

What do New Yorkers think about the possible seizure of Trump Tower?

The intrepid Kelly Rissman has been putting that very question to the people of Manhattan, with interesting results.

Trump could lose his namesake building. New Yorkers have mixed reactions

“KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS OFF TRUMP TOWER!” the ex-president said in a recent memo

Joe Sommerlad22 March 2024 09:30
1711098039

Truth Social: Trump rages at James over potential assest repossession

Here’s the latest from the Hieronymus Bosch nightmarescape that is Donald Trump’s social media platform.

You will not be surprised to hear that he is pretty furious about James’s latest filing:

In addition, he’s been laying into “CROOKED JOE” with the help of some hysterical coverage of the southern border from Fox News, talking up his alleged “love” for the Latino community (again) and issuing this frankly rather odd declaration about Truth Social itself.

Joe Sommerlad22 March 2024 09:00
1711095300

Letitia James takes first steps towards seizing Trump’s New York assets

Days after Donald Trump lost a months-long civil trial on allegations that he defrauded investors, New York attorney general Letitia James said she was prepared to begin seizing his assets if the former president couldn’t find the cash to pay the $464m judgment against him.

Earlier this month, her office took the first step in doing just that and it appears she has her eye on Trump’s Seven Springs estate and Trump National Golf Club in Westchester, for starters.

Alex Woodward has the very latest.

Letitia James takes first steps to seize Donald Trump's New York assets

The attorney general files notice of the ex-president’s fraud judgment in Westchester County, home of his golf club and Seven Springs estate

Joe Sommerlad22 March 2024 08:15
1711088100

‘Were you better off four years ago?'

The Biden campaign appears to have a clearer memory of March 2020 than the Trump team...

Biden launches ad answering Trump's question: 'Were you better off 4 years ago?'

The former president took to his social media platform Truth Social earlier this week to post a message in his typical style of all capital letters

Oliver O'Connell22 March 2024 06:15
1711080900

Trump’s candidate triumphed in Ohio’s Republican primary — what does that mean for November?

John Bowden filed this report from Ohio earlier this week:

What a victory for a Trump-backed car salesman in Ohio means for November

Donald Trump’s endorsement remains unassailable force in Republican primary contests, but his candidates face electability questions

Oliver O'Connell22 March 2024 04:15
1711073717

New transcript shows Trump threatened Pence in pre-Capitol riot call

Andrew Feinberg reports:

A White House valet who was with former president Donald Trump on the day Congress certified his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden told the House January 6 select committee that Mr Trump threatened then-vice president Mike Pence’s future political viability in a phone call just before Mr Pence was to preside over a joint session of Congress to count electoral college ballots.

Continue reading...

Trump threatened Pence in phone call before Jan 6 riot, new transcript shows

White House valet told House Jan 6 committee that ex-president said certifying the 2020 election would be ‘career killer’ for his then-VP

Oliver O'Connell22 March 2024 02:15
1711066517

ICYMI: Melania Trump evasive about campaign role in rare appearance

Martha McHardy reports:

Melania Trump has refused to say whether she will campaign for her husband in the November 2024 election.

“Stay tuned,” she told reporters on Tuesday after she was asked if she would return to the campaign trail with her husband, Donald Trump.

The Trumps had just exited a polling location together in Palm Beach, Florida, where the one-term president voted for himself in the Republican primary.

Melania Trump refuses to say if she will campaign for husband

‘Stay tuned,’ she told reporters after she was asked if she would return to the campaign trail

Oliver O'Connell22 March 2024 00:15
1711062917

‘Keep your filthy hands off Trump Tower!’

Donald Trump has sent out a panicked fundraising message to his supporters as he begs them to help foot his ballooning legal bills.

The desperate memo, titled “Keep your filthy hands off Trump Tower!”, comes as the Monday deadline to pay his $464m bond in his New York fraud trial judgement ticks ever closer.

“KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS OFF TRUMP TOWER!” the text reads, linking to an accompanying memo that states: “Insane radical Democrat AG Letitia James wants to SEIZE my properties in New York. THIS INCLUDES THE ICONIC TRUMP TOWER!”

Joe Sommerlad reports:

'Keep your filthy hands off Trump Tower!': Trump begs fans to pay his $464m bond

Former president blasts New York Attorney General Letitia James as an ‘insane radical’ in a desperate plea for cash – claiming Democrats are trying to ‘intimidate’ him into abandoning his campaign for the White House

Oliver O'Connell21 March 2024 23:15
1711059317

New Yorkers react to news Trump could lose his namesake building if he fails to pay $464m bond

The Independent’s Kelly Rissman staked out Trump Tower, where tourists, locals, and mask-covered Trump impersonators collide, to take a temperature check on the possibility that the attorney general could seize the golden-plated property.

Trump could lose his namesake building. New Yorkers have mixed reactions

“KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS OFF TRUMP TOWER!” the ex-president said in a recent memo

Oliver O'Connell21 March 2024 22:15

