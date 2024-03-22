Trump fumes at Letitia James as she takes first step towards seizing Westchester golf club: Live
New York attorney general also eyeing up Republican candidate’s Seven Springs estate
New York attorney general Letitia James has already begun preparing the ground to seize Donald Trump’s assets in anticipation of his not being able to meet the $464m bond in his Big Apple fraud trial, the deadline for which falls on Monday.
It emerged on Thursday that Ms James registered the judgement from the months-long trial with the county clerk’s office in New York’s Westchester County on 7 March, suggesting she is taking steps towards repossessing the Republican presidential candidate’s Seven Springs estate and Trump National Golf Club in the area.
Attorneys for Mr Trump complained earlier this week that they had approached more than 30 surety companies for help with the bond but were finding it a “practical impossibility” to come up with the money.
Meanwhile, according to a newly-released transcript from the House select committee on the January 6 attack, a White House valet testified that then-President Trump threatened Mike Pence in advance of the Capitol riot.
The valet said they overheard Mr Trump urging the vice president to subvert the certification of the 2020 election results in Congress, telling him: “Mike, this is a political career killer if you do this… Do what’s right”.
Trump threatened Pence in pre-Capitol riot call, new testimony alleges
Here’s Andrew Feinberg’s report.
What do New Yorkers think about the possible seizure of Trump Tower?
The intrepid Kelly Rissman has been putting that very question to the people of Manhattan, with interesting results.
Trump could lose his namesake building. New Yorkers have mixed reactions
“KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS OFF TRUMP TOWER!” the ex-president said in a recent memo
Truth Social: Trump rages at James over potential assest repossession
Here’s the latest from the Hieronymus Bosch nightmarescape that is Donald Trump’s social media platform.
You will not be surprised to hear that he is pretty furious about James’s latest filing:
In addition, he’s been laying into “CROOKED JOE” with the help of some hysterical coverage of the southern border from Fox News, talking up his alleged “love” for the Latino community (again) and issuing this frankly rather odd declaration about Truth Social itself.
Letitia James takes first steps towards seizing Trump’s New York assets
Days after Donald Trump lost a months-long civil trial on allegations that he defrauded investors, New York attorney general Letitia James said she was prepared to begin seizing his assets if the former president couldn’t find the cash to pay the $464m judgment against him.
Earlier this month, her office took the first step in doing just that and it appears she has her eye on Trump’s Seven Springs estate and Trump National Golf Club in Westchester, for starters.
Alex Woodward has the very latest.
‘Were you better off four years ago?'
The Biden campaign appears to have a clearer memory of March 2020 than the Trump team...
Biden launches ad answering Trump’s question: ‘Were you better off 4 years ago?’
The former president took to his social media platform Truth Social earlier this week to post a message in his typical style of all capital letters
Trump’s candidate triumphed in Ohio’s Republican primary — what does that mean for November?
John Bowden filed this report from Ohio earlier this week:
What a victory for a Trump-backed car salesman in Ohio means for November
Donald Trump’s endorsement remains unassailable force in Republican primary contests, but his candidates face electability questions
New transcript shows Trump threatened Pence in pre-Capitol riot call
Andrew Feinberg reports:
A White House valet who was with former president Donald Trump on the day Congress certified his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden told the House January 6 select committee that Mr Trump threatened then-vice president Mike Pence’s future political viability in a phone call just before Mr Pence was to preside over a joint session of Congress to count electoral college ballots.
Continue reading...
ICYMI: Melania Trump evasive about campaign role in rare appearance
Martha McHardy reports:
Melania Trump has refused to say whether she will campaign for her husband in the November 2024 election.
“Stay tuned,” she told reporters on Tuesday after she was asked if she would return to the campaign trail with her husband, Donald Trump.
The Trumps had just exited a polling location together in Palm Beach, Florida, where the one-term president voted for himself in the Republican primary.
‘Keep your filthy hands off Trump Tower!’
Donald Trump has sent out a panicked fundraising message to his supporters as he begs them to help foot his ballooning legal bills.
The desperate memo, titled “Keep your filthy hands off Trump Tower!”, comes as the Monday deadline to pay his $464m bond in his New York fraud trial judgement ticks ever closer.
“KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS OFF TRUMP TOWER!” the text reads, linking to an accompanying memo that states: “Insane radical Democrat AG Letitia James wants to SEIZE my properties in New York. THIS INCLUDES THE ICONIC TRUMP TOWER!”
Joe Sommerlad reports:
New Yorkers react to news Trump could lose his namesake building if he fails to pay $464m bond
The Independent’s Kelly Rissman staked out Trump Tower, where tourists, locals, and mask-covered Trump impersonators collide, to take a temperature check on the possibility that the attorney general could seize the golden-plated property.
