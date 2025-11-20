White House blames Democrats for Trump’s threats to execute political opponents as backlash grows — Live updates
Democrat lawmakers told the military to refuse illegal orders in a video released Tuesday
President Donald Trump lashed out at a group of Democratic lawmakers Thursday morning who, in a recent video, called for members of the U.S. military to uphold their oaths to the Constitution.
Writing on Truth Social, Trump accused Senators Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, as well as several House Democrats, of having engaged in “seditious behavior at the highest level.” He called them “traitors to our country” who should be “arrested and put on trial.”
In a follow-up post, the president appeared to suggest they should receive the death penalty, writing, “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”
In the video released Tuesday, the group of Democrats addressed U.S. service members, saying, “The threats to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home.”
The Democrats, all of whom are military or intelligence community veterans, told service members, “Our laws are clear, you can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders.”
House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized the video on Thursday, describing it to The Independent’s Eric Garcia as “wildly inappropriate.”
During a press briefing later in the day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed this sentiment, claiming the Democrats’ message “could inspire chaos.”
The White House on Thursday defended President Donald Trump’s call for a group of Democratic legislators to be put to death by hanging after they teamed up for a social media video urging service members to “refuse” what they deemed to be “illegal orders.”
Asked about the matter in her briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused the senators and Congress members of delivering a “radical message” that could “disrupt the chain of command.” But she did not try to clarify or tamp down the president’s inflammatory call for a violent end.
Earlier in the day, Trump took to Truth Social to accuse senators Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mark Kelly of Arizona, plus Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, New Hampshire Representative Maggie Goodlander and Pennsylvania’s Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan of engaging in what he described as “seditious behavior” by participating in the video, calling them “traitors to our country” who should be “arrested and put on trial.”
He later posted a message in which he repeated his all-caps accusation of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR” from the lawmakers before claiming that such “behavior” is “punishable by DEATH,” along with a repost of another Truth Social user who encouraged him to “HANG THEM.”
Senator Elissa Slotkin reacts to Trump's threats of death for sedition
Earlier Thursday, Trump accused Slotkin and other Democratic lawmakers who called for the military to disobey illegal orders of “seditious behavior,” which he said was “punishable by death.”
House Speaker Mike Johnson defended President Donald Trump’s saying that Democratic members of Congress should face the death penalty for saying that members of the military can refuse orders if they believe those commands violate their oaths to the Constitution.
A handful of Democratic members of Congress and senators who served in the U.S. military or intelligence posted a video on social media on Tuesday saying that members of the military can refuse orders they deem illegal.
Trump posted on Truth Social describing their behavior as seditious and insinuated they deserve the death penalty.
But Johnson said that Trump simply defined what crime they committed.
“What I read was he was defining the crime of sedition,” he told The Independent. “But obviously attorneys have to parse the language and determine all that. What I'm saying, what I will say unequivocally, that was a wildly inappropriate thing for so called leaders in Congress to do to encourage young troops to disobey orders.”
Donald Trump allegedly called Jeffrey Epstein moments after his 2016 election victory over Hillary Clinton, contrary to his later claims he had not spoken to the pedophile financier in many years.
The president had called Epstein to express his shock at the victory, his brother Mark Epstein told CNN in an interview.
Trump said in 2019 that although he and Epstein were at one point close friends, their relationship had soured and he had not spoken to him in “probably 15 years,” adding “I wasn’t a fan of Jeffrey Epstein let me tell you.”
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke about Trump’s upcoming meeting with Zohran Mamdani, the incoming mayor of New York City.
During a press briefing on Thursday, a reporter questioned whether there is anything the Democratic socialist can do to “ease” concerns from Trump.
“I won't get into the president's thinking,” Leavitt said. “You’ll all hear from him directly.”
She added, “It speaks volumes that tomorrow we have a communist coming to the White House because that’s who the Democrat Party elected as the mayor of the largest city in the country.”
Leavitt defends Trump as ‘frank and honest’ after he called reporter ‘piggy’
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt defended Trump after he called a female reporter “piggy” aboard Air Force One on Friday.
“The president is very frank and honest with everyone in this room,” she said during a Thursday press briefing when asked about the incident. “He calls out fake news when he sees it. He gets frustrated with reporters…but he also is the most transparent president in history.”
Karoline Leavitt addresses Trump's posts about sedition, death penalty
A reporter asked White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt about Trump’s Truth Social posts accusing Democratic lawmakers of sedition and implying they deserve the death penalty.
“Does the president want to execute members of Congress?” the reporter asked during a Thursday press briefing.
“No,” Leavitt responded.
She went on to attack the group of six Democratic lawmakers for posting a video urging service members to disobey illegal orders.
“They are literally saying to 1.3 million active duty service members to defy the chain of command,” Leavitt said, adding it “could inspire chaos and it could incite violence.”
Karoline Leavitt says dismantling Education Department is 'common sense'
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt lauded Trump’s dismantling of the Department of Education as “common sense.”
“American families do not need the Department of Education,” she said during a Thursday briefing. “It’s clear that throwing more money at a broken system does not work.”
Her remarks come two days after the administration unveiled a plan to pare down the Department of Education’s responsibilities by transferring its programs to other agencies.
Democrats accused of treason by Trump issue joint statement
Six Democratic lawmakers criticized the president for accusing them of sedition and implying they deserved the death penalty.
“We are veterans and national security professionals who love this country and swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Sens. Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, and four representatives said in a joint statement released Thursday afternoon. “No threat, intimidation, or call for violence will deter us from that sacred obligation.”
“What’s most telling is that the President considers it punishable by death for us to restate the law,” they added.
In Truth Social posts this morning, Trump labeled the lawmakers guilty of sedition for posting a video urging service members to ignore illegal orders.
“Punishable by DEATH!” he added.
Chuck Schumer calls Trump's attack on Democratic lawmakers 'deadly serious'
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the president’s recent Truth Social posts about Democratic lawmakers “deadly serious.”
"The president of the United States is calling for the execution of elected officials,” Schumer said on the Senate floor on Thursday. “This is an outright threat and it's deadly serious...When Donald Trump uses the language of execution and treason, some of his supporters may very well listen.”
