Donald Trump was pictured with family members on Christmas Day at his Florida residence, Mar-A-Lago, but no sign of wife Melania.

In fact the former first lady is so rarely sighted at Mar-a-Lago that members of the Palm Beach private club are openly speculating about her whereabouts, according to a local author.

“Nobody knows where she is,” Laurence Leamer, author of Mar-A-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump‘s Presidential Palace, told the Telegraph. “It’s like a mystery. It’s certainly talked about.”

In November, Ms Trump made a rare public appearance when she joined the other former first ladies at Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service in Atlanta.

Mr Trump marked Christmas Day by sharing a video compilation of his festive presidential speeches amid rants about the 2024 election, his legal woes and posting a seasonal greeting that his opponents “rot in hell”.

Looking ahead to next year, Mr Trump will be juggling four criminal trials that carry a total of 91 felony counts as well as his presidential campaign.