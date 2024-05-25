✕ Close Trump bizarrely claims ‘illegal migrants are building an army’ at Bronx rally

Donald Trump has angrily posted that the “lamestream network media” refused to cover his “BIG, IMPORTANT” and “STARTLING” rally in the Bronx on Thursday, despite it being covered by almost all news outlets.

During his remarks at the rally — his first in New York state for eight years — he made the extraordinary claim that China is building a migrant sleeper cell army within the US. The Republican presidential candidate also told the crowd at Crotona Park in the South Bronx: “If a New Yorker can’t save this country, no one can.”

Mr Trump declared he was “thrilled” to be back campaigning in the city, which he modestly claimed to have “helped build”.

He also promised a major mass deportation operation should he regain the Oval Office, pledged to indemnify police officers against prosecution, and praised Hungary’s “strongman” Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

It comes after another big week for the former president in the courts.

Manhattan prosecutors and defense attorneys rested their cases in his high-profile hush money trial ahead of closing arguments on Tuesday while a Florida pre-trial hearing into the classified documents against him collapsed into a chaotic shouting match.