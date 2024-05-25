Trump moans about media coverage of his ‘startling’, ‘big, important’ Bronx rally: Live
During his latest campaign event in Crotona Park, South Bronx, the former president said he was ‘thrilled’ to be back campaigning in New York City
Donald Trump has angrily posted that the “lamestream network media” refused to cover his “BIG, IMPORTANT” and “STARTLING” rally in the Bronx on Thursday, despite it being covered by almost all news outlets.
During his remarks at the rally — his first in New York state for eight years — he made the extraordinary claim that China is building a migrant sleeper cell army within the US. The Republican presidential candidate also told the crowd at Crotona Park in the South Bronx: “If a New Yorker can’t save this country, no one can.”
Mr Trump declared he was “thrilled” to be back campaigning in the city, which he modestly claimed to have “helped build”.
He also promised a major mass deportation operation should he regain the Oval Office, pledged to indemnify police officers against prosecution, and praised Hungary’s “strongman” Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
It comes after another big week for the former president in the courts.
Manhattan prosecutors and defense attorneys rested their cases in his high-profile hush money trial ahead of closing arguments on Tuesday while a Florida pre-trial hearing into the classified documents against him collapsed into a chaotic shouting match.
Watch: Trump claims he will win New York and ‘take over the country'
Watch: Jeffries says ‘everything we care about’ is on ballot in November
How big was Trump’s Bronx rally?
How big was Donald Trump’s first rally in New York state in eight years?
Not yuge.
While there are supporters on social media claiming somewhere between 30,000-40,000 people showed up, they are either lying or being willfully misled.
For starters, the permit was for 3,500 people. Second, here’s an aerial shot, with Mr Trump on the stage and the local news report from which it was taken:
That’s a lot of green space left to fill.
The part of the Bronx in which Crotona Park sits is the tenth most Democrat constituency in the country.
US Rep Ritchie Torres was blunt about what he saw in the crowd that did attend, noting that many appeared to be “transplants” from outside the district.
An estimated 30,000 people showed up to see the former president at Wildwood on the Jersey Shore on May 11, though wild estimates circulated that the crowd was nearer 80,000-100,000. This turned out to be an estimate of the number of visitors to the town that day, not attendees of the rally.
