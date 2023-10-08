Trump praises ‘good friend’ Putin at Iowa campaign event – live
Former president is holding two campaign events in Iowa on Saturday
Letitia James condemns ‘the Donald Trump show’ as former president leaves fraud trial
Donald Trump praised his “good friend” Vladimir Putin at a campaign event in Iowa on Saturday.
Mr Trump told an audience in Waterloo that the Russian president would not have invaded Ukraine on his watch, while attacking Joe Biden’s “weak” leadership.
“I said, ‘Vladimir, you and I are friends. We’re good friends. But if you go in, we’re gonna hit real hard’. I can’t tell you what I told him,” Mr Trump said.
“He said ‘no way you would do that there’s no way’. I said ‘way’.”
Earlier, Mr Trump attacked CNN anchor Erin Burnett in an early morning rant hours after she compared his xenophobic remarks about migrants to Adolf Hitler.
Mr Trump had been under fire for saying immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country” in an interview earlier this week.
On CNN’s Outfront on Friday, Ms Burnett said that the reference to “poisoning the blood” was a phrase that was “used repeatedly by Hitler”.
In a 1.40am post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said Ms Burnett was “constantly and very boringly reporting false and semi-inflammatory stories about your favorite President”.
He’s ‘lost the zip’ on his fastball: DeSantis takes dig at Trump’s age
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday took a swing at Donald Trump’s age and stamina, saying we don’t need “any more presidents” who have “lost the zip on their fastball.”
At a campaign event in his own state, the Florida governor blamed the former president for his defeat in by Joe Biden 2020 and suggested Mr Trump lacked the energy to lead the country again.
“We don’t need any more presidents that have lost the zip on their fastball,” Mr DeSantis said.
He added that the party’s nomination contest shouldn’t be a coronation, especially for “anybody that couldn’t even stop Joe Biden.”
Trump responds to accusation he shared nuclear sub secrets with Mar-a-Lago member
Donald Trump has posted a response to allegations he shared nuclear submarine secrets with an Australian billionaire member of Mar-a-Lago.
The former president wrote on Truth Social:
The ridiculous story put out today about me talking to a Mar-a-Lago member about U.S. Submarines, is false and ridiculous, other than the fact that I will often state that we make the best Submarines and Military Equipment anywhere in the World—A pretty well known fact! These fake stories are put out by corrupt prosecutors trying to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, and based on the polling, where I am 60 points up on Republican Candidates, and 11 points up on Crooked Joe Biden, the people of our Country aren’t buying it. With that being said, I will always promote the Greatness of America—and its Military Equipment. The alternative would be for Allies, and others, to buy from Russia, China, or elsewhere. I like creating jobs in America, which was one of my most successful achievements as President!
Trump gets laugh at rally with Wayne’s World joke about his ‘good friend’ Putin
Donald Trump praised his “good friend” Vladimir Putin during a rambling speech at a campaign event in Iowa on Saturday.
Mr Trump repeated one of his favourite stories to the audience in Waterloo, claiming that the Russian president would not have invaded Ukraine on his watch.
“I said, ‘Vladimir, you and I are friends. We’re good friends. But if you go in, we’re gonna hit real hard’,” Mr Trump said.
“He said ‘no way you would do that, there’s no way’. I said ‘way’,” drawing a laugh from the crowd as he appeared to mimic a line from the 1992 Mike Myers comedy Wayne’s World.
Trump rants about CNN anchor and ex-Apprentice colleague
Donald Trump attacked CNN anchor Erin Burnett in an early morning rant hours after she compared his xenophobic remarks about migrants to Adolf Hitler.
Mr Trump came under fire for claiming that immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country” in an interview earlier this week, the latest in a series of unhinged statements as he faces a high-profile fraud trial in New York and four criminal indictments.
On CNN’s Outfront on Friday, Ms Burnett, during an interview with Republican Congressman Anthony D’Esposito, said that the reference to “poisoning the blood” was a phrase that was “used repeatedly by Hitler”.
Fox News host claims Democrats will put Trump supporters in ‘camps’
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld has claimed that Democrats plan to target Trump supporters by sending them to camps for “deprogrammming” after the 2024 election.
In a lengthy rant on The Five, Gutfeld said Maga supporters were rightly fearful because of “a group of elites that are already placing targets on people’s backs”.
His comments came after Hillary Clinton told CNN that Donald Trump’s base would need “deprogamming” from his “cult” in a wide-ranging interview about extreme polarisation.
Gutfeld claimed that Mr Trump had gone after “people in power” during his presidency, while Ms Clinton was targeting voters.
The Republican party is in meltdown again – but this time the impact could be felt in Ukraine
Jon Sopel writes for The Independent:
“The story of Kevin McCarthy is the parable of the appeaser; the man who keeps feeding morsels to the crocodile hoping it will eat sufficiently well that it won’t gobble him up in its deadly jaws, but – snap – eventually it does.
“And with one sickening crunch on Tuesday afternoon the teeth of the ultra-Maga Republicans in the House of Representatives sunk into McCarthy – and he was done; well and truly chewed up and spat out by the people he’d spent nine months bowing down to, accommodating, and trying to please.
“Unlike the UK system where the speaker is essentially a kind of referee – the neutral umpire upholding the Commons’ rules – it is more instructive to think of the speaker of the House of Representatives as akin to our prime minister. You are responsible for deciding what legislation to introduce, directing what the House committees investigate – and just like the PM, the speaker is chosen by the party that holds a majority. And after the 2022 midterms that was the Republicans (with the squeakiest of majorities). McCarthy’s long-cherished dream was within sight.”
The Republican party is in meltdown again – and it could impact Kyiv | Jon Sopel
The ousting of House speaker Kevin McCarthy shows the power of the oddballs, conspiracy theorists and election-deniers who fly the flag for Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel. But with support for Kyiv on the line, it’s time to take them seriously
Trump endorses Jim Jordan for House speaker
Former president Donald Trump is officially backing Ohio representative Jim Jordan to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House speaker after hinting that he could accept the role for himself “if necessary”.
Mr Trump announced his support for the House judiciary committee chairman and his ally on Truth Socialon Friday at midnight, stating that he had his “complete and total endorsement”.
