Trump set to be named Time’s ‘Person of the Year’ with 40 days to inauguration: Live
Trump was named Time’s ‘Person of the Year’ in 2016 after winning his first presidential election
President-elect Donald Trump is expected to be named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” after winning the presidential election for the second time, according to Politico.
The annual cover, which highlights an individual who has greatly influenced the year, is set to be unveiled on Thursday morning. But sources familiar with the matter say the president-elect is expected to grace the cover.
This will mark the second time Trump has been named Time’s “Person of the Year,” and to celebrate, he will reportedly ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning.
The honor comes as Trump continues to fill out his administration before he takes office January 20.
So far, the president-elect has announced nominations for most key roles – many of which are filled by his close allies, longtime friends or members of his family.
Earlier this week, Trump announced he would appoint his son’s fiance, Kimberly Guilfoyle, to serve as ambassador to Greece.
Trump may revoke policy shielding migrants from deportation arrests in churches and schools
As soon as its first day in office, the incoming Trump administration is reportedly planning on rescinding a 2011 immigration policy limiting deportation arrests in sensitive locations like schools, churches, and hospitals.
Instead, the administration plans to let Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents make arrests in these locations if they’re related to national security concerns, the arrest of a dangerous felon, or risks of imminent danger or the compromising of a criminal investigation, according to NBC News, which first reported on the alleged plan, citing three anonymous sources familiar with the new administration.
Elon Musk’s net worth reaches historic peak. What is it?
Elon Musk now boasts a net worth of $400 billion, making him the first person in history to ever hit that milestone.
The world’s richest person became even richer Wednesday after SpaceX and its investors agreed to buy $1.25 billion of insider shares, valuing the company at $350 billion, Bloomberg reported. The move ballooned the founder’s net worth by $50 billion, meaning he is now worth $439 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Trump’s ‘First Buddy,’ the world’s richest person, donated more than $250 million to Trump-aligned PACs this year
Trump invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to inauguration: report
President-elect Trump reportedly invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to his inauguration on January 20th, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News on Wednesday.
While ambassadors and diplomats are typically invited to the inauguration, foreign leaders and usually not.
It is unclear if Xi accepted the invitation.
The Independent has asked Trump’s team for comment
A spokesperson for the Trump team, Karoline Leavitt, told CBS: “World leaders are lining up to meet with President Trump because they know he will soon return to power and restore peace through American strength around the globe.”
C-SPAN host fact-checks GOP lawmaker who thinks Pete Hegseth doesn’t know who’s accusing him of rape
C-SPAN host Mimi Geerges was forced to correct Republican Rep. Rich McCormick on Wednesday when he insisted that Pete Hegseth does not know the identity of the woman accusing him of sexual assault, only for the Georgia lawmaker to double down on his false claim.
McCormick, who was on Washington Journal to primarily talk about his heated clash with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, was asked about the embattled Hegseth’s efforts to rally support for his nomination as secretary of defense amid a slew of accusations over sexual misconduct and excessive drinking.
C-SPAN’s Mimi Geerges tried to remind Rep. McCormick that Hegseth has actually paid a settlement to the woman accusing him of sexual assault, only for McCormick to double down.
Incoming FBI director Kash Patel responds to Wray resignation
When asked to respond to FBI Director Christopher Wray stepping down from his position, incoming director Kash Patel said he was “looking forward” to a smooth transition and will be prepared to take over.
No discussion with Trump on his ‘policy agenda’ during call, says Swinney
John Swinney and Donald Trump did not discuss the US president-elect’s “policy agenda” during a call, the First Minister has said.
Mr Swinney spoke to the soon-to-be 47th president on Tuesday, with Mr Trump speaking of his admiration for Scotland, but discussions did not include a potential visit to Bute House when the Republican next comes to Scotland – expected to be some time next year.
The First Minister spoke to the US president-elect on the phone on Tuesday.
Read Merrick Garland’s statement on Christopher Wray’s departure in full
Donald Trump to be named person of the year by Time magazine
Donald Trump is set to be named “Person of the Year” by Time magazine and he’ll celebrate the moment and the new cover by ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, according to Politico.
When Taylor Swift was on the cover last year, the CEO of Time, Jessica Sibley, rang the opening bell.
Trump was also selected in 2016. Thirteen other presidents have also been chosen by the magazine, including current President Joe Biden.
Only 2 in 10 Americans actually approve of Biden’s sweeping pardon for son Hunter
Only about 2 in 10 Americans approve of Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter after earlier promising he would do no such thing, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
That displeasure tracks with the bipartisan uproar in Washington that ignited over the president’s about-face. The survey found that a relatively small share of Americans “strongly” or “somewhat” approve of the pardon, which came after the younger Biden was convicted on gun and tax charges. About half said they “strongly” or “somewhat” disapprove, and about 2 in 10 neither approve nor disapprove.
The pardon sparked bipartisan uproar in Washington
Trump says his remarks about Central Park Five were ‘substantially true’ in demand to dismiss defamation lawsuit
Trump is asking a judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit from the now-exonerated Central Park Five, who accused Trump of repeating “false and defamatory” statements about them during his debate with Kamala Harris.
At the debate, Trump misstated facts of the case and falsely claimed that they had at one point “pled guilty” to having “killed a person, ultimately.”
In 1989, the men were falsely accused of raping and beating a jogger and were coerced into confessing to the crime. They later recanted, pled not guilty and were convicted. Those convictions were vacated in 2002 when another person confessed.
“They admitted, they said they pled guilty and I said, ’well, if they pled guilty they badly hurt a person, killed a person ultimately,” Trump said at the debate. “And they pled guilty, then they pled not guilty.”
Trump had taken out a full-page ad in 1989 for the death penalty.
An attorney for Trump claims that the men are now trying to “recast political rhetoric and debate about criminal justice and public safety as ‘defamation.‘”
“This ignores well-settled First Amendment jurisprudence that protects the President-elect’s speech about matters of public concern,” wrote Karin M. Sweigar, an attorney with Dhillon Law Group, which is owned by Harmeet Dhillon, whom Trump has nominated to lead the Justice Department’s civil rights division.
Trump’s statements, “taken in context, were protected opinions based on true disclosed fact, lacked any defamatory sting, and were substantially true,” according to Sweigar. “Plaintiffs’ remaining claims for false light and intentional infliction of emotional distress fail for the same reasons, and because Plaintiffs fail to meet the additional required elements of those claims.”
