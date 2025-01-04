Trump team lashes out after he’s ordered to appear for sentencing in hush-money case before inauguration: Live
Justice Juan Merchan rejected president-elect’s push to dismiss verdict on grounds of presidential immunity, finding no legal impediment to proceeding
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
After a New York judge set President-elect Donald Trump’s sentencing in his hush-money case for January 10 — just ten days before his inauguration — his spokesperson called the order a “witch hunt” and said Trump would “continue fighting against these hoaxes until they are all dead.”
Judge Juan Merchan indicated Trump wouldn’t be jailed, but the extraordinary development puts the president-elect on course to be the first president to take office convicted of felonies. In a written decision, Merchan said he would sentence the former and future president to what’s known as a conditional discharge, in which a case gets dismissed if a defendant avoids rearrest.
Following the order, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung issued a statement claiming that “the Constitution demands” that the case be “immediately dismissed.” He said the president-elect must be allowed to continue his presidential transition “unobstructed by the remains of this or any remnants of the Witch Hunts.”
Cheung concluded: “There should be no sentencing.”
Trump ripped the entire case as a “rigged charade” Friday on Truth Social.
Before Merchan’s ruling, House Speaker Mike Johnson was reelected at the start of the 119th Congress. Despite having Trump’s endorsement, the Louisiana representative earned 218 votes, the bare minimum.
Two and a Half Men star brands Trump’s second term a ‘clown show already’
Two and a Half Men alum Jon Cryer is pessimistic about President-elect Donald Trump’s second term, predicting that things are “not going to get better.”
The 59-year-old actor and outspoken Kamala Harris supporter shared his opinions with paparazzi ahead of Trump’s inauguration on January 20.
Inga Parkel has the story.
Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer brands Trump’s second term a ‘clown show already’
Actor says Trump ‘doesn’t even like America’
Full story: Judge orders Trump to be sentenced on Jan. 10 in hush-money case
The judge overseeing the criminal case against President-elect Donald Trump in his home state of New York has ordered him to appear before him on January 10 to be sentenced on the 34 felony counts he was convicted of last year.
In an 18-page ruling released on Friday, Acting Justice Juan Merchan said he would not sentence Trump to a term of incarceration but would instead impose “a sentence of unconditional discharge” – meaning a sentence of no jail time, probation or fines – as “the most viable solution” and permit Trump to continue to appeal the case.
Sentencing, which Trump’s lawyers tried to fight on the grounds of immunity, will occur just 10 days before the president-elect is inaugurated.
Andrew Feinberg and Ariana Baio report.
Judge orders Trump to be sentenced on Jan. 10 in hush-money case
Justice Juan Merchan said he is not inclined to sentence Trump to any term of incarceration just ten days before he is set to be sworn in as president for a second term,
What you need to know: Biden ramps up bird flu spending as scientists fret about H5N1 response
As concerns about outbreaks of bird flu and the nation’s response continue to grow, the Biden administration announced Friday that it would ramp up spending to support its efforts.
There are currently 66 confirmed human cases reported across 10 states, with the majority reported in California and Colorado. Of the dozens, one case in Louisiana marked the nation’s first severe illness from the virus, which likely mutated inside the patient. However, there has not yet been human-to-human transmission of H5N1.
Julia Musto reports.
Biden ramps up bird flu spending. Here’s what to know
While cases of bird flu in humans have steadily climbed since last fall, health officials maintain the risk to humans is low
How might Republicans pay for Trump’s tax cuts?
Donald Trump and his Congressional allies could add requirements to welfare programs such as Medicaid, withhold prescription drugs from federal health care coverage, repeal environmental regulations and more in order to reduce federal spending and pay for his new round of tax cuts.
Trump is determined to cut taxes for Americans but doing so means the government will need to cut federal spending elsewhere, or risk raising the national debt by trillions of dollars.
Ariana Baio takes a look.
Food stamps and denying Ozempic: The ways Republicans could pay for Trump’s tax cuts
Incoming administration is expected to cut federal spending to federal programs they don’t prioritize like environmental regulations
Vance calls Musk’s piece praising far-right German party AfD ‘interesting’
Vice President-elect JD Vance took to X to call an op-ed by Elon Musk in Die Welt explaining his support for the far-right German party Alternative for Germany (AfD) “interesting.”
Musk shared a post on X by Martin Varsavsky, who posted what he said was the article submitted by Musk to the German paper. The AfD is a far-right populist, eurosceptic party that opposes immigration and has called for mass deportations.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
JD Vance calls Elon Musk’s piece praising far-right German party AfD ‘interesting’
Billionaire argues that ‘Only the AfD Can Save Germany’ in op-ed that prompted commentary editor’s resignation
Report: LA Times owner talked about setting up a ‘MAGA version of The View’
The owner of the Los Angeles Times reportedly considered launching a conservative version of the daytime talk show The View and met with comedian and anti-vaccine advocate Rob Schneider and the wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., actor Cheryl Hines, to discuss it.
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the pharmaceutical businessman, met with the two celebrities – both known for their ties to conservatism – last month, according to journalist Oliver Darcy, who reported the news in his newsletter Status.
Ariana Baio has the story.
LA Times owner considered setting up ‘MAGA version of The View’: report
Schneider suggested his media company would create a daytime talk show to ‘compete’ with ‘The View’
Inauguration Day looms: Here are the promises Trump made for ‘Day One’ in office
President-elect Donald Trump has a very long to-do list when he steps into the Oval Office later this month.
So far, he’s already promised to take action on 59 different issues “on Day One,” according to an Axios analysis of pledges made on the campaign trail.
The key MAGA issues he promised to address are closing the border, pardoning the January 6 Capitol riot prisoners, and rolling back protections for transgender students.
The Independent has contacted Trump’s team seeking clarity on the issues he will tackle first.
Here are some of the promises the president-elect made.
Inauguration Day is nearly here. These are the promises Trump made for ‘Day One’
Trump promised to take action on 59 different issues ‘on day one,’ according to analysis of pledges made on the campaign trail
Biden blocks Japanese takeover of US Steel
President Joe Biden on Friday invoked a rarely-used presidential power to prevent the Japanesesteel giant Nippon Steel from purchasing the United States Steel Corporation, citing the $14.1 billion deal’s potential consequences to American national security after a year-long review process.
The long-awaited decision to prohibit the transition, which would have placed America’s largest steel-making enterprise under foreign control, blocks Nippon Steel and its’ American affiliates from any attempt to acquire control of the Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Biden blocks Japanese takeover of U.S. Steel on national security grounds
Biden says the Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel ‘will remain a proud American company — one that’s American-owned, American-operated, by American union steelworkers’
As Trump complains nation is ‘breaking down’, murder rates drop for third year in a row
The number of murders is expected to drop for the third year in a row — despite President-elect Donald Trump railing that the nation is suffering from high crime rates.
Although Trump declared in a Truth Social post Thursday that the U.S. is “breaking down” with violence, blaming the current administration’s “open borders,” data shows that rates of violent crime and murder actually plummeted in 2024.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Murder rates drop for third year in a row as Trump claims nation is ‘breaking down’
Rates of violent crime also dropped, by nearly 3.3 percent in 2024 from 2023, data shows
Mike Johnson remains House speaker after Republican holdouts flip votes at last minute
Mike Johnson has become speaker of the House after a dramatic delay caused by a handful of insurgent Republicans who revolted against him during the first vote of the 119th Congress.
Johnson ultimately earned the vote of 218 Republicans, the bare minimum needed to win the speaker’s gavel, after discussions with two holdouts — Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Keith Self of Texas — who ended up flipping their votes at the last moment. According to CNN, Trump called both lawmakers while the voting was still open and urged them to throw their weight behind Johnson.
Thomas Massie, the idiosyncratic libertarian Republican from Kentucky, led the opposition against Johnson, voting instead for House Majority Whip Tom Emmer. Norman initially voted for Jim Jordan of Ohio, and Self voted for Byron Donalds of Florida.
Eric Garcia reports from Capitol Hill.
Trump-backed Mike Johnson remains House speaker after Republican holdouts flip votes
Johnson held onto the speaker’s gavel after Ralph Norman and Keith Self swapped their votes
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments