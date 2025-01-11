Trump sentencing live updates: President-elect lashes out after judge orders unconditional discharge
President-elect appears virtually in Manhattan Criminal Court already vowing to file another appeal against case he branded an act of ‘lawfare’ by political enemies
Donald Trump was sentenced to “unconditional discharge” by Judge Juan Merchan at Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday — just 10 days before his second inauguration to the presidency — after being found guilty on all counts at his hush money trial last year.
The Supreme Court declined to stop the sentencing, its justices ruling 5-4 in favor of allowing Judge Merchan to proceed.
The president-elect appeared virtually for the hearing and reiterated his objections to the case, repeating his claim that he was “very, very unfairly treated.”
Trump was convicted of falsifying business records to hide payment to the porn star Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to ensure her silence ahead of Election Day about an extramarital sexual encounter she alleges they had a decade earlier.
Trump insisted he would be filing a fresh appeal. He will be the first convicted felon to hold the office of the presidency.
Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani was held in contempt of court for the second time in a week after a federal judge in Washington, D.C., lambasted the former New York City mayor for repeatedly attacking two election workers he defamed despite a court order blocking him from repeating false statements against them.
‘Why don’t we call it Mexican America?’: Mexican president trolls ‘misinformed’ Trump
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum excoriated President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday after he suggested that the Gulf of Mexico be renamed the Gulf of America.
“Obviously, the Gulf of Mexico is a name recognized by the United Nations,” Sheinbaum, speaking in Spanish, said during her daily press conference, according to Politico.
She then pointed to a historic map of North America, on which parts of what is now the U.S. the map said, “America Mexicana.”
“Why don’t we call it Mexican America?” she said with a heavy tinge of sarcasm. “It sounds nice, no?”
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Mexican president hits back at ‘misinformed’ Trump
‘I think that yesterday, President Trump was misinformed, with all due respect to President Trump,’ Claudia Sheinbaum stated after his Gulf of America suggestion
Was Maria Bartiromo almost a heartbeat from the presidency?
The symbiotic relationship between Fox News and President-elect Donald Trump nearly reached new levels during the most recent presidential campaign, according to a new book by Politico political reporter Alex Isenstadt.
While the president-elect has already appointed or nominated at least a dozen Fox News personalities to his upcoming administration, Isenstadt reports in his forthcoming book Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power that Trump seriously considered making one his favorite hosts his running mate.
Justin Barangoa reports.
Trump ‘seriously’ considered choosing Maria Bartiromo as his VP, new book claims
Trump was ‘dead serious’ about tapping the MAGA host as his running mate, according to a new book
All the awkward interactions between presidents at Jimmy Carter’s funeral
Instances when all five living presidents come together are rare. But for Jimmy Carter’s funeral on Thursday, they were all there.
President-elect Donald Trump was the first to arrive alongside former and future First Lady Melania Trump. Barack Obama, the Clintons, Bushes and Bidens were also in attendance. Michelle Obama was the only living first lady who was absent, with reports claiming she was in Hawaii.
Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff were the last to take their seats among a sea of lawmakers and members of previous administrations. Given the funeral’s proximity to the election — and the heated rhetoric over the past few years — some notably awkward moments were spotted by those watching the service.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
All the awkward interactions between presidents at Jimmy Carter’s funeral
Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, not known for being best buddies, engaged in some friendly chit-chat and shared a few laughs
Who pays for the presidential inauguration?
The fundraising for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump has beaten all records, gathering an unprecedented $170 million.
Tech executives and big donors have donated massive sums of money to curry favor with the incoming president. The donations are usually spent on events surrounding the inauguration, such as the oath of office ceremony, a parade, and several inaugural balls.
Gustaf Kilander looks at the numbers.
Who pays for the presidential inauguration? These are some of the major donors
Inaugural committee set to raise more than $200 million, with any leftover funds likely to be used for a Trump presidential library
15,000 doctors sign letter begging Senate to reject RFK Jr for health secretary
More than 15,000 doctors have signed a letter imploring the US Senate to reject Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation for secretary of health and human services.
The letter, organized by the advocacy group Committee to Protect Health Care, calls President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Kennedy “a slap in the face to every health care professional who has spent their lives working to protect patients from preventable illness and death.”
“The health and well-being of 336 million Americans depend on leadership at HHS that prioritizes science, evidence-based medicine, and strengthening the integrity of our public health system,” the letter reads. “RFK Jr. is not only unqualified to lead this essential agency — he is actively dangerous.”
Katie Hawkinson reports from Washington, D.C.
15,000 doctors sign letter begging Senate to reject RFK Jr for health secretary
Kennedy, among other controversies, has spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine
Felon president-elect defiant he did nothing wrong after hush money sentencing
President-elect Donald Trump ranted about a “very terrible experience” and declared his innocence as he was given a slap on the wrist for his 34 felony convictions in New York.
Judge Juan Merchan sentenced Trump Friday after a jury found him guilty of falsifying business records as part of a scheme to cover up an alleged affair with Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Trump has denied the affair, but the jury found him guilty over the record-keeping of the $130,000 in hush-money payments to Daniels.
Merchan handed down an “unconditional discharge” sentence, meaning Trump will not face jail time or fines.
Alex Woodward and Katie Hawkinson report.
Trump defiant he did nothing wrong as judge let’s him off with slap on wrist
Trump will not face any jail time or fines for his 34 felony convictions
ICYMI: Fetterman confirms he will meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Senator John Fetterman confirmed he will meet with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago soon, quipping he wants to be appointed “Pope of Greenland.”
He added: “I am not just the Senator for Democrats in Pennsylvania. I’m the Senator for everyone in Pennsylvania and my state picked Donald Trump as president.”
Watch below:
COMMENT: Mark Zuckerberg is playing politics with Trump – and putting people’s safety at risk
Alan Rusbridger and Khaled Mansour, who sit on Meta’s oversight board, write:
Move fast and break things. If there is one saying about the ethos of the new tribe of digital entrepreneurs – sometimes known as “information oligarchs” – it’s this one, credited to Mark Zuckerburg, CEO and founder of Meta. These guys don’t hang around.
And, boy, did they move fast once they knew that the new president of the United States would be one Donald Trump. First the courtesy visits to Mar-a-Lago, then the donations. Then the re-arranging of the boards and top executive teams. And – as we saw this week – a stream of announcements about revised policies and processes to be more aligned with the thinking of the incoming administration.
No-one is pretending that Meta’s decision to think again about its approach to content moderation and fact-checking was anything other than political. Trump is surrounded by people who think of themselves as free speech absolutists. They genuinely believe that many, if not most, attempts to temper words, pictures or videos on social media amount to politically-motivated censorship. And so, barely two weeks before Trump takes office, Zuckerberg recorded a video which felt as if it was intended for an audience of one.
Continue reading...
Mark Zuckerberg is playing politics with Trump – and putting people’s safety at risk
The Meta boss has decided to ditch fact-checkers and ask users to contest facts – or create alternative ones, write Alan Rusbridger and Khaled Mansour, who sit on the company’s oversight board. Truth will take second place to rumour and we all risk paying an exorbitantly high price
ICYMI: Trump avoids jail in hush money sentence but is set to be first felon president
Donald Trump will return to the White House as the first-ever criminally convicted president after his sentencing in a Manhattan courtroom, where the judge presiding over his criminal hush money trial declined to send him to jail but preserved the jury’s historic verdict against the president-elect.
New York Justice Juan Merchan told the former president on January 10 that “the only lawful sentence” remaining for his crimes is that of an “unconditional discharge.”
“I wish you godspeed as you serve a second term in office,” Merchan said before leaving a bright courtroom in Manhattan.
Alex Woodward was in the courtroom this morning.
Trump avoids jail in hush money sentence but is set to be first felon president
The president-elect criticized prosecutors and labeled the case a ‘witch hunt’ in his final remarks
ICYMI: Trump tells GOP lawmakers plans to make Canada ‘51st state’, report says
Donald Trump and Melania arrived in Washington, D.C. for Jimmy Carter’s funeral — but the president-elect first also met with Republican lawmakers to discuss how to make Canada part of America, according to a report.
Since winning the 2024 election, Trump has repeatedly spoken about expanding the US, including plays at Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal. Wednesday evening proved no different when Trump reportedly met with Republican members of Congress behind closed doors to discuss plans to incorporate Canada into America, the Daily Mail reported.
Kelly Rissman has the story.
Melania Trump joins Donald on Hill as he tells GOP plans to make Canada ‘51st state’
The former and future first couple arrived in the nation’s capital on Wednesday ahead of Jimmy Carter’s funeral
