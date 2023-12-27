✕ Close Donald Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric after Supreme Court decision

Donald Trump marked Christmas Day by sharing a video compilation of his festive presidential speeches after spending hours ranting about the 2024 election, his legal woes and posting a seasonal greeting that his opponents “rot in hell”.

“Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against ‘TRUMP’ and ‘MAGA,’” the former president wrote.

The holiday greeting was also aimed at world leaders, “both good and bad”, and the “sick” thugs at home “looking to destroy our once great USA. MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

Looking ahead to next year, Mr Trump will be juggling four criminal trials that carry a total of 91 felony counts as well as his presidential campaign.

Mr Trump’s legal team is making concerted efforts to try to delay or dismiss the cases. On Saturday, his lawyers asked an appeals court to throw out the 2020 federal election interference case against him on presidential immunity grounds.