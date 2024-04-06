✕ Close Related: Donald Trump panders to evangelicals by saying 5 November will be ‘Christian Visibility Day’

Donald Trump suffered legal setbacks in both his Florida and Georgia cases on Thursday as New York attorney general Letitia James submitted a request for more information about the company underwriting the $175m fraud bond he placed on Monday.

In the classified documents case, Judge Aileen Cannon denied the Republican presidential candidate’s motion to dismiss the indictment brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith based on the Presidential Records Act, which Mr Trump claims gave him the authority to retain papers containing sensitive national security information.

Judge Cannon also denied Mr Smith’s request for a prompt ruling on jury instructions prior to trial, calling the prosecution’s request “unprecedented and unjust”.

In the Peach State election interference case, Judge Scott McAfee also rejected an effort by the the candidate and his co-defendants to throw out the indictment on free speech grounds.

And in New York, Ms James filed notice asking for evidence that Knight Specialty Insurance Company, which backed the bond Mr Trump placed on Monday, can pay up if needed.

The politician was forced to resubmit key paperwork relating to the bond on Thursday after it was rejected and “returned for correction” over missing information.