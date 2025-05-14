Trump gives ultimatum to Iran in rambling speech to Saudi leaders as he announces end to Syria sanctions
President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed a defense sales deal worth nearly $142 billion, as the White House says it has secured $600 billion in Saudi investment
In a rambling speech to Saudi leaders, President Donald Trump gave an ultimatum to Iran as he said he wanted to “make a deal” with the country.
“If I can make a deal with Iran, I'll be very happy ... we're going to make your region and the world a safer place,” said Trump during his speech at an investment forum in Riyadh.
“But if Iran's leadership rejects this olive branch and continues to attack their neighbors, then we will have no choice but to inflict massive maximum pressure, drive Iranian oil exports to zero like I did before,” he added.
Trump also said he will be ordering the end of sanctions against Syria.
The president’s speech came at the beginning of a landmark visit to three Gulf states this week, which has been clouded by backlash over a potential luxury jet gift from Qatar.
Earlier, Trump praised the country’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, before they signed a strategic economic partnership agreement, including a defense deal worth nearly $142 billion.
The president attended a state dinner before travelling to Qatar on Wednesday. Trump will end his trip to the Middle East in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, and hopes to secure $1 trillion in deals from the visits.
