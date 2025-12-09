Trump heads to Pennsylvania for affordability rally after warning reporter not to be ‘dramatic’ about economy: Live
President Donald Trump graded his economy ‘A plus-plus-plus-plus-plus’ as concerns over cost of living grow
President Donald Trump dismissed growing concerns about the U.S. economy, grading its performance as “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus” in a new interview.
In a wide-ranging interview with Politico, Trump again insisted he had “inherited a total mess” from his predecessor Joe Biden and baulked at the idea that Americans are having to tighten their household budgets going into 2026.
When journalist Dasha Burns asked about rising healthcare premiums and pointed out that Americans are starting to plan their holiday costs, Trump replied: “Don’t be dramatic.”
This comes after a Politico survey revealed last week that 46 percent of Americans believe the cost of living is the worst they’ve seen. That view is held by more than a third of Trump voters, according to the poll.
In the same interview, the president called Europe a collection of “decaying” nations led by “weak” leaders, refused to rule out sending ground troops into Venezuela as part of his war against drug traffickers and urged the Supreme Court’s elderly conservative justices to stay in their posts.
Later Tuesday, Trump will host a rally in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, where he’s expected to again address the economy and affordability.
Trump declines to say whether he'll revoke citizenship if he wins birthright citizenship case
President Donald Trump declined to say whether he’d revoke citizenship from people born in the U.S. if the Supreme Court sides with him in an upcoming case on birthright citizenship.
“I... honestly, I haven’t thought of that,” Trump told Politico, adding that it would be “devastating” if his administration loses the case.
This comes after Trump signed an executive order earlier this year seeking to end birthright citizenship, which is guaranteed under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The order has since been challenged in court.
The Supreme Court announced last week that it will hear Trump’s appeal of a lower court’s decision striking down his order. A ruling is expected in early summer.
President Donald Trump is expected to hold a rally in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, later today.
There, he’s expected to discuss the economy and affordability, as concerns mount over the cost of living under his administration.
In an interview with Politico published today, Trump dismissed concerns about affordability and said he’d give his economy an “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus.”
Trump dismisses Pope Leo's criticism
In an interview with Politico, President Donald Trump responded to Pope Leo XIV’s criticisms of his administration.
Earlier this year, Pope Leo said the Trump administration’s treatment of migrants is “inhuman.”
Trump dismissed the criticism, telling Politico he wasn’t aware of his remarks.
“I haven’t seen that. I mean…I mean, he…maybe he has. I mean, he also didn’t like the wall. You know, they didn’t like the wall,” Trump said. “The wall turned out to be great.”
Laura Loomer contradicts Trump administration on deadly ‘narco boat’ strikes
The far-right activist has challenged the administration’s justification for the more than a dozen strikes against Venezuelan boats allegedly carrying drugs, saying the amount of fentanyl coming into the U.S. from such sources is negligible, a significant break with the party line from Trump’s self-appointed “loyalty enforcer.”
Kelly Rissman reports.
