Trump to sign more executive orders today; president launches fresh attacks on Zelensky: Live updates
Trump called Zelensky a ‘dictator’ after he claimed Ukraine started the war with Russia
President Donald Trump lashed out angrily at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after he accused him of living in a Russian “disinformation space.”
The president called Zelensky a “dictator” and “modestly successful comedian” who has done a “terrible job” in leading his country through the fight while receiving billions of dollars in aid in a Truth Social post Wednesday.
That row erupted after Trump sparked alarm by saying at a Mar-a-Lago press conference on Tuesday that Ukraine “should never have started” the conflict, even though its territory was invaded by Russian troops acting on Vladimir Putin’s orders, not vice versa.
The president is also set to sign another round of executive orders this evening while on board Air Force One, according to the White House.
Also on Tuesday, the president and “first buddy” Elon Musk took part in a primetime sitdown with Fox News on Tuesday in which host Sean Hannity mused it was like “interviewing two brothers”.
The duo insisted the media was “trying to drive us apart” and offered a show of unity as they defended the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)’s cost-cutting actions and mass firings.
Schumer condemns Trump’s ‘disgusting’ remarks on Ukraine
Here’s a new statement from the Senate Minority Leader:
“In a Fox News interview released last night, President Trump spoke about the war in Ukraine and some of his comments sounded straight from a Russian propaganda playbook.
“Rather than speak the truth, rather than acknowledge Vladimir Putin’s role in starting this war, President Trump, amazingly, blamed Ukraine for Putin’s invasion.
“To quote the president: ‘You should have never started it,’ he said. He was saying that to President Zelensky.
“This is disgusting, after how this man has fought so hard and so valiantly. And it deliberately distorts the truth.
“It’s just awful to see an American president turn against one of our friends and openly side with a thug like Vladimir Putin.
“It is shameful to hear the president repeat Putin’s propaganda while laying the groundwork for negotiations that favor Russia at Ukraine’s expense.
“The people of Ukraine did not start this war, Vladimir Putin did.
“Ukrainians have fought and died on the battlefield to defend their home.
“The suffering and destruction the Ukrainian country and the Ukrainian people have endured is staggering, all because of Vladimir Putin.
“And let’s not forget, America: maybe there are some who say enough already. But if we give into Putin now, America will inevitably pay the price later. That’s what history has shown. When you give in to thugs, when you give in to dictators, you pay the price. Hasn’t Donald Trump and his allies learned the lessons of history?
“This is not just about the security of another nation – this struggle is in every way about the ultimate security of the American people.
“Make no mistake, right now the Kremlin is overjoyed by what Donald Trump is saying and what he’s doing.
“Every single Republican must be put on the record for President Trump’s dangerous and false statements about the war in Ukraine. We have an obligation in the Senate to take a stand for the truth and to take a stand against autocrats, and we will do it shortly.
“The American people deserve to know: will Republicans take a stand for democracy and freedom around the world, or will they cater to Putin and Russia, like President Trump is doing with ultimately bad consequences for all of us?”
Trump unleashes unhinged tirade against ‘dictator’ Zelensky, claiming Ukraine only went to war to get US aid
Here’s Andrew Feinberg’s report on the president’s wild attack on the Ukrainian leader a short while ago.
Trump unleashes unhinged tirade against Ukrainian ‘dictator’ Zelensky
The outrageous Truth Social post accused Zelensky — not Russian leader Vladimir Putin — of refusing to hold elections as a way of remaining in power unlawfully
Trump Media sues Brazilian Supreme Court judge who sparred with Musk
The president’s Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) has joined the video sharing platform Rumble in suing Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes in a U.S. federal court in Tampa, Florida, accusing the judge of illegally attempting to censor a “well-known politically outspoken user” of Rumble with orders to suspend that user’s U.S.-based accounts.
Moraes happens to have clashed with Elon Musk last year in a battle that led to the temporary shutdown of X in his country.
TMTG is weighing into the matter, according to the lawsuit, because Truth Social “relies on Rumble’s cloud-based hosting and video streaming infrastructure to deliver multimedia content to its user base.”
“If Rumble were to be shut down, that shut down would necessarily interfere with Truth Social’s operations, as well,” it adds.
The suit also comes a day after Brazil’s prosecutor-general charged the country’s former president, Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro, with orchestrating an attempted coup as he tried to remain in office following his 2022 election loss.
DOGE claimed they had saved $8 billion by slashing one contract. The actual number was $8 million
The Department of Government Efficiency claimed they had saved $8 billion by cutting a single contract – but the actual value was $8 million.
Elon Musk’s cost-cutting team, tasked with gutting the federal government, claims it has saved a total of $55 billion, but a recently published list of contracts it has canceled so far only accounts for $16.6 billion, Bloomberg reports.
DOGE, upon further inspection, appears to have overstated the value of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency contract, which has since been corrected.
Rhian Lubin has more.
DOGE claimed they saved $8bn by slashing one contract that was actually worth $8m
DOGE, upon further inspection, appears to have overstated the value of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency contract
Trump fires back at ‘modestly successful comedian’ Zelensky in explosive rant against ‘war that couldn’t be won’
Here’s the president’s angry Truth Social response to his Ukrainian counterpart after he accused him of being taken in by Russian “disinformation” earlier, in which he even goes so far as to refer to him as a “dictator” and accuse him of presiding over a corrupt regime embezzling defense donations:
“Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle. The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back. Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation. On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is “MISSING.” He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden “like a fiddle.” A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left. In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only “TRUMP,” and the Trump Administration, can do. Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the “gravy train” going. I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died – And so it continues…..”
That rocket comes as special envoy Keith Kellogg meets with Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, in Kyiv.
Watch: Ex-Trump ambassador claims more people jailed in UK for free speech than Russia
Ex-Trump ambassador claims more people jailed in UK for free speech than Russia
A former ambassador under Donald Trump's first administration has claimed that the UK jails more people for exercising free speech than Russia. Carla Sands, former US ambassador to Denmark, interrupted BBC Newsnight host Victoria Derbyshire to declare that more people are in prison for "speaking what they thought was right or had interest online" in the UK than in all of Vladimir Putin's nation. Article 10 of the Human Rights Act, applicable to England, Scotland, and Wales, protects the right to hold opinions and express them freely without government interference. Public authorities may restrict this right if they can show that their action is lawful, necessary and proportionate in order to protect concerns such as national security or prevent disorder or crime. In Russia, anti-war activists have been jailed and detained.
Trump attending Saudi-backed conference in Miami
The president will attend a meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund in Miami, Florida, today before making a belated return to Washington, D.C.
Trump will join global financiers and tech executives for a conference that will reportedly focus on U.S. investments and business, according to a White House official.
The president is expected to deliver an address at the gathering following his call in January for Riyadh to invest $1 trillion in the United States but also follows the country objecting to his proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza as part of an American-led rebuilding plan.
This was Trump a short while ago en route to the event:
Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from firing 11 CIA agents over DEI
Federal Judge Anthony J Trenga has temporarily blocked the president’s move to force the dismissal of 11 CIA agents briefly assigned to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs within the agency.
The ruling comes after a group of anonymous intelligence officers, who had been temporarily reassigned to roles implementing DEI initiatives, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the CIA – now occupied by Tulsi Gabbard and John Ratcliffe – to oppose their ousting.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, names ODNI, the CIA, and their respective heads as defendants.
The plaintiffs, identified only as “John Does 1-6” and “Jane Does 1-5,” argue they are being unfairly targeted, with Judge Trenga agreeing and granting an administrative stay, meaning those concerned will remain on leave with full pay and benefits until the court rules further on the matter.
Trump urges House and Senate Republicans to snub Lindsey Graham on 'America First' bill
Here’s the president using his bully pulpit to hustle Congress into passing his preferred version of an upcoming reconciliation bill combining all of his “America First” initiatives, issuing a very public smackdown to the South Carolina senator in the process for daring to defy him.
