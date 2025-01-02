Trump claims US is global ‘laughing stock’ as he plans ‘victory rally’ day before inauguration: Live updates
President-elect rages on Truth Social after violence in New Orleans and Las Vegas, blaming opposition for indicting him rather than focusing on national security
Donald Trump has raged on Truth Social that the US is “a disaster, a laughing stock all over the World!” in response to Wednesday’s suspected terror attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas, the second of which saw one of his friend Elon Musk’s TeslaCybertruck’s blown up outside a Trump-owned luxury hotel in the Nevada city.
“This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership,” the president-elect declared.
“The DOJ, FBI, and Democrat state and local prosecutors have not done their job.
“They are incompetent and corrupt, having spent all of their waking hours unlawfully attacking their political opponent, ME, rather than focusing on protecting Americans from the outside and inside violent SCUM that has infiltrated all aspects of our government, and our Nation itself.”
He continued: “The USA is breaking down - A violent erosion of Safety, National Security, and Democracy is taking place all across our Nation.”
Trump is meanwhile reportedly planning to hold a “victory day” rally at Washington DC’s Capital One Arena on the Sunday prior to his inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol.
‘To be continued…’
Here’s Donald Trump’s latest Truth Social offering, which finds his social media adviser Dan Scavino looking up at him like an adoring labrador hoping for a second Bonio.
I hope he’s not planning one of these every day until his inauguration on January 20 like a rubbish advent calendar.
‘Evil knuckleheads’: Musk defends Cybertruck and lashes out after Trump hotel explosion
Here’s more on Elon’s response to last night’s blast in Vegas, which, he argues, would have been much more deadly and destructive had his product not been so well designed.
Watch: Las Vegas police gives update on Cybertruck explosion outside Trump hotel
Here’s a reminder of what Sheriff Kevin McMahill had to say yesterday about the incident in Vegas:
‘We’re going to rip your face off’ in visa fight, Bannon warns Musk
Trump’s former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is getting increasingly creative in his choice of language as he continues to berate Elon Musk for pushing visas for skilled foreign workers, which, Bannon argues, means taking well-paying tech jobs away from Americans.
Mary Papenfuss reports on the latest from the MAGA civil war.
Dr Oz once said uninsured don’t have ‘right to health’
Trump’s pick to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Dr Mehment Oz, once said the uninsured “don’t have a right to health”.
The physician, better known as a TV celebrity, made the comment during a 2013 address to the National Governor’s Association.
He told attendees that uninsured people should be given “a way of crawling back out of the abyss of darkness, of fear, over not having the health they need” in a “festival-like setting” with physicians.
He added that the uninsured don’t have a right to health, only the right to access a chance at health.
Here’s more from Katie Hawkinson.
Trump says he will make phone calls for Johnson’s speaker bid
House speaker Mike Johnson will be up for re-election once Congress reconvenes tomorrow and, currently, he has Trump’s full-throated endorsement, even if some of their fellow Republicans on the Hill are less convinced.
Here’s Eric Garcia on Trump telling reporters at his New Year’s Eve bash that he will be hitting the phones on Johnson’s behalf to talk down the doubters.
Trump plans to attend Jimmy Carter’s funeral
In remarks to his guests at Mar-a-Lago during Tuesday night’s black-tie New Year’s Eve party, the president-elect announced his plans to attend the funeral of former president Jimmy Carter, who died at age 100 on December 29.
Services are scheduled on January 9 at the National Cathedral in Washington.
“I’ll be there,” Trump said.
He did not say whether he spoke to members of Carter’s family when pressed by reporters.
In a statement following his death, Trump wrote: “While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for.
“He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect.”
Trump continues victory lap with planned DC rally ahead of inauguration
Apparently the pageantry of a lavish swearing-in ceremony on the steps of the Capitol attended by political leaders, dignitaries and diplomats from across the world is not enough for Donald Trump.
The president-elect is reportedly also planning a rally-type event in Washington the day before he returns to the White House.
The final victory lap, planned for the city’s Capital One Arena at 3pm on Sunday January 19, will hopefully be a far cry from Trump’s previous pre-inauguration activities in 2021.
Trump tries to make New Orleans attack about migrants
The president-elect wasted little time yesterday in using the tragic events in New Orleans, where a driver slammed a truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street and left 15 people dead, to talk about immigration, despite police later confirming the deceased suspect was an American citizen.
Eric Garcia has more on Trump’s response.
