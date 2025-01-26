Trump’s fallout from anti-DEI measures grows as administration ramps up deportation efforts: Live
New president placed every person in the federal government working on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) on leave
The fallout from President Donald Trump’s actions against any diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts within the federal government continues.
The Air Force is removing training courses that included videos of its Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots, the female World War II pilots who ferried warplanes for the military. This comes as agencies and departments scramble to comply with Trump’s crackdown on DEI efforts.
The Air Force said in a statement that it “will fully execute and implement all directives outlined in the Executive Orders issued by the President, ensuring that they are carried out with utmost professionalism, efficiency and in alignment with national security objectives.”
This comes as Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, said in an interview broadcast Sunday that there will be mass deportation every day for Trump’s term and that the numbers will grow each week.
“I want to go back to those military flights going south,” ABC’s Martha Raddatz said. “We have never seen that before. Is that going to be a constant commitment from the US military every single day to take deportees out?”
Homan had a simple response: “Yes.”
Elon Musk makes surprise appearance during Germany’s AfD election campaign event
Elon Musk made a surprise appearance during an Alternative for Germany election campaign event, rallying the party’s far-right supporters at the end of a week when he has been embroiled in controversy.
The world’s richest person tuned in live via video link to a hall of 4,500 people in Halle in eastern Germany on Saturday, speaking publicly in support of the far-right party for the second time in as many weeks.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO urged Germans to move “past guilt” in a week when he caused uproar after he made a gesture that drew online comparisons to a Nazi salute during US president Donald Trump’s inauguration festivities. Mr Musk has strongly denied that he did so.
The tech bros ruined America’s coolest city and they are about to ruin the country too
As Donald Trump took the oath of office on 20 January to become the 47th president of the United States, watching from the second row where politicians and long-serving government officials once sat was a collection of tech billionaires instead.
Elon Musk looked like he’d purchased his seat with the same casual largesse he applies to buying social media platforms. Sundar Pichai of Google appeared calculated, a corporate chess piece positioning himself for the next move. Jeff Bezos was busy smizing, barely concealing his ambition to secure government contracts for his space company, Blue Origin.
And then there was Mark Zuckerberg – nerdy, harmless ol’ Zuck, like a graduate student who’d wandered into the wrong room, but whose embracing of Trump seems, somehow, the most egregious. Perhaps we thought better of him?
SNL comedian uses five words to explain why ‘Elon Musk is not a Nazi’
Saturday Night Live has taken a swift aim at Elon Musk, following the Tesla CEO’s controversial salute towards Donald Trump on inauguration day that many have deemed fascist.
Musk, 53, was heavily criticised, including pushback from his own family, after he touched his chest and raised his right arm towards the sky as a gesture of thanks to Trump. He then repeated the salute just seconds later.
During the 26 January episode of SNL, Weekend Update host Michael Che mocked Musk for the salute, once again drawing comparisons to the Nazis and Musk’s own Tesla brand.
Mass deportations will happen every day for 4 years and the numbers will grow, Trump’s ‘border czar’ says
Trump “border czar” Tom Homan said there will be mass deportations every day during Trump’s term and that the numbers will grow each week.
The face of Trump’s deportation efforts was on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, where he detailed the administration’s efforts.
“I want to go back to those military flights going south,” ABC’s Martha Raddatz said. “We have never seen that before. Is that going to be a constant commitment from the U.S. military every single day to take deportees out?”
Homan had a simple response: “Yes.”
More DEI fallout: Air Force scraps course that used videos of Tuskegee Airmen and female WWII pilots
The Air Force has removed training courses with videos of its storied Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots, or WASPs — the female World War II pilots who were vital in ferrying warplanes for the military — to comply with the Trump administration’s crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
The videos were shown to Air Force troops as part of DEI courses they took during basic military training.
In a statement, the Air Force confirmed the courses with those videos had been removed and said it “will fully execute and implement all directives outlined in the Executive Orders issued by the President, ensuring that they are carried out with utmost professionalism, efficiency and in alignment with national security objectives.”
The problem may not be with the historical videos themselves, but that they were used in Air Force basic military training DEI coursework. However, the lack of clearer guidance has sent the Air Force and other agencies scrambling to take the broadest approach to what content is removed to make sure they are in compliance.
The Tuskegee Airmen, known as the “Red Tails” were the nation’s first Black military pilots who served in a segregated WWII unit and their all-Black 332nd Fighter Group had one of the lowest loss records of all the bomber escorts in the war.
They flew P-47 Thunderbolt, P-51 Mustang and other fighter aircraft to escort American bombers on dangerous missions over Germany. Before the fighter escorts began accompanying the slow and heavy U.S. bombers, losses were catastrophic due to getting dive-bombed and strafed by German aircraft.
In a statement late Saturday, Tuskegee Airmen Inc. the nonprofit foundation created to preserve the legacy of those pilots, said it was “strongly opposed” to the removal of the videos to comply with Trump’s order.
The stories of the Tuskegee Airmen and the WASPs “are an essential part of American history and carried significant weight in the World War II veteran community. We believe the content of these courses does not promote one category of service member or citizen over another. They are simply a part of American military history that all service members should be made aware of,” the group said.
Even Republicans are questioning Trump’s ‘illegal’ midnight purge of inspector generals
Some Republicans are concerned about President Donald Trump’s late-night firing Friday of more than a dozen inspectors general without giving the proper notification to Congress.
The new Trump administration fired about 17 inspectors general on Friday from a number of departments and agencies, including State, Defense and Transportation. The inspectors general are there to work against fraud, corruption and abuses of power.
Congressional Democrats were quick to slam the firings, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer saying that the action came in the “dark of night” and that it was a “chilling” indication of what the next four years would look like.
Trump says he wants to ‘clean out’ Gaza as he restarts policy to give Israel new bombs
President Donald Trump said he would like to see Gaza “just cleaned out,” allowing a clean slate for the war-torn region on the back of the ceasefire deal.
Trump called for Jordan, Egypt and other Arab nations to increase the number of Palestinian refugees they are accepting. His hope is they take enough to allow the area to start anew.
Trump has built his political career around being unapologetically pro-Israel. On his larger vision for Gaza, Trump told reporters on Air Force One he had call earlier in the day with King Abdullah II of Jordan and would speak Sunday with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt.
“I’d like Egypt to take people,” Trump said in a Saturday meeting with reporters. “You’re talking about probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say, ‘You know, it’s over.’”
‘I like him a lot’: Donald Trump praises Keir Starmer for doing ‘very good job’
Donald Trump said he has a “very good relationship” with Sir Keir Starmer, adding the prime minister has done a “very good job thus far”.
It comes despite the pair’s turbulent relationship since Sir Keir took office, amid rows with Mr Trump’s ally Elon Musk, who has publicly criticised the UK PM, and anger over Labour helping Kamala Harris in the US election.
But speaking to the BBC on board Air Force One, Mr Trump said the pair would have a phone call “over the next 24 hours”.
“I get along with him well. I like him a lot,” Mr Trump said.
“He’s liberal, which is a bit different from me, but I think he’s a very good person and I think he’s done a very good job thus far.
Ontario premier threatens to ban US liquor in stores, shut off power to Americans on border
Ontario’s take-no-prisoners Premier Doug Ford is threatening to ban U.S. alcohol in stores and cut power to American homes and businesses close to the border in his war on Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs.
“I’m a street fighter in politics,” Ford, wearing a blue MAGA-type hat reading “Canada is not for sale,” told Politico in an interview earlier this week. “If someone throws a punch at me, I’m going to hit him back twice as hard.”
Ford, 60, said he would like to work with Trump, but that doesn’t look likely now, even though there’s “no one that loves the U.S. up here in Canada more than I do.”
Vance defends Gabbard as he claims U.S. intelligence bureaucrats are ‘out of control'
Vice President J.D. Vance claimed that U.S. intelligence bureaucrats are “out of control” in an interview with CBS as he defended Tulsi Gabbard to be the director of national intelligence.
"The bureaucrats at our intelligence services have gotten completely out of control," Vance told Face the Nation.
"They’ve been part of the weaponization of our political system, the weaponization of our justice system,” he added. "We need to have good intelligence services who keep us safe, but part of that is restoring trust in those services, and we think Tulsi is the right person to do it."
"Two things that are important to know about Tulsi. First of all, she is a career military servant who’s had a classification at the highest levels for nearly two decades," said Vance. "She has impeccable character, impeccable record of service, and she also is a person who I think is going to bring some trust back to the intelligence services."
