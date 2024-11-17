Trump returns to MSG for UFC fight night as he picks oil CEO Chris Wright for energy secretary: Live
Donald Trump returned to Madison Square Garden tonight after naming fracking CEO Chris Wright as his pick for energy secretary
Donald Trump has returned to Madison Square Garden tonight to attend an Ultimate Fighting Championship event at the New York City arena.
The president-elect returned to the famed venue just weeks after his controversial campaign rally there. Attendees met him with thundering cheers as he entered alongside UFC CEO Dana White, billionaire ally Elon Musk, cabinet pick Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Popular podcaster Joe Rogan also attended, greeted Trump with a friendly handshake.
Meanwhile, Trump continues to fill key posts in his second administration and tonight named fracking CEO Chris Wright as his choice for energy secretary.
Wright, CEO of Denver-based Liberty Energy, is a vocal advocate of oil and gas development and one of the industry’s loudest voices against efforts to fight climate change.
Trump's transition team is also firefighting serious allegations surrounding Matt Gaetz for attorney general and Pete Hegseth for defense secretary.
A woman who gave testimony to the House Ethics Committee probing Gaetz claims that she witnessed him having sex with a minor, her lawyer told ABC. Gaetz denies all wrongdoing.
The president-elect's transition team is also reportedly "stunned" by a sexual assault allegation regarding Hegseth that only emerged within 48 hours of announcing him for the top defense job, CNN reports. He denied all the accusations.
Many of Trump’s nominees for key roles are his MAGA friends. They’ve also questioned climate change
As President-elect Donald Trump‘s picks for his upcoming administration continue to roll in, many have a noticeable link - their stance on climate change.
The former president, who has pledged to “drill, baby, drill,” while in office for his second term, has called climate change a “scam.” Many of his nominees share that thinking.
This year was the warmest in Earth’s record, fueled by the fossil fuel industry’s continued production of greenhouse gas emissions that warm the planet’s atmosphere. Without reductions, Earth could pass worrisome tipping points, with consequences for all of its inhabitants.
Climate scientists say reducing emissions is the way to slow continued extreme impacts
ANALYSIS: Trump’s controversial cabinet picks will cost him political capital. Will they bankrupt him before he even takes office?
Just over a week ago, Donald Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win both the Electoral College and the national popular vote since George W Bush in 2004.
And he appears to be repeating one of Bush’s most infamous mistakes.
ANALYSIS: Trump could be blowing his political capital on cabinet choices who his own party can’t stomach
Watch: Progressive members of Congress brace for 'challenging' Trump fights
ICYMI: Trump was convicted in his hush money case. His lawyers were rewarded with top Justice Department jobs
Three attorneys central to Trump’s criminal defense and ‘immunity’ victory could lead the daily operations of a Justice Department the president-elect wants to upend, The Independent’s Alex Woodward reports:
Three attorneys central to Trump’s criminal defense and ‘immunity’ victory could lead the daily operations of a Justice Department the president-elect wants to upend, Alex Woodward reports
‘He’s like the sleeper’: Lara Trump details Barron’s influence over his father
Lara Trump has shared details of how Barron influenced his father – and said the teenager should be given “serious credit” for his role in getting Donald Trump reelected.
Trump’s daughter-in-law, who is married to Eric, gushed about 18-year-old Barron on Patrick Bet-David’s podcast, explaining that the NYU student stayed in the shadows when it came to the 2024 presidential campaign.
“Barron Trump is so cool. He’s like the sleeper a little bit. He’s kind of stayed out of the spotlight, probably intentionally,” she said.
Lara Trump talked about how the NYU student stayed in the shadows when it came to the 2024 presidential campaign
Democrats want to tear up 2028 primaries schedule after crushing 2024 defeats
Democrats are already looking to revamp their primary schedule for 2028 following their electoral loss this year.
Just days after Kamala Harris lost her bid for the White House and Democrats lost their majority in the Senate, Democratic National Committee members are gearing up to draft a new order of states for the 2028 presidential primary, NBC News reports.
“The 2024 calendar will absolutely not be the calendar for 2028,” Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb told the outlet.
Kamala Harris conceded the presidential race to Donald Trump just nine days ago - the party is still reeling at the loss
ICYMI: Jake Tapper shares five words he ‘never contemplated using’ to describe Trump’s cabinet pick
Trump’s Cabinet tracker: Here’s who is among the White House appointments so far
President-elect Donald Trump is filling key posts in his second administration, putting an emphasis so far on aides and allies who were his strongest backers during the 2024 campaign.
Here’s a look at who he’s selected so far:
Here is who Donald Trump has chosen to fill key cabinet positions in his second administration
