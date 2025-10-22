Trump news live: Newsom says president is ‘endangering lives’ as government shutdown enters day 22 with no end in sight
California Governor Gavin Newsom warned that the government shutdown, which has continued for 22 days, is now “endangering people’s lives” as access to food benefits could soon be delayed.
“Trump’s failure to open the federal government is now endangering people’s lives and making basic needs like food more expensive — just as the holidays arrive. It is long past time for Republicans in Congress to grow a spine, stand up to Trump, and deliver for the American people,” the California governor said in a statement this week.
Nearly 42 million Americans relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the nation’s largest nutrition assistance initiative, in 2024. There are roughly 5.5 million Californians who rely on CalFresh, the state’s SNAP benefits, Newsom said.
Last week, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins blamed the Democrats for the potential lack of SNAP benefits.
“Because of the Democrat shutdown, there are not enough funds to provide SNAP for 40 million Americans come Nov 1. Democrats are putting free healthcare for illegal aliens and their political agenda ahead of food security for American families,” she wrote on X.
Newsom said Thursday that his state is deploying the California Military Department “to quickly assist families whose federal food benefits are halted because of Donald Trump's government shutdown.”
Democratic Senator hits the 16-hour mark on speech protesting Trump administration
Oregon Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley has been giving a speech on the Senate floor for more than 16 hours as he warns that President Donald Trump’s administration poses “grave threats to democracy.”
“I’ve come to the Senate floor tonight to ring the alarm bells. We’re in the most perilous moment, the biggest threat to our republic since the Civil War. President Trump is shredding our Constitution,” he began.
As he speaks, he stands next to a large green poster that reads: “Ring the alarm bells: AUTHORITARIANISM IS HERE NOW!”
His speech is still ongoing.
Analysis: Trump administration blames Democrats for shutdown as SNAP delays near
A policy group warned that nearly 1 in 8 people in the country could soon be without food assistance if shutdown continues — but the Trump administration has blamed Democrats for the lapse in appropriations.
Almost 42 millions of Americans rely SNAP benefits, a group that includes about 16 million children, 8 million older adults, and 4 million people with disabilities, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found.
“To ensure that families have food assistance benefits to use at the beginning of November, the Administration must act quickly,” the center wrote in a Monday release.
The center urged the USDA to use contingency funds to provide partial benefits to eligible households for November.
Ronald Ward, the acting head of SNAP, warned in an October 10 letter: “If the current lapse in appropriations continues, there will be insufficient funds to pay full November SNAP benefits for approximately 42 million individuals across the Nation.”
However, the Trump administration has so far blamed Democrats for the shutdown.
“Because of the Democrat shutdown, there are not enough funds to provide SNAP for 40 million Americans come Nov 1. Democrats are putting free healthcare for illegal aliens and their political agenda ahead of food security for American families,” Trump’s Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins wrote on X.
A banner at the top of SNAP’s website even reads: “Due to the Radical Left Democrat shutdown, this government website will not be updated during the funding lapse. President Trump has made it clear he wants to keep the government open and support those who feed, fuel, and clothe the American people.”
States across the US warn millions will lose food stamp benefits in a week
Millions of the poorest Americans may lose access to food stamps next month as the government shutdown stretches on with no clear end in sight.
Roughly 42 million low-income Americans who receive SNAP benefits will likely see their aid disrupted next month if Congress does not resolve its budget stalemate.
The USDA said in a letter to states last week that the federal government would have “insufficient funds” for November.
As a result, over a dozen states have issued warnings to residents that they may experience delays in receiving food assistance, have their aid reduced, or not receive assistance at all.
States warn millions will lose food stamp benefits due to government shutdown
States' SNAP benefits, by the numbers
Nearly 42 million Americans who rely on SNAP benefits for food assistance could lose access come November, governors warned.
“This is a cruel, senseless and politically motivated punishment inflicted by the Trump Administration that they have the power to avoid,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement last week.
“Lives depend on this, and Washington Republicans need to stop playing games. Release this federal funding right now and let states get this money to families to ensure they don’t go hungry!”
Here’s how many recipients in some states are expected to be impacted:
- New York: 3 million
- Illinois: 1.9 million
- Pennsylvania: 2 million
- Oklahoma: 684,600
- California: 5.5 million
States say they will not be able to pay food assistance benefits without federal funds
Some states warned they will not be able to pay SNAP benefits come November as the shutdown rolls into its third week.
Due to the ongoing shutdown, “SNAP customers will not have access to any new food benefits starting on November 1, 2025, unless the Trump administration and Congressional Republicans re-open the government,” the Illinois Department of Human Services said in a statement last week.
The state administers $350 million in SNAP benefits each month, but it relies on federal funding to ensure every family gets the necessary assistance. The lack of funds could affect nearly 2 million Illinoisans.
Health departments in Pennsylvania and Oklahoma issued similar messages last week.
“You’re talking about millions and millions of vulnerable families — of hungry families — that are not going to have access to these programs because of this shutdown,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins told reporters week.
What is SNAP?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is the nation’s largest nutrition assistance initiative.
Americans are eligible for SNAP benefits if their income falls at or below the poverty line; that figure varies by state, according to the USDA.
Last year, SNAP served an average of 41.7 million participants per month, according to the USDA. That amounted to roughly 12 percent of U.S. households.
Federal SNAP spending totaled $99.8 billion in 2024.
Some lawmakers pointed out the contrast between Trump's ballroom project and Americans losing food benefits
President Donald Trump’s $250 million ballroom project is underway, with demolition on the White House’s East Wing starting this week.
Some Democratic lawmakers noted that the privately funded ballroom is coming together at the same time that millions of Americans are expected to lose their food benefits due to the shutdown.
“Nearly 2 million Illinoisans will see their SNAP benefits run out on November 1st— But Trump has no problem spending money to build his ballroom, bail out Argentina and buy Kristi Noem two private jets,” Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth wrote on X this week.
Senator Dick Durbin wrote: “After cutting SNAP for 340,000 Illinoisans in the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” the Trump USDA says they will completely stop SNAP on November 1st due to their government shutdown. This White House has money for a new ballroom, but not for regular people struggling to afford groceries.”
Americans could see a delay in SNAP benefits, Newsom warns
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom warned that the shutdown is now “endangering lives,” citing likely delays in SNAP benefits.
“Trump’s failure to open the federal government is now endangering people’s lives and making basic needs like food more expensive — just as the holidays arrive. It is long past time for Republicans in Congress to grow a spine, stand up to Trump, and deliver for the American people,” he said in a Monday statement.
The state is deploying its military department “to quickly assist families whose federal food benefits are halted because of Donald Trump's government shutdown,” he said on Thursday.
Delays could impact 5.5 million Californians. Nationally, 42 million Americans rely on SNAP benefits.
